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MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ rotation makes an abrupt turnaround following ugly stretch
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
Dodgers acquire outfielder Alek Thomas in a trade with the Diamondbacks
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
Early 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson out in front, Jeremiyah Love goes in second round

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What to expect from Dart’s sophomore season
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Can McDaniel find Herbert’s ‘untapped potential’?
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Bolte a volatile prospect for Athletics outfield

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Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ rotation makes an abrupt turnaround following ugly stretch
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
Dodgers acquire outfielder Alek Thomas in a trade with the Diamondbacks
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
Early 2026 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson out in front, Jeremiyah Love goes in second round

Top Clips

nbc_roto_dart_260512.jpg
What to expect from Dart’s sophomore season
nbc_roto_herbert_260512.jpg
Can McDaniel find Herbert’s ‘untapped potential’?
nbc_roto_boltev2_260512.jpg
Bolte a volatile prospect for Athletics outfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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Watch Now

Betts needs time to return to form after injury

May 12, 2026 03:47 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts returned to the lineup after missing time with an oblique injury and Eric Samulski details how fantasy managers should use Betts in their lineup.

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