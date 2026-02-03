 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
NFL: Super Bowl LX City Scenes
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026

Top Clips

KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history
NFL: Super Bowl LX City Scenes
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026

Top Clips

KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL

February 3, 2026 10:35 AM
Lindsey Vonn confirms that she will attempt to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite tearing her ACL last week at a World Cup downhill event.

Related Videos

oly_atm1mile_milrose_myers_260201.jpg
06:14
Myers tops Nuguse for men’s Wanamaker Mile win
oly_atw1mile_milrose_hiltz_260201.jpg
07:41
Hiltz fends off Hull to win women’s Wanamaker Mile
oly_atmsp_milrose_campbell_260201.jpg
02:43
Campbell heaves his way to men’s shot put victory
oly_atm600_milrose_lutkenhaus_260201.jpg
03:29
Lutkenhaus breaks U-20 world record in 600m win
oly_atm2mile_milrose_hocker_260201.jpg
06:39
Hocker’s last-second move secures 2 mile victory
oly_atm60_milrose_blake_260201.jpg
03:08
Blake races to men’s 60m victory at Millrose Games
oly_atw60_milrose_smith_260201.jpg
03:26
Asher-Smith edges out Sears in women’s 60m
oly_atm60h_milrose_tinch_260201.jpg
03:22
Tinch, Schulman go 1-2 in men’s 60 hurdles
oly_atw60h_milrose_williams_260201.jpg
02:18
Williams explodes to 60m hurdles win
HenrikKristoffersenReplacer.jpg
03:41
Kristoffersen captures 1st World Cup win of season
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
10:06
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
oly_aswsl_wcspindleruv_shiffrinwin_v3.jpg
59
Shiffrin clinches 9th Crystal Globe title
oly_ssmtp_inzellwc_260125.jpg
02:37
U.S. men earn WC team sprint title in record time
oly_ssm500_stolzzurek_260125.jpg
03:07
Zurek narrowly outskates Stolz in Inzell 500m
oly_asmsl_kitzbuhelwc_260125.jpg
Feller captures slalom win on home snow in Austria
oly_atw3000_usastpierrewin_260124.jpg
07:38
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
oly_atm2000_usakesslerwin_260124.jpg
07:53
Kessler breaks world record in men’s 2000m victory
oly_atm300_trinrichardswin_260124.jpg
04:43
Richards stuns Lyles to become indoor 300m champ
oly_atw400_gbnicoleyearginwin_260124.jpg
03:31
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
oly_atw60_gbashersmithwin_260124.jpg
01:30
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win
oly_atm400_usamcraewin_260124.jpg
02:17
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
oly_atm60h_usacunninghamwin_260124.jpg
01:54
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field
oly_atw60h_jamwilliamswin_260124.jpg
02:16
Williams secures women’s 60m hurdle victory
oly_ssm5000_noreitremwr_260124.jpg
08:21
Eitrem shatters 5000m world record in Inzell
oly_sbxgs_usaslovenia_260124.jpg
03:34
Team USA secures third in mixed snowboard slalom
oly_asmsg_adriansejersted_260123.jpg
01:56
Sejersted makes miraculous recovery in Super-G
oly_ssm1000_usastolz_260124.jpg
02:46
Stolz breaks 1000m track record for 2nd WC title
oly_asmdh_kitzbuehelwc_260124.jpg
06:56
Franzoni claims downhill event at Alpine Ski WC
oly_ssm1500_stolzwinv2_260123(2).jpg
03:24
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
oly_xcw_snowshow_digginsintvfull.jpg
15:11
Diggins analyzes her incredible XC skiing career

Latest Clips

KingSBFeatureMPX.jpg
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
06:15
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
nbc_nba_hardenpostgame_260202.jpg
03:58
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz
nbc_nba_maxeypostgameintv_260202.jpg
03:05
Maxey unpacks what’s been going right for Sixers
nbc_nba_philac_260202_copy.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Sixers command win against Clippers
nbc_nba_enjoy_cavskingstrade_260202(2).jpg
06:13
Who won the Cavs-Kings trade?
nbc_nba_garlandharden_260202.jpg
02:40
LAC, CLE reportedly working on Harden-Garland swap
nbc_nba_minnmem_260202.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
Screenshot_2026-02-02_223707_copy.jpg
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
nbc_smx_cooperwebb_260202(2).jpg
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
nbc_smx_rob2superbowls_260202.jpg
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
nbc_nba_liffmannline_260202.jpg
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
nbc_nba_pgconvo_260202.jpg
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
nbc_nba_wingstop_260202.jpg
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
nbc_ffhh_rushyrdleader_260202.jpg
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
USATSI_27547037.jpg
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
nbc_ffhh_joebrady_260202.jpg
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
nbc_ffhh_topfreeagent_260202.jpg
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy