Rockets 'scoring weight' on Durant with Sengun out

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal-Vanderbilt vs Florida
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of First Round in the South Region - UNC on Upset Alert
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl out for rest of regular season with lower-body injury
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle traded to Broncos: Fantasy impact for Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, and Malik Willis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mancity_260317.jpg
Are Manchester City’s title chances over?
nbc_pl_maxdowman_260317.jpg
Takeaways from Arsenal’s dramatic win over Everton
nbc_roto_yamamoto_260317.jpg
How will Yamamoto follow up stellar 2025 campaign?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal-Vanderbilt vs Florida
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of First Round in the South Region - UNC on Upset Alert
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl out for rest of regular season with lower-body injury
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle traded to Broncos: Fantasy impact for Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, and Malik Willis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mancity_260317.jpg
Are Manchester City’s title chances over?
nbc_pl_maxdowman_260317.jpg
Takeaways from Arsenal’s dramatic win over Everton
nbc_roto_yamamoto_260317.jpg
How will Yamamoto follow up stellar 2025 campaign?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rockets 'scoring weight' on Durant with Sengun out

March 17, 2026 02:47 PM
Eric Samulski discusses the impact Alperen Sengun's absence has had on the Houston Rockets' offense, with much of the burden falling on Kevin Durant's shoulders to produce.

Related Videos

warriorsbasketballenjoyjen.jpg
04:31
Podziemski more comfortable in third season
adamsilverenjoydavidjen.jpg
10:39
Andresen: Seattle ‘deserves’ to have an NBA team
knicksrocketsdavidjenenjoy.jpg
09:49
Has Bridges impressed or regressed this season?
jamal_murray_nuggets_enjoy_basketball_jen.jpg
04:32
Take Murray to have big game for Nuggets vs. 76ers
hawks_enjoy_basketball_basketball.jpg
07:55
‘Rolling’ Hawks on historic 10-game winning streak
kawhileonardclippersenjoybasketballhour.jpg
08:34
Kawhi, Clippers have ‘underrated amount of depth’
nbc_bte_phiden_260317.jpg
01:56
Expect Nuggets to get ‘comfortable win’ over 76ers
nbc_bte_clemil_260317.jpg
01:52
Bucks could send a message with Allen out for Cavs
USATSI_28518621_copy.jpg
04:02
How Lakers minimized Durant in second half
nbc_nba_castlepostgmaeintv_260316.jpg
03:35
Castle: Spurs have locked in on principles
nbc_nba_sasvlac_digitalhit_260316.jpg
01:36
Spurs maintain their character in up-and-down game
nbc_nba_sasvlac_260316.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Spurs hold off Clippers
nbc_nba_mannoxwembyintv_260316.jpg
01:12
Wemby: Win over Clippers ‘wasn’t pretty’
nbc_nba_lalhou_digitalhit_260316.jpg
01:17
Lakers’ defensive hustle ‘the story’ vs. Rockets
nbc_nba_lalhou_260316.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Lakers ground Rockets to even series
Screenshot_2026-03-17_003448_copy.jpg
01:00
Luka credits Lakers’ defense in physical win
nbc_nba_phxvbos_260316.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Brown outduels Booker in Celtics win
nbc_nba_orlatl_260316.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Hawks soar to 10th-straight win
Screenshot_2026-03-16_221841_copy.jpg
01:39
Hawks continue to roll after dominating Magic
nbc_nba_nickeilpostgameintv_260316.jpg
01:11
NAW ‘felt amazing’ after career-high 41 points
nbc_nba_kdlebron_260316.jpg
03:35
LeBron, KD meeting for 45th time is ‘remarkable’
nbc_nba_magictalk_260316.jpg
03:42
Magic could be a dangerous matchup for top of East
nbc_nba_spurspregame_260316.jpg
04:28
Can Spurs, Wemby handle demands of the playoffs?
nbc_nba_lakerspregame_260316.jpg
04:54
Lakers climbing with stars settling into roles
nbc_nba_cbbplayers_260316.jpg
04:32
Could Bulls select Arizona’s Burries in NBA draft?
nbc_nba_bearsfan_260316.jpg
01:51
Will Chicago be happier if Bears, Bulls win title?
nbc_enjoy_luka_260316v2.jpg
07:01
Will Doncic make All-NBA first team this year?
nbc_roto_strus_260316.jpg
01:32
Strus scores efficient 24 in season debut for Cavs
nbc_roto_kawhi_260316.jpg
01:29
Who will the Clippers rely on in Kawhi’s absence?
nbc_roto_giannis_260316.jpg
01:15
Who will Bucks turn to amid Giannis’ injury

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_mancity_260317.jpg
10:12
Are Manchester City’s title chances over?
nbc_pl_maxdowman_260317.jpg
10:55
Takeaways from Arsenal’s dramatic win over Everton
nbc_roto_yamamoto_260317.jpg
01:47
How will Yamamoto follow up stellar 2025 campaign?
nbc_pftpm_eighteen_260317.jpg
07:36
Could NFL impose 17-game limit on 18-game season?
nbc_pftpm_edpolicy_260317.jpg
08:07
How will Packers operate amid new NFL economics?
nbc_pftpm_aikphins_260317.jpg
06:44
Aikman plans to continue working with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_waddleden_260317.jpg
06:08
What reported Waddle trade means for both sides
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_260317.jpg
10:27
What’s going wrong for Haaland, Manchester City?
nbc_pl_genxgparta_260317.jpg
22:39
Spurs ‘found something’ in setup against Liverpool
1920x1080_CooperLutkenhaus.jpg
11:06
Lutkenhaus still learning before indoor worlds
nbc_pl_fernanch_260317.jpg
07:16
PL RAW: Fernandes’ masterclass against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_netbusters_260317.jpg
25:51
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 30
tcuheadcoachbasketballbte.jpg
01:48
Bet on experienced coach when TCU plays Ohio State
southcarolinaoklahomawomenbasketballbte.jpg
01:22
Could Oklahoma upset South Carolina in Sweet 16?
nbc_cfb_osudownscomp_260317.jpg
02:38
Highlights from Downs’ Thorpe Award-winning season
nbc_bte_womensfinalfour_260317.jpg
01:27
Krick: Parlay women’s top seeds to make Final Four
nbc_bte_womensncaachampion_260317.jpg
01:30
Dalzell, Krick picking UConn to win women’s title
nbc_csu_drew_allar_260317.jpg
09:54
Simms’ QB draft rankings: Drew Allar, Penn State
nbc_csu_carson_beck_260317.jpg
05:58
Simms’ QB draft rankings: Carson Beck, Miami
nbc_csu_taylen_green_260317.jpg
07:22
Simms’ QB draft rankings: Taylen Green, Arkansas
nbc_cbb_nwmckeowntribute_260317.jpg
04:03
McKeown leaves behind legacy after 40-year career
nbc_pft_dariusslayretires_260317.jpg
01:17
Slay retires after ‘incredible career’
nbc_pft_davidmontgomery_260317.jpg
03:18
Texans revise Montgomery’s contract
nbc_pft_christiankirk49ers_260317.jpg
05:55
49ers reportedly sign Kirk to one-year deal
nbc_pft_cowboysoffseason_260317.jpg
07:51
Cowboys didn’t ‘bust the budget’ in free agency
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260317.jpg
04:49
Pierce’s ‘incredible story’ leads to huge deal
nbc_pft_jaelanphillipspanthers_260317.jpg
03:32
Phillips wants to turn disruption into production
ALA_SIMPSON_TY_USATSI_27916412.jpg
08:13
Simms’ draft QB rankings: Simpson ‘clear’ No. 2
IND_MENDOZA_FERNANDO_USATSI_27916234.jpg
10:12
Simms’ draft quarterback rankings: Mendoza leads
NYJ_FIELDS_JUSTIN_USATSI_27425666.jpg
06:40
Reported Fields trade makes sense for all sides