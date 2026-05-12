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2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
Early 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson out in front, Jeremiyah Love goes in second round
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA, South Carolina, UConn and St. John’s to play in women’s basketball doubleheader in November
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB players, owners start collective bargaining, 7 1/2 months ahead of contract’s expiration

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nbc_roto_davidnjoku_260512.jpg
What does Chargers signing Njoku mean for Gadsden?
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Premier League shows how ‘cultures come together’
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Rory: ‘Glad I was wrong’ on PGA Tour-PIF deal

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Watch Now

Stewmendous moments of SMX Round 17 Salt Lake City

May 12, 2026 02:07 PM
James Stewart runs through the top moments from SMX Round 17 in Salt Lake City with drama, championship stakes and more.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_davidnjoku_260512.jpg
01:34
What does Chargers signing Njoku mean for Gadsden?
nbc_pl_salesarsenalfans_260512.jpg
01:12
Premier League shows how ‘cultures come together’
nbc_golf_pga_pgachamp_mcilroy_presser_260512.jpg
07:36
Rory: ‘Glad I was wrong’ on PGA Tour-PIF deal
nbc_golf_pga_pgachamp_rahm_presser_260512.jpg
07:24
Rahm addresses future of LIV ahead of PGA Champ.
nbc_roto_preaknessstakeswinner_260512.jpg
01:50
Preakness Stakes betting field is ‘wide open’
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01:47
Young, Fitzpatrick could decide PGA Championship
nbc_roto_timberwolvesspurs_260512.jpg
01:58
Expect Spurs to win Game 5 ‘comfortably’ over MIN
nbc_pl_2ranfield_260512.jpg
04:32
Is Slot a ‘personality mismatch’ with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_2rtitlehopes_260512.jpg
18:30
‘What drama!': Arsenal inch closer to PL title
nbc_pl_2rdoku_260512.jpg
04:23
City get job done, stay within distance of Arsenal
nbc_pft_adrianpetersonv4_360512.jpg
08:40
Peterson to be inducted into Vikings’ ROH
nbc_pft_chrisboswellv4_260512.jpg
02:55
Steelers extend Boswell with historic deal
nbc_pft_craigmorton_260512.jpg
02:30
Remembering former NFL quarterback Craig Morton
nbc_pft_grassvsturf_260512.jpg
03:31
Holley: Turf on NFL fields ‘bad for the players’
nbc_pft_rodgerstalk_260512.jpg
05:24
Report: Rodgers, PIT did not meet over weekend
nbc_pft_bonixupdate_260512.jpg
13:56
How concerned should Broncos be with Nix’s ankle?
nbc_pft_schedulereleasevideos_260512.jpg
13:09
Will teams address Vrabel in schedule videos?
nbc_pft_nygdalsnf_260512.jpg
09:09
Will Harbaugh be able to ‘reshape’ the Giants?
nbc_pft_nfloffseason_260512.jpg
09:00
How NFL offseason schedule has changed over years
nbc_pft_bufdet_260512.jpg
04:57
Bills to open new stadium vs. Lions in Week 2
nbc_pft_kcdenmnf_260512.jpg
03:06
Chiefs to face Broncos in first MNF game of 2026
nbc_pft_vrabsrussini_260512.jpg
07:53
How could Vrabel situation impact Pats’ schedule?
nbc_pft_nflschedulerelease_260512.jpg
05:41
Storylines to watch for in 2026 schedule release
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01:42
HLs: Thunder hold off Lakers for 4-0 series sweep
nbc_nba_detvcle_postgamereax_260511.jpg
05:05
Cavaliers rode Mitchell’s wave to tie series
nbc_nba_mobleyintv_260511.jpg
03:01
Mobley talks presence of Mitchell, Harden for Cavs
nbc_nba_detvcle_digitalhit_260511.jpg
01:20
Cavs even series behind Mitchell, Harden
nbc_nba_spidaintv_260511.jpg
01:29
Mitchell takes over second half in Cavs Game 4 win
nbc_nba_detvcle_260511.jpg
02:22
HLs: Cavs’ historic run buries Pistons in Game 4
nbc_nba_spidahl_260511.jpg
02:11
HLs: Mitchell drops 39 in second half of Game 4