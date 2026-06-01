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Russell Henley birdies playoff hole to beat Eric Cole at Colonial after 3 birdies to end regulation

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Pujols has chance to make history in Cooperstown

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Cards' Winn: 'I like where we stand' in NL Central

May 31, 2026 10:37 PM
Fresh off taking the series from the Cubs, Masyn Winn takes Anthony Rizzo through what makes this year's Cardinals such an enjoyable group to be a part of.

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