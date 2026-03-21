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2026 Twelve Hours of Sebring starting lineup: Cadillac captures pole position

  
Published March 21, 2026 01:01 AM

Jack Aitken put the No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R on the pole position for the 74th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

STARTING GRIDS: Starting lineup l Lineup by row l Lineup by car number

Aitken turned a lap of 1 minute, 46.153 seconds to top Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06. Filipe Albuquerque was third in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

“I think it’s going to be fairly inconsequential,” Aitken said of starting on the pole position at Sebring, where he was a first-time Grand Touring Prototype winner in 2023. “But it’s lovely to be on pole. It’s nice to show how the team is working, putting out a good car, to get the bragging rights on some points.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch the 2026 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules
Porsche Penske Motorsport will be aiming to win its second in a row at Sebring International Raceway.

“At the end of the day, we started last in ’25 because of an issue, and we were into the lead in less than two hours with the help of yellows and stuff. It’s kind of neither here nor there. We saw a lot of cars further down the grid were very quick in night practice and over longer runs yesterday.”

Porsche Penske Motorsport, the defending winner at Sebring, took the next two spots with the No. 6 963 in fourth and No. 7 963 in fifth.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the endurance race classic on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course:

LMP2: Misha Goikhberg, No. 52 Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07, 1 minute, 51.182 seconds

GTD Pro: Jack Hawksworth, No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3, 1:58.480

GTD: Eduardo Barrichello, No. 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo, 1:58.856

SEBRING QUALIFYING ROUNDUP

Starting lineup
Lineup by row
Lineup by car number
Results
Results by class
Fastest lap by driver after qualifying
Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying
Best sector times
Fastest lap sequence
Time cards