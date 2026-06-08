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Korda receives U.S. Women's Open trophy

June 7, 2026 09:09 PM
Nelly Korda is awarded the Harton S. Semple Trophy following her win at the 81st U.S. Women's Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California
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