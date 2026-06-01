Gustavo Kuerten cheers as fellow Brazilian Joao Fonseca follows in his footsteps at the French Open

PARIS — Former French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten nearly was getting as animated in the front row of the stands as Joao Fonseca was on the court.

In the end, both Brazilians were celebrating after the 19-year-old Fonseca followed up his five-set victory over Novak Djokovic by beating two-time runner-up Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Fonseca is the first Brazilian man to reach the last eight in Paris since — you guessed it — Kuerten in 2004.

Now if Fonseca can win three more matches, he can become the first Brazilian to raise the Coupe des Mousquetaires since Kuerten captured the third of his three titles 25 years ago.

During his on-court interview, Fonseca called Kuerten “an idol for our sport, for our country, for his charisma,” noting that Kuerten also showed up for his debut match in the Roland Garros junior tournament as a 15-year-old in 2022.

Seated directly behind the court, Kuerten — whose nickname is “Guga” — was gesticulating and cheering for Fonseca from start to finish and it even appeared that Fonseca was looking at him for inspiration on occasion.

Kuerten was known for displaying his emotions as a player — never more so than when he used his racket to draw giant hearts on the red clay during a run to the 2001 title.

Fonseca, who came back from two sets down against Djokovic, is known for his massive power and high-risk style.

When Ruud had the first of two set points in the second-set tiebreaker, Fonseca rushed the net on his serve and produced a drop-volley that Ruud couldn’t get back.

On his first match point, Fonseca followed his serve to the net again and produced a volley winner.

“I played really good in the important moments,” Fonseca said. “I just try to be me on the court. … Try to be entertainment.”

Fans wearing the neon yellow shirts of Brazil’s national soccer team chanted Fonseca’s name after every big point.

Up next, Fonseca will face 20-year-old Jakub Mensik, who held off a comeback from Andrey Rublev in a 6-3, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 win to become the youngest Czech man in a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Ivan Lendl in 1980.

It was Mensik’s second five-set match of the tournament. He collapsed to the clay with cramps upon edging Mariano Navone in a fifth-set tiebreaker after 4 hours, 41 minutes in the second round, then defeated Alex de Minaur in four sets despite losing the opening set 6-0.

Both Fonseca and Mensik have been putting in plenty of time on the court.

“I feel tired. It’s a first time for me, new experience for me,” Fonseca said. “It’s all heart.”

Just like Kuerten.