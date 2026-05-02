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Team USA holds on to win mixed 4x400 qualifier

May 2, 2026 09:32 AM
Team USA battled to the very end to come out on top of its mixed 4x400 qualifying heat with a time of 3:09:82 at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana to earn a spot in the final.

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