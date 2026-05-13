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WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Nia Coffey hits late 3-pointer in the Lynx’s 88-84 win over the Mercury
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Dorofeyev scores in OT to give Golden Knights 3-2 win over Ducks and 3-2 series lead
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Sarah Ashlee Barker makes putback before buzzer and the Fire beat the Liberty 98-96 for 1st win

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Top News

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Nia Coffey hits late 3-pointer in the Lynx’s 88-84 win over the Mercury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Dorofeyev scores in OT to give Golden Knights 3-2 win over Ducks and 3-2 series lead
WNBA: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
Sarah Ashlee Barker makes putback before buzzer and the Fire beat the Liberty 98-96 for 1st win

Top Clips

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HLs: Fire secure first win of season vs. Liberty
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Harper after Game 5: ‘Just being myself’
nbc_nba_postgamereacs_260512.jpg
Spurs defend home court in Game 5

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HLs: Lynx storm back to beat Mercury

May 13, 2026 12:57 AM
After trailing much of the game, the Minnesota Lynx used a strong second half to rally past the Phoenix Mercury for the comeback victory.

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