2026 Rolex 24 results: A Porsche Penske three-peat as Felipe Nasr closes another win

Felipe Nasr closed out a third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona victory for Porsche Penske Motorsport, which became only the third team to achieve the feat in event history.

Fending off a furious charge by his former Whelen Action Express Cadillac team, Nasr again proved unflappable in the No. 7 963 and won by 1.569 seconds over Jack Aitken in the No. 31 at Daytona International Speedway.

Porsche Penske Motorsport joined Chip Ganassi Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing as the only teams to have won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener in three consecutive years.

Congrats to the Rolex 24 overall winners!! pic.twitter.com/bwRllbnU8n — Michelin Racing USA (@MichelinRaceUSA) January 25, 2026

Nasr joined fellow Brazilian Helio Castroneves as drivers who have won the Rolex 24 at Daytona in three consecutive years. Castroneves, the four-time Indy 500 winner, won in 2021-23.

“It’s just a very special day,” Nasr told NBC Sports’ Matt Yocum while choking back tears in victory lane. “I dream of that. I knew we had a great car, a great team. I’m still trying to catch my breath. We had the energy to do it. I’m very proud of the whole team. I think now we can be smiling now for a couple of days. ... It’ll be a day that I won’t ever forget.”

RESULTS: Click here for overall l By class

Nasr, who co-drove with Julien Andlauer and Laurin Heinrich, was hired three years ago after a secret meeting with team owner Roger Penske in a parking garage.

“He showed up in a blue suit, and I said he’s my kind of guy,” Penske told Yocum. “The driving he’s done for us, and at the end there was probably one of the best drives I’ve seen.”

The third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona win kicked off the 60th year for Team Penske, a storied organization that has won championships in IndyCar, NASCAR and IMSA and has a record 20 Indianapolis 500 victories.

“For our 60th, this is a big deal for us at Daytona,” said Penske, who turns 89 next month. “To have three wins here is certainly special. It starts out the year the right way.”

The No. 24 BMW M Team WRT Hybrid V8 rounded out the podium in third place.

Porsche Penske Motorsport’s No. 6 963 finished fourth, and the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06 took fifth after starting from the pole position.

Winners in other categories:

LMP2: No. 04 ORECA, Crowdstrike Racing by APR with drivers George Kurtz, Alex Quinn, Toby Sowery and Malthe Jakobsen

GTD Pro: No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, Paul Miller Racing with drivers Neil Verhagen, Connor De Phillippi, Max Hesse and Dan Harper

GTD: No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Winward Racing with drivers Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Indy Dontje, Lucas Auer

