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Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, Final Round
Watch highlights from the fourth and final round of play at the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
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Korda receives U.S. Women’s Open trophy
Korda receives U.S. Women's Open trophy
Nelly Korda is awarded the Harton S. Semple Trophy following her win at the 81st U.S. Women's Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California
Korda’s par putt clinches U.S. Women’s Open win
Korda's par putt clinches U.S. Women's Open win
Just under three feet separated Nelly Korda from a win at Riviera, and the world No. 1 steeled her nerves and nailed the putt to win her first U.S. Women's Open and second major of the year.
Nelly embracing challenges at U.S. Women’s Open
Nelly embracing challenges at U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda explains how she's approaching this year's U.S. Women's Open differently than last year by limiting her need for perfection and putting more emphasis on the positive side of things.
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of play at the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of play at the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Korda played ‘relaxed’ golf to rebound at Riviera
Korda played 'relaxed' golf to rebound at Riviera
Nelly Korda shares how she was able to bounce back at the U.S. Women's Open on Friday, where she climbed up the leaderboards after an underwhelming start on Thursday.
How Yin navigated nerves to produce strong Round 2
How Yin navigated nerves to produce strong Round 2
Despite feeling "a lot of stress" on the course on Friday, Ruoning Yin felt that the pressure was a "privilege" after walking away as the co-leader of the U.S. Women's Open ahead of the weekend.
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women's Open, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of play at the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, taking place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Korda loving life on and off the course
Korda loving life on and off the course
After her third win of the season, Nelly Korda describes the great time she's having and the honor of being mentioned among all-time greats.