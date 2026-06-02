MLB Injury Report: Elly De La Cruz goes down with hamstring strain, lat issue delays Garrett Crochet’s return

In this week’s Injury Report, Elly De La Cruz goes down with a hamstring injury. The Red Sox will have to wait a bit longer for the returns of Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony. And the Marlins could be without Eury Pérez for the next two months. All that and more as we run down some of the most relevant injury news around baseball.

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Elly De La Cruz (hamstring)

De La Cruz came up hobbling as he rounded first base on a hit in the fifth inning on Sunday. He was removed from the game with right hamstring tightness. After further evaluation, the team placed the 27-year-old star shortstop on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a right hamstring strain. There’s no timetable for De La Cruz. His injury gave the Reds the opportunity to call up top prospect Edwin Arroyo, who was slashing .323/.383/.562 with 11 homers and nine steals across 250 plate appearances in Triple-A. He’s a must-add in all formats where available.

Garrett Crochet (shoulder)

Crochet had progressed to live batting practice sessions, appearing on the verge of a rehab assignment as he works his way back from a bout of shoulder inflammation. He unfortunately has to pause his throwing progression after experiencing lat tightness. It’s not known how much longer this will delay his timeline, but a return before the end of June is probably optimistic at this point.

Roman Anthony (finger)

Crochet wasn’t the only Red Sox player to suffer a setback this week. Anthony had progressed to hitting off a tee, but came out of his session with renewed discomfort in his wrist. The 22-year-old outfielder has been on the shelf since May 4 with a right wrist sprain and a ligament sprain at the base of his ring finger. The setback certainly muddies the timeline for Anthony, but it’s hard to imagine he’s back before the end of June.

Eury Pérez (thigh)

Pérez had been pitching well last Wednesday against the Blue Jays, striking out nine batters over four innings, before he was apparently hurt while stretching before the fifth. He needed assistance getting into the clubhouse and was ruled out with a hamstring spasm. Pérez was later diagnosed with a right gracilis strain, the thigh muscle, and placed on the 15-day injured list with an estimated eight-week recovery timeline. This puts him out until late July. It’s unfortunate timing as the 23-year-old right-hander seemed to be turning a corner in his season after pitching six innings of one-run ball his last time out.

Eury Pérez exits the game after seemingly injuring himself while stretching before the bottom of the fifth. pic.twitter.com/nWOWut591Y — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 27, 2026

Munetaka Murakami (hamstring)

Murakami hustled to first to beat out a fielder’s choice in the third inning on Friday and came up grabbing his right hamstring. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain that is expected to sideline the 26-year-old slugger for 4-6 weeks. Murakami has been excellent in his first two months in the majors, posting a .938 OPS with 20 homers, 43 runs scored, and 41 RBI across 246 plate appearances. Jacob Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the vacant spot on the roster. Gonzalez has some intriguing power potential himself, with 19 homers and a .317 batting average over 238 plate appearances in the minors. He’s also chipped in eight steals. He’s worth a look in deeper leagues.

Konnor Griffin (forearm)

Griffin was originally held out of the lineup last Thursday with right forearm soreness. Not considered a serious concern, Griffin returned to the lineup but was limited to designated hitter duties on Friday. He even went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. But with the return of Ryan O’Hearn over the weekend, the team opted to place Griffin on the 10-day injured list. The Pirates expect him to require just the minimum 10-day stint before he’s ready to return at shortstop. The 20-year-old phenom has really come around at the plate, hitting .306 in May after hitting .231 through April.

Hurston Waldrep (elbow)

Waldrep is working his way back from surgery in February to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. He threw two scoreless innings in a game at the Florida Complex League on Monday and was reportedly around 97 mph on his fastball in the 26-pitch outing. The 24-year-old right-hander will likely take the full month for his rehab assignment, but could join the Braves rotation at the end of June. Waldrep makes for a solid stash in most formats after posting a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 55 strikeouts over 56 1/3 innings last season.

Maikel Garcia (hamstring)

Garcia’s status is one to watch on Tuesday. He left Saturday’s game in the seventh inning with a right hamstring injury. He appeared to be in some pain after running from first to third. The 26-year-old third baseman was held out of the lineup on Sunday and Monday as the team gives him every chance to avoid the injured list, which could still be a possibility if he’s not ready to return on Tuesday.

Corey Seager (back)

Wyatt Langford (forearm)

The Rangers could be getting some major reinforcements back by the end of the week, with both Seager and Langford starting a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday. Seager has been sidelined for the last two weeks with lower back inflammation. He could need just a couple of games before he’s activated. Langford has been out of action for much longer, hitting the injured list on April 22 with a right forearm strain. He’ll need to exercise more caution in his return after suffering a setback earlier in his recovery. Langford actually got a pair of games in with Triple-A Round Rock over the weekend, but will move his rehab to Frisco on Tuesday.

Teoscar Hernández (hamstring)

Hernández departed last Wednesday’s game against the Rockies with a left hamstring strain. It was pretty evident to manager Dave Roberts that Hernández would require a stint on the injured list. The 33-year-old outfielder is due to miss about a month. Alex Call and Ryan Ward figure to platoon in left field in Hernández’s absence.

