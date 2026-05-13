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Excitement surrounds Giants with Dart and Harbaugh

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Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Report: Pickens not present for voluntary workout

May 13, 2026 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reportedly not attending the team’s voluntary workout session on Monday despite signing his franchise tender.

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