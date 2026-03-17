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Watch Now
Unpacking Chelsea's huddle, loss against Newcastle
March 17, 2026 03:47 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of Chelsea's pregame antics before diving into the Blues' performance in a 1-0 loss to Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
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