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Watch Now
Takeaways from Arsenal's dramatic win over Everton
March 17, 2026 03:07 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe unpack Max Dowman's heroic performance off the bench for Arsenal in a 2-0 win against Everton in Matchweek 30.
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