How to watch the 2026 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

Coming off its third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona victory, Porsche Penske Motorsport will be aiming for two in a row Saturday in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

With Felipe Nasr behind the wheel to close the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, the No. 7 963 ensured PPM would become only the third team to win the Rolex 24 in three consecutive years.

Last year, Nasr delivered team owner Roger Penske his second overall win at Sebring and his first since 2008.

The No. 7 will be a favorite in the 74th running of the endurance race classic at Sebring International Raceway, and German manufacturers have the momentum. In addition to Porsche’s triumph at the Rolex 24, BMW won the GTD Pro category, and Mercedes won the GTD division at Daytona.

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for IMSA at Sebring International Raceway:

How to watch the 2026 Twelve Hours of Sebring

(All times are ET)

When: Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m.

Distance: A 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Sebring, Florida.

Forecast: According to Weather Underground, it’s expected to be degrees with a 3% chance of rain at the green flag.

Entry list: Click here to see the 55-car field for the 2026 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

TV/streaming: The Twelve Hours of Sebring will be streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 10 a.m. Coverage also will be on NBCSN on YouTube TV from 5-10:30 p.m. Qualifying will be on Peacock and NBCSN at 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Peacock also will carry streaming of the Ford Mustang Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche Carrera Cup and Michelin Pilot Challenge races.

Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and SiriusXM; live race coverage begins March 21 at 9:45 a.m.

Twelve Hours of Sebring weekend schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of all the series racing this week at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):

Wednesday, March 18

8:55-9:25 a.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

9:40-10:10 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

10:25-11:10 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

11:25 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

1:25-1:55 p.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

2:10-2:50 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

3:05-3:50 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

4:05-4:20 p.m.: Mustang Challenge qualifying

Thursday, March 19

8-9 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

9:15-9:45 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

10:05-11:35 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:55 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

1:05-1:50 p.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 1 (Peacock)

2:10-2:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

3-3:40 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 (Peacock)

4-5:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

6:05-7 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1 (Peacock)

7:45-9:15 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Friday, March 20

10:20-11:05 a.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 2 (Peacock)

11:25 a.m.-12:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying (Peacock, NBCSN on YouTubeTV)

2-4 p.m.: Alan Jay Automotive 120 Michelin Pilot Challenge race (Peacock)

4:35-5:25 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2 (Peacock)

5:45-6:25 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 (Peacock)

Saturday, March 21

10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m.: 74th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (Peacock flag to flag, NBCSN on YouTubeTV from 5-10:30 p.m.

Who are the past winners of the Twelve Hours of Sebring?

Recent overall team winners with drivers since 2014 (when IMSA became a unified series again):



2014 : Chip Ganassi Racing (Marino Franchitti, Scott Pruett,Memo Rojas)

: Chip Ganassi Racing (Marino Franchitti, Scott Pruett,Memo Rojas) 2015 : Action Express Racing (Sebastien Bourdais, Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi)

: Action Express Racing (Sebastien Bourdais, Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi) 2016 : Tequila Patron ESM (Pipo Derani, Scott Sharp, Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek)

: Tequila Patron ESM (Pipo Derani, Scott Sharp, Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek) 2017 : Wayne Taylor Racing (Alex Lynn, Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor)

: Wayne Taylor Racing (Alex Lynn, Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor) 2018 : Tequila Patron ESM (Johannes van Overbeek, Nicolas Lapierre, Pipo Derani)

: Tequila Patron ESM (Johannes van Overbeek, Nicolas Lapierre, Pipo Derani) 2019 : Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing (Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Eric Curran)

: Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing (Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Eric Curran) 2020 : Mazda Motorsports (Jonathan Bomarito, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Harry Tincknell)

: Mazda Motorsports (Jonathan Bomarito, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Harry Tincknell) 2021 : JDC-Mustang Sampling Racing (Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval, Tristan Vautier)

: JDC-Mustang Sampling Racing (Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval, Tristan Vautier) 2022 : Cadillac Racing (Earl Bamber, Neel Jani, Alex Lynn)

: Cadillac Racing (Earl Bamber, Neel Jani, Alex Lynn) 2023 : Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing (Jack Aitken, Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims)

: Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing (Jack Aitken, Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims) 2024 : Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jordan Taylor)

: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jordan Taylor) 2025: Porsche Penske Motorsport (Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, Laurens Vanthoor)

How many miles is the Twelve Hours of Sebring?

It’s a timed 12-hour race, so there is no set distance, but the mileage totals for the past 10 winners were:



2016 : 890.12 miles

: 890.12 miles 2017 : 1,301.52

: 1,301.52 2018 : 1,286.79

: 1,286.79 2019 : 1,301.75

: 1,301.75 2020 : 1,301.75

: 1,301.75 2021 : 1,305.49

: 1,305.49 2022 : 1,312.97

: 1,312.97 2023 : 1,204.60

: 1,204.60 2024 : 1,245.43

: 1,245.43 2025: 1,320.23

How many laps is the Twelve Hours of Sebring?

It can depend on the number and length of cautions, but five of the past seven 12-hour races at Sebring have produced durations between 348 and 353 laps around the 3.74-mile layout.