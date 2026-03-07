Ledecky secures 1500m freestyle to extend streak

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ejiofor powers No. 18 St. John’s past Seton Hall 72-65 for at least a share of Big East title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Aaron Judge and Brice Turang power US to a 15-5 WBC-opening win over Brazil
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 24 Ole Miss builds 32-point lead, holds on to beat No. 5 Vanderbilt 89-78 in SEC Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Douglass’ final push seals 100m breaststroke win
HLs: Tatum impresses in return as Celtics top Mavs
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ejiofor powers No. 18 St. John’s past Seton Hall 72-65 for at least a share of Big East title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Aaron Judge and Brice Turang power US to a 15-5 WBC-opening win over Brazil
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 24 Ole Miss builds 32-point lead, holds on to beat No. 5 Vanderbilt 89-78 in SEC Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Douglass’ final push seals 100m breaststroke win
HLs: Tatum impresses in return as Celtics top Mavs
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ledecky secures 1500m freestyle to extend streak
March 6, 2026 11:24 PM
Katie Ledecky once again dominated a 1500m freestyle, extending her 15-year, 40-plus-meet win streak in swimming’s longest event.
Related Videos
04:24
Douglass’ final push seals 100m breaststroke win
04:18
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
05:38
Guiliano earns thrilling win in 200m freestyle
05:30
McIntosh wins 200m freestyle at Pro Swim Series
19:37
Short cruises to men’s 1500m freestyle victory
04:24
Stolz steals 2nd 1000m from de Boo at worlds
03:35
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
36
Italy is the perfect backdrop for the Paralympics
33
Snoop Dogg welcomes Team USA to the Paralympics
05:02
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle
04:23
Douglass hangs on for thrilling 100m freestyle win
07:32
Foster takes down Casas, Finke in 400m IM
08:02
Smith posts personal best in 400m IM at Westmont
03:48
Berkoff outlasts Stadden for 50m backstroke title
03:17
Tarasov breezes ahead to win men’s 50m backstroke
05:21
Jett soars to men’s 200m butterfly win at Westmont
05:18
McIntosh crushes field in women’s 200m butterfly
11:40
Short bests Finke for statement 800m freestyle win
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
06:33
Nikki Hiltz hustles to women’s 1500m title
05:10
Sears storms to indoor women’s 60m national title
05:43
Green bests Hocker, Nuguse for men’s 1500m title
04:49
Lutkenhaus wins 800m title at just 17 years old
06:33
Effiong closes strong, wins women’s 400m
07:26
McRae leaves no doubt in 400m national title win
06:06
Anthony wins indoor 60m national title, Lyles 3rd
04:35
Wiley posts PB to win women’s indoor 800m title
Latest Clips
01:59
HLs: Tatum impresses in return as Celtics top Mavs
04:49
HLs: St John’s rallies late to earn win vs. Xavier
04:47
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul
01:43
Celtics’ Tatum to make season debut Friday night
02:49
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
01:32
Flagg will regain form after return from injury
02:13
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview
02:12
How Greene’s injury changes fantasy draft value
04:07
Booker among best bets for NBA Friday
01:30
Young makes debut with Wizards after long absence
04:57
HLs: Georgetown defeats Butler in first round
04:55
Spurs have ‘everything’ to compete for NBA title
15:04
Does Doncic need to improve his body language?
15:48
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines
08:24
Picking teams in previous eras to be in present
04:05
Naming first options that can lead to NBA title
08:24
Rockets offense leaves questions behind Durant
12:49
Previewing SuperMotocross Round 9 in Indianapolis
01:35
Report: Chargers ‘keeping tabs’ on Brown
01:55
Report: Commanders have interest in Aiyuk
01:33
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four
01:29
North Carolina faces ‘absolute grind’ against Duke
08:02
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
12:18
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
10:56
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
04:20
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs
09:13
Is Moore the playmaker Bills desperately need?
02:10
CHI reportedly trading Moore to BUF ‘makes sense’
02:30
Hunter reportedly agrees to $40.1M deal with HOU
08:50
Pickens deserves to be upset about franchise tag
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue