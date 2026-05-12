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HLs: Cavs’ historic run buries Pistons in Game 4

May 11, 2026 10:45 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the second half with a 22-0 run to bury the Detroit Pistons in Game 4, levelling the series in its return to the Motor City.

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