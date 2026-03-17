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USA vs Venezuela live updates: 2026 World Baseball Classic Final score, results, highlights, stats from WBC on March 17
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Mondo Duplantis returns to his field of dreams at World Indoor Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Doug Armstrong will not return as Canada men’s hockey GM
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
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Waddle a ‘low-end WR2' with pass-heavy Broncos
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LIVE UPDATES:
USA vs. Venezuela in World Baseball Classic final from Miami
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Ice Cube welcomes MLB back to NBC, Peacock
March 17, 2026 04:57 PM
Ice Cube is ready for MLB's return to NBC and Peacock with a double-header on Opening Day. Are you?
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