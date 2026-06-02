Courtney Williams scores 30, Olivia Miles has 19 and the Lynx ease past the Mercury 111-77

Courtney Williams scored 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting, Olivia Miles had 19 points and nine assists, and the Minnesota Lynx eased past the Phoenix Mercury 111-77 on Monday night.

Minnesota jumped out to a 35-22 lead after the first quarter, began the second on an 11-4 run and ended the half with 67 points. It was the third-most points in any half of a road game in WNBA history.

Williams made eight of her 10 shots in the first half for 19 points to help Minnesota build a 67-40 lead after shooting 75% from the field (27 of 36). Miles had 13 points and five assists by halftime and Natasha Howard added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Minnesota led 88-56 after three.

Antonia Delaere scored 13 points off the bench, Anastasiia Olairi Kosu added 12 and Howard finished with 11 for Minnesota (7-2). Miles has scored in double figures in all nine games to start the season, tying the longest streak in franchise history by a rookie with Seimone Augustus and Tonya Edwards.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix (2-8) with 18 points. Noemie Brochant added 11 and Monique Akoa Makani 10. Natasha Mack had 11 rebounds.

Phoenix was 23 of 27 at the free-throw line and 22 of 64 (34%) from the floor.

Up next

Minnesota begins a three-game homestand on Thursday against Golden State.

Phoenix starts a four-game trip at Seattle on Wednesday.