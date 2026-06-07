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HLs: Stewart leads Liberty in comeback vs. Fever

June 7, 2026 10:14 AM
Breanna Stewart scored 30 points and the New York Liberty overcame a 12-point second half deficit to steal a 83-75 win at home over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

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