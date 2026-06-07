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U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Fourth-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
Women's golf in Pacific Palisades, CA
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim co-lead heading into Sunday’s final round
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow moved to 60-day IL with back injury

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Expectations for Coenen brothers at Thunder Valley
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Jett wins at Hangtown; Deegan’s first 450 podium
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Kitchen escapes chaos in 250MX for Hangtown win

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Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Fourth-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
Women's golf in Pacific Palisades, CA
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim co-lead heading into Sunday’s final round
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow moved to 60-day IL with back injury

Top Clips

Coenen_bros_raw_260606.jpg
Expectations for Coenen brothers at Thunder Valley
450_recap_raw_260606.jpg
Jett wins at Hangtown; Deegan’s first 450 podium
250_recap_raw_260606.jpg
Kitchen escapes chaos in 250MX for Hangtown win

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Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, Round 3

June 6, 2026 10:55 PM
Watch highlights from the third round of play at the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
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Latest Clips

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01:48
Expectations for Coenen brothers at Thunder Valley
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06:01
Jett wins at Hangtown; Deegan’s first 450 podium
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Kitchen escapes chaos in 250MX for Hangtown win
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H. Lawrence: Jett’s my ‘toughest competitor’
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Deegan proud of progress after first 450 podium
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01:34
Jett after Hangtown win: ‘Glad to be back’
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Korda’s ‘funky grip’ results in USWO co-lead
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Chun’s solid chip during the U.S Women’s Open
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Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
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Hammaker’s ‘cortisol spiked’ in Hangtown crash
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Beaumer recalls comeback after Hangtown runner-up
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Kitchen: ‘Luck was on my side’ in Hangtown win
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Davies on Moto 2 win: ‘That’s what I’m capable of’
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Wilson perfectly places USWNT’s opener vs. Brazil
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Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 1, Hangtown
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HLs: Howard’s 27 points help Lynx smother Storm
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Dockery blazes to PB, wins 100m at Lone Star GP
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Bromell rumbles to win men’s 100m at Lone Star GP
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Anderson takes control in 800m at Lone Star GP
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Maloney dominates 800m at Lone Star Grand Prix
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400m hurdles goes down to the wire in Texas
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Adekoya victorious in 400mH at Lone Star GP
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Charamba powers to 200m win at Lone Star GP
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250 class wide open despite Hammaker’s early lead
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Thomas sets world lead for women’s 200m in Texas
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Trust fueling rosy Prado, Red Bull KTM reunion
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Highlights: USMNT v. Germany (En Español)
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Bailey leaves 400m field behind in Lone Star GP
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Roswell clocks season best in 100m hurdles
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Onojuvwevwo wins women’s 400m in pro debut