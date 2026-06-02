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Courtney Williams scores 30, Olivia Miles has 19 and the Lynx ease past the Mercury 111-77

  
Published June 2, 2026 12:38 AM
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Jun 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) and Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) slap hands during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Joe Camporeale/Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Courtney Williams scored 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting, Olivia Miles had 19 points and nine assists, and the Minnesota Lynx eased past the Phoenix Mercury 111-77 on Monday night.

Minnesota jumped out to a 35-22 lead after the first quarter, began the second on an 11-4 run and ended the half with 67 points. It was the third-most points in any half of a road game in WNBA history.

Williams made eight of her 10 shots in the first half for 19 points to help Minnesota build a 67-40 lead after shooting 75% from the field (27 of 36). Miles had 13 points and five assists by halftime and Natasha Howard added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Minnesota led 88-56 after three.

Antonia Delaere scored 13 points off the bench, Anastasiia Olairi Kosu added 12 and Howard finished with 11 for Minnesota (7-2). Miles has scored in double figures in all nine games to start the season, tying the longest streak in franchise history by a rookie with Seimone Augustus and Tonya Edwards.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix (2-8) with 18 points. Noemie Brochant added 11 and Monique Akoa Makani 10. Natasha Mack had 11 rebounds.

Phoenix was 23 of 27 at the free-throw line and 22 of 64 (34%) from the floor.

Up next

Minnesota begins a three-game homestand on Thursday against Golden State.

Phoenix starts a four-game trip at Seattle on Wednesday.