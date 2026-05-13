Nia Coffey hits late 3-pointer in the Lynx’s 88-84 win over the Mercury

PHOENIX — Natasha Howard had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Nia Coffey made a wide-open 3-pointer with 25.6 seconds left for a four-point lead, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 88-84 on Tuesday night.

Coffey’s third 3-pointer — for an 87-83 lead — was set up by a nice drive and pass by rookie Olivia Miles. Then, Miles secured a rebound after a missed 3-pointer, and she made 1 of 2 free throws with 13.2 left to seal it.

Coffey finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Miles had 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Minnesota (1-1). Kayla McBride added 14 points, and Courtney Williams and Emma Cechova each added 11 points.

Kahleah Copper scored 30 points for Phoenix (1-2), going 9 of 21 from the field and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line. DeWanna Bonner added 16 points and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and eight assists. Natasha Mack had 10 rebounds and nine points.

Copper scored 13 points in the first half and Bonner added 12 to help Phoenix build a 45-41 lead. Seven of the Mercury’s 14 made field goals in the first half came from behind the arc.

Phoenix only made two 3-pointers in the second half and finished 23 of 33 (70%) at the free-throw line.

Minnesota will be without Napheesa Collier, the runner-up in MVP voting last season, until at least early June while she recovers from ankle surgery in March. Collier also had surgery on her right ankle in early January.

Up next

Lynx: At Dallas on Thursday night.

Mercury: Host Chicago on Friday night.