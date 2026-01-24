Skip navigation
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
No. 1 UConn beats Seton Hall 92-52 for its 43rd straight win over the Pirates
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 450 Qualification: Chase Sexton cracks the 1-minute mark
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women's 400m
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men's 400m
Cunningham beats out tight men's 60m hurdles field
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
No. 1 UConn beats Seton Hall 92-52 for its 43rd straight win over the Pirates
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 450 Qualification: Chase Sexton cracks the 1-minute mark
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Asher-Smith explodes to women's 60m win
January 24, 2026 03:33 PM
Watch highlights of Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith winning the 60m race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix with a time of 7.08 seconds, her first indoor 60m race since 2023.
02:17
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
01:54
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field
02:16
Williams secures women’s 60m hurdle victory
08:21
Eitrem shatters 5000m world record in Inzell
03:34
Team USA secures third in mixed snowboard slalom
01:56
Sejersted makes miraculous recovery in Super-G
02:46
Stolz breaks 1000m track record for 2nd WC title
06:56
Franzoni claims downhill event at Alpine Ski WC
03:24
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
15:11
Diggins analyzes her incredible XC skiing career
02:34
Elliott has an eye on redemption at Paralympics
06:02
Zurek tops Stolz’s track record by slimmest margin
02:11
Ledecka wins snowboard parallel GS in Austria
02:04
Inside Goepper’s move from slopestyle to halfpipe
07:07
Odermatt edges teammate Von Allmen in super-G
04:05
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
11:35
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
05:35
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
20:14
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League
05:50
Anthony wins Freestyle Skiing WC moguls in N.H.
04:26
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
07:34
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
07:53
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
04:45
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly
04:49
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh
06:22
Ndoye-Brouard edges Marchand in 200m backstroke
05:43
Crush wins first Pro Swim Series title of career
03:51
Barna beats Grousset, Alexy to win 50m freestyle
03:46
Manuel stays hot, wins 50m freestyle in Austin
05:36
Marchand ‘simply unbeatable’ in 200 IM in Austin
03:31
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
01:33
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
07:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
01:00
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
01:02
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries
01:42
Jimenez tucks away Bournemouth’s second v. Reds
01:41
Evanilson drills Bournemouth ahead of Liverpool
10:21
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 23
11:18
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 23
08:55
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 23
01:15
Romero rescues Spurs to make it 2-2 v. Burnley
01:25
Wilson’s heroics give Fulham lead over Brighton
01:37
Foster puts Burnley 2-1 in front of Spurs
01:10
Chukwueze brings Fulham level with Brighton
01:14
Semenyo puts Manchester City 2-0 ahead of Wolves
01:13
Walker finds Tuanzebe for Burnley’s equalizer
01:33
Van de Ven powers Spurs 1-0 in front of Burnley
01:30
Ayari blasts Brighton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
01:26
Marmoush fires Manchester City ahead of Wolves
11:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Sunderland Matchweek 23
01:18
Summerville heads West Ham in front of Sunderland
01:53
Fernandes hammers West Ham 3-0 in front
01:13
Brobbey gives Sunderland lifeline against West Ham
02:30
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead over Sunderland
02:20
Liffmann: DAL ‘team to watch’ in trade deadline
02:51
Who can Warriors turn to amid Butler’s injury?
02:05
How can Celtics ‘lessen financial burden?’
02:15
Liffmann: Knicks ‘cannot do much’ to improve team
02:50
Should Lakers ‘reset’ in the offseason?
