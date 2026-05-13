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Excitement surrounds Giants with Dart and Harbaugh

May 13, 2026 09:12 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss Jaxson Dart turning 23 years old and explain why the anticipation is building for John Harbaugh to help turn around the New York Giants.

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