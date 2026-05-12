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The Arizona Diamondbacks’ rotation makes an abrupt turnaround following ugly stretch
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers acquire outfielder Alek Thomas in a trade with the Diamondbacks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Early 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson out in front, Jeremiyah Love goes in second round
Zachary Krueger
,
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,
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Bolte a volatile prospect for Athletics outfield
May 12, 2026 03:47 PM
Eric Samulski explains Henry Bolte's outlook in the MLB with the Athletics calling up the outfielder prospect from the minors.
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