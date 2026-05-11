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MOCK DRAFT VOL. 1
Washington Wizards land AJ Dybantsa with No. 1 pick in our first NBA Mock Draft!
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Lakers ‘don’t have enough’ to compete with Thunder
May 11, 2026 07:37 PM
NBA Showtime applauds Los Angeles’ effort in the Western Conference Semifinals but recognizes that they “don’t have enough” to compete with the OKC Thunder facing elimination in Game 4.
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