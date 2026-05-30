Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker pace Pala Motocross 250 qualification
PALA, California: Pro Circuit Kawasaki set the early pace in the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship by landing first and second on the chart.
Levi Kitchen’s 2:19.854 was one and a half seconds faster than teammate Seth Hammaker (2:21.451). Both Pro Circuit riders finished second in their respective divisional championships behind Monster Energy Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies.
With Deegan moving up to the class, the sense of anticipation for who will replace him on the top of the podium is high.
Julien Beaumer (2:22.656) landed third on the chart as he returns from a Supercross injury.
Davies was fourth (2:22.896). He has been fighting back against the impression that he is better in the stadium series than outdoors.
Carson Mumford (2:23.015) rounded out the top five.
Also returning from injury this week, Chance Hymas (2:23.020) was just outside the make in sixth.
Qualification Group A 1 Results
Qualification Group A 2 Results