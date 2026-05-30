 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: French Open
Gauff’s French Open title defense ends after third-round loss to Potapova
nbc_smx_champdraft_260525.JPG
Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker pace Pala Motocross 250 qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 French Open - Day Seven
Naomi Osaka advances to French Open 4th round for first time in her career

Top Clips

nbc_deeganpalafeature_260530.jpg
Deegan expects to ‘kick some butt’ in 450 class
nbc_jettpalafeature_260530.jpg
Why bet on Jett Lawrence? ‘Stats don’t lie’
nbc_wnba_atlvpdx_260529.jpg
HLs: Reese double-double leads ATL to win vs. POR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: French Open
Gauff’s French Open title defense ends after third-round loss to Potapova
nbc_smx_champdraft_260525.JPG
Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker pace Pala Motocross 250 qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 French Open - Day Seven
Naomi Osaka advances to French Open 4th round for first time in her career

Top Clips

nbc_deeganpalafeature_260530.jpg
Deegan expects to ‘kick some butt’ in 450 class
nbc_jettpalafeature_260530.jpg
Why bet on Jett Lawrence? ‘Stats don’t lie’
nbc_wnba_atlvpdx_260529.jpg
HLs: Reese double-double leads ATL to win vs. POR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hunter Lawrence picks up where he left off in Supercross by leading Pala 450 Motocross qualification

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 30, 2026 02:24 PM

PALA, California: Hunter Lawrence posted the fastest times in both qualification sessions at Fox Raceway as the Pro Motocross Championship kicks off its season.

Hunter (2:16.832) was the only rider under the two-minute, 17-second mark as he effortlessly navigated the elongated track. On Friday during Press Day, he remarked to the media that the track felt tight at times, despite its length.

nbc_smx_champdraft_260525.JPG
Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker pace Pala Motocross 250 qualification
Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker finished second in their respective Supercross divisions and are out for revenge.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Hunter’s fastest lap came at the end of the second session after he found his rhythm. The same was true for Jorge Prado, who posted the second-best time of 2:17.461.

Jett Lawrence (2:17.514) seemed to struggle in the first session and landed well down the order in 14th, but he came out swinging in Qualification 2 and was the only rider under the 2:17-mark for most of the session. He landed third overall despite still feeling the effects of his preseason injury.

Reports from the pit indicated that he was never able to get a solid lap in during the first session because of heavy traffic.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (2:18.169) and Garrett Marchbanks (2:18.779) rounded out the top five.

In his highly-anticipated 450 debut, Haiden Deegan (2:19.558) showed speed early and landed fifth overall.

Also returning from injury, Aaron Plessinger (2:20.344) was eighth on the chart.

Eli Tomac (2:22.345) was 10th.

Qualification Group A 1 Results
Qualification Group A 2 Results

Combined Qualification Results