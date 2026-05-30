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Gauff’s French Open title defense ends after third-round loss to Potapova

  
Published May 30, 2026 02:36 PM

PARIS — Coco Gauff’s French Open title defense ended in the third round after losing to Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Saturday.

In the 30th-ranked Potapova, Gauff met an opponent who could match her court coverage in long baseline rallies.

The match was played before mostly empty stands inside Court Philippe-Chatrier as French fans stayed away to watch the Champions League soccer final.

Gauff’s second Grand Slam title came with a victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the final a year ago.

Potapova, who was born in Russia but now represents Austria, improved to 3-2 in her career against Gauff. She is having quite a clay season after reaching a final in Linz, Austria, and the semifinals of the Madrid Open as a qualifier.

The fourth-ranked Gauff was coming off a run to the Italian Open final.