Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker pace Pala Motocross 250 qualification

PALA, California: Pro Circuit Kawasaki set the early pace in the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship by landing first and second on the chart.

Levi Kitchen’s 2:19.854 was one and a half seconds faster than teammate Seth Hammaker (2:21.451). Both Pro Circuit riders finished second in their respective divisional championships behind Monster Energy Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies.

Hunter Lawrence picks up where he left off in Supercross by leading Pala 450 Motocross qualification Hunter Lawrence finished second in the 2026 Supercross championship and may feel as if he has something to prove.

With Deegan moving up to the class, the sense of anticipation for who will replace him on the top of the podium is high.

Julien Beaumer (2:22.656) landed third on the chart as he returns from a Supercross injury.

Davies was fourth (2:22.896). He has been fighting back against the impression that he is better in the stadium series than outdoors.

Carson Mumford (2:23.015) rounded out the top five.

Also returning from injury this week, Chance Hymas (2:23.020) was just outside the make in sixth.

Qualification Group A 1 Results

Qualification Group A 2 Results

Combined Qualification Results

