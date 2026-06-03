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Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Ronald Acuña Jr. takes off, Victor Caratini exposed in run game

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Sabathia would love to see Caglianone on the mound
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San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies
Giants vs Brewers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 3
Shinnecock
Shinnecock scouting report: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy say wide fairways and big rough for U.S. Open
Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr.
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Ronald Acuña Jr. takes off, Victor Caratini exposed in run game

Top Clips

caglianone.jpg
Sabathia would love to see Caglianone on the mound
nbc_mlb_cc_pitcherfrust_260603.jpg
Breaking down stats that could frustrate a pitcher
nbc_mlb_cc_moundvisital_260603.jpg
Tigers still have time to rebound in AL Central

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Rays need to prove they are legit AL contenders

June 3, 2026 12:59 PM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed name two teams that need to show them something including the Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals.

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