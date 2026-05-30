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Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker pace Pala Motocross 250 qualification

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 30, 2026 02:08 PM

PALA, California: Pro Circuit Kawasaki set the early pace in the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship by landing first and second on the chart.

Levi Kitchen’s 2:19.854 was one and a half seconds faster than teammate Seth Hammaker (2:21.451). Both Pro Circuit riders finished second in their respective divisional championships behind Monster Energy Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies.

MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Hunter Lawrence over the top.jpg
Hunter Lawrence picks up where he left off in Supercross by leading Pala 450 Motocross qualification
Hunter Lawrence finished second in the 2026 Supercross championship and may feel as if he has something to prove.
  • Dan Beaver
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  • Dan Beaver
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With Deegan moving up to the class, the sense of anticipation for who will replace him on the top of the podium is high.

Julien Beaumer (2:22.656) landed third on the chart as he returns from a Supercross injury.

Davies was fourth (2:22.896). He has been fighting back against the impression that he is better in the stadium series than outdoors.

Carson Mumford (2:23.015) rounded out the top five.

Also returning from injury this week, Chance Hymas (2:23.020) was just outside the make in sixth.

Qualification Group A 1 Results
Qualification Group A 2 Results

Combined Qualification Results