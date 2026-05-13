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Allisha Gray scores 26, Angel Reese gets another double-double, and the Dream beat the Wings 77-72
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Benson breaks tie on birthday, Sabres beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 4 to even series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy suspended 6 games for slashing Sabres’ Zach Benson
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Wemby, Spurs seize control in Game 5
Wembanyama sets tone early in Game 5 win
Wemby after Game 5: ‘Handled business at home’
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HLs: Reese, Gray power Dream to victory over Wings
May 12, 2026 10:37 PM
Angel Reese notched her 51st career double-double, while Allisha Gray put in 26 points to help lift the Atlanta Dream past the Dallas Wings.
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