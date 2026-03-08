 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Greenville News
Booker’s 31 points lift No. 4 Texas past No. 24 Ole Miss 85-68 and into the SEC title game
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Duke
Boozer, No. 1 Duke take over after halftime to beat 17th-ranked rival North Carolina 76-61
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Philon, Holloway each score 21 points to help No. 16 Alabama beat Auburn 96-84

Top Clips

USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team
nbc_wcbb_sjuvhall_postgameintvs_260307.jpg
Codio ‘knew it was win or go home’ for Seton Hall
Seton_Hall_SJ_raw_260308.jpg
HLs: Seton Hall escapes St. John’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Greenville News
Booker’s 31 points lift No. 4 Texas past No. 24 Ole Miss 85-68 and into the SEC title game
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Duke
Boozer, No. 1 Duke take over after halftime to beat 17th-ranked rival North Carolina 76-61
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Philon, Holloway each score 21 points to help No. 16 Alabama beat Auburn 96-84

Top Clips

USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team
nbc_wcbb_sjuvhall_postgameintvs_260307.jpg
Codio ‘knew it was win or go home’ for Seton Hall
Seton_Hall_SJ_raw_260308.jpg
HLs: Seton Hall escapes St. John’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

China soars to American Cup mixed team event win

March 8, 2026 12:03 AM
In a modified version of the U.S. Classic, the American Cup unveiled a mixed team format ahead of the LA28 Olympics where China came away with the win.

Related Videos

USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
05:40
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team
1920x1080_JordanStolz5kR.jpg
07:29
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolz500mReplacer.jpg
02:11
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title
oly_sww1500f_katieledeckyV2_260306.jpg
20:46
Ledecky secures 1500m freestyle to extend streak
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_260306.jpg
04:24
Douglass’ final push seals 100m breaststroke win
oly_swm100br_denispetrashov_260306.jpg
04:18
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_chrisguiliano_260306.jpg
05:38
Guiliano earns thrilling win in 200m freestyle
oly_sww200f_summermcintosh_260306.jpg
05:30
McIntosh wins 200m freestyle at Pro Swim Series
oly_swm1500f_samuelshort_260306.jpg
19:37
Short cruises to men’s 1500m freestyle victory
oly26_ssm1000_stolz_deboo_260306.jpg
04:24
Stolz steals 2nd 1000m from de Boo at worlds
oly26_ssm500_stolzvsdeboo_260306.jpg
03:35
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
para26_xx_tuccitease.jpg
36
Italy is the perfect backdrop for the Paralympics
para26_xx_snooptease.jpg
33
Snoop Dogg welcomes Team USA to the Paralympics
oly_swm100f_chrisguiliano_260305.jpg
05:02
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_katedouglass_260305.jpg
04:23
Douglass hangs on for thrilling 100m freestyle win
oly_swm400im_carsonfoster_260305.jpg
07:32
Foster takes down Casas, Finke in 400m IM
oly_sww400im_regansmith_260305.jpg
08:02
Smith posts personal best in 400m IM at Westmont
oly_sww50bu_katharineberkoff_260305.jpg
03:48
Berkoff outlasts Stadden for 50m backstroke title
oly_swm50bk_ivantarasov_260305.jpg
03:17
Tarasov breezes ahead to win men’s 50m backstroke
oly_swm200bu_gabrieljett_260305.jpg
05:21
Jett soars to men’s 200m butterfly win at Westmont
oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_260305.jpg
05:18
McIntosh crushes field in women’s 200m butterfly
oly_swm800_samuelshort_260305.jpg
11:40
Short bests Finke for statement 800m freestyle win
1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolzReplacer.jpg
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
oly_atw15000_nikkihiltz_260301.jpg
06:33
Nikki Hiltz hustles to women’s 1500m title
oly_atw60_jacioussears_260301.jpg
05:10
Sears storms to indoor women’s 60m national title
oly_atm1500_nathangreen_260301.jpg
05:43
Green bests Hocker, Nuguse for men’s 1500m title
oly_atm800_cooperlutkenhaus_260301.jpg
04:49
Lutkenhaus wins 800m title at just 17 years old
oly_atw400_rosieeffiong_260301.jpg
06:33
Effiong closes strong, wins women’s 400m
oly_atm400_khalebmcrae_260301.jpg
07:26
McRae leaves no doubt in 400m national title win

Latest Clips

nbc_wcbb_sjuvhall_postgameintvs_260307.jpg
01:19
Codio ‘knew it was win or go home’ for Seton Hall
Seton_Hall_SJ_raw_260308.jpg
04:54
HLs: Seton Hall escapes St. John’s
nbc_sx_davies_260307.jpg
01:18
Davies ‘let the race come’ in Indianapolis sweep
nbc_sx_shimoda_260307.jpg
01:11
Shimoda on last lap miscues: ‘I’m terrible!’
nbc_sx_hammaker_260307.jpg
44
Hammaker ‘glad to salvage a podium’ at Indy
nbc_sx_webb_260307.jpg
01:05
Webb ‘a bit bummed’ with Indy performance
nbc_sx_tomac_260307.jpg
44
Tomac: ‘Lost the race in the whoops’ at Indy
nbc_sx_lawrence_260307.jpg
51
Lawrence: Indy triple crown win ‘means a lot’
indy_hl_raw_070326.jpg
23:53
Highlights: Supercross Round 9, Indianapolis
450_recap_raw_080326.jpg
09:33
Lawrence wins first triple crown at Indianapolis
250_recap_raw_080326.jpg
07:41
Davies sweeps up 250 class at Indy triple crown
nbc_wbb_denisedillionintv_260307.jpg
51
Dillon: Bascoe is ‘just scratching the surface’
villvprov_030726.jpg
04:52
Highlights: Villanova trounces Providence
nbc_wbb_jasminebascoeintv_260307.jpg
52
Bascoe emphasizes Villanova’s ‘belief’ after win
nbc_nba_phivatl_260307.jpg
01:51
HLs: Johnson’s double-double leads Hawks to win
yessoufou_comp_070326.jpg
02:19
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
02:09
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
Baylor_Utah_raw_260308.jpg
04:18
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
nbc_nba_bancherohlv2_260307.jpg
01:56
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN
nbc_soccer_usavcol_260307.jpg
08:33
Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usawgoal1_260307.jpg
01:50
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
ZEDIKER.jpg
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
nbc_wbb_creightoncoach_260307.jpg
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
nbc_soccer_argvcanv2_260307.jpg
10:55
Highlights: Canada v. Argentina (En Español)
uconn_gtown_thumb.jpg
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
nbc_wbb_genointv_260307.jpg
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
crosby_new.jpg
07:57
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
08:33
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
07:22
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?