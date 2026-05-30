Hunter Lawrence picks up where he left off in Supercross by leading Pala 450 Motocross qualification

PALA, California: Hunter Lawrence posted the fastest times in both qualification sessions at Fox Raceway as the Pro Motocross Championship kicks off its season.

Hunter (2:16.832) was the only rider under the two-minute, 17-second mark as he effortlessly navigated the elongated track. On Friday during Press Day, he remarked to the media that the track felt tight at times, despite its length.

Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker pace Pala Motocross 250 qualification Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker finished second in their respective Supercross divisions and are out for revenge.

Hunter’s fastest lap came at the end of the second session after he found his rhythm. The same was true for Jorge Prado, who posted the second-best time of 2:17.461.

Jett Lawrence (2:17.514) seemed to struggle in the first session and landed well down the order in 14th, but he came out swinging in Qualification 2 and was the only rider under the 2:17-mark for most of the session. He landed third overall despite still feeling the effects of his preseason injury.

Reports from the pit indicated that he was never able to get a solid lap in during the first session because of heavy traffic.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (2:18.169) and Garrett Marchbanks (2:18.779) rounded out the top five.

In his highly-anticipated 450 debut, Haiden Deegan (2:19.558) showed speed early and landed fifth overall.

Also returning from injury, Aaron Plessinger (2:20.344) was eighth on the chart.

Eli Tomac (2:22.345) was 10th.

Qualification Group A 1 Results

Qualification Group A 2 Results

Combined Qualification Results

