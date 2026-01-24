 Skip navigation
Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton SMX sign.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Race Day Coverage
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_ssm5000_noreitremwr_260124.jpg
Eitrem shatters 5000m world record in Inzell
nbc_pl_mcwolhl_260124.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260124.jpg
Romero rescues Spurs to make it 2-2 v. Burnley

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Haiden Deegan.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton SMX sign.jpg
SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Race Day Coverage
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_ssm5000_noreitremwr_260124.jpg
Eitrem shatters 5000m world record in Inzell
nbc_pl_mcwolhl_260124.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260124.jpg
Romero rescues Spurs to make it 2-2 v. Burnley

Watch Now

Sejersted makes miraculous recovery in Super-G

January 24, 2026 11:20 AM
Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted avoided disaster with an acrobatic in-air recovery during his run at the FIS World Cup in Kitzbuhel, Austria to finish fifth in men's super-G.

oly_ssm5000_noreitremwr_260124.jpg
08:21
Eitrem shatters 5000m world record in Inzell
oly_ssm1000_usastolz_260124.jpg
02:46
Stolz breaks 1000m track record for 2nd WC title
oly_asmdh_kitzbuehelwc_260124.jpg
06:56
Franzoni claims downhill event at Alpine Ski WC
oly_ssm1500_stolzwinv2_260123(2).jpg
03:24
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
oly_xcw_snowshow_digginsintvfull.jpg
15:11
Diggins analyzes her incredible XC skiing career
para_sb_snowshow_elliottfeat.jpg
02:34
Elliott has an eye on redemption at Paralympics
oly_ssm500_zurekstolz_260123.jpg
06:02
Zurek tops Stolz’s track record by slimmest margin
oly_sbwgs_worldcup_ledeckawin_260123.jpg
02:11
Ledecka wins snowboard parallel GS in Austria
oly_frmhp_stifel_goepperhalfpipefeat.jpg
02:04
Inside Goepper’s move from slopestyle to halfpipe
oly_asmsg_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_260123.jpg
07:07
Odermatt edges teammate Von Allmen in super-G
oly_fswom_barbiejumps_final.jpg
04:05
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
11:35
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:35
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
20:14
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League
oly_frwmo_jakaraanthony_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:50
Anthony wins Freestyle Skiing WC moguls in N.H.
nbc_oht_discoverep3_260116.jpg
04:26
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
oly_swm400f_proswimseries_erisman_260115.jpg
07:34
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
oly_sww400f_proswimseries_ledecky_260115.jpg
07:53
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_grousset_260115.jpg
04:45
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_smith_260115.jpg
04:49
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh
oly_swm200bk_proswimseries_brouard_260115.jpg
06:22
Ndoye-Brouard edges Marchand in 200m backstroke
oly_sww200bk_proswimseries_crush_260115.jpg
05:43
Crush wins first Pro Swim Series title of career
oly_swm50f_proswimseries_barna_260115.jpg
03:51
Barna beats Grousset, Alexy to win 50m freestyle
oly_sww50f_proswimseries_manuel_260115.jpg
03:46
Manuel stays hot, wins 50m freestyle in Austin
oly_swm200im_proswimseries_marchand_260115.jpg
05:36
Marchand ‘simply unbeatable’ in 200 IM in Austin
oly_sww200im_proswimseries_mcintosh_260115.jpg
05:45
McIntosh breaks 200 IM pool record in Austin
oly_sbxps_worldcup_italywin_260114.jpg
03:20
Italy wins mixed team parallel slalom gold
oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
06:20
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom
oly_sbmgs_worldcup_winterswin_260113.jpg
01:52
Winters wins small final to reach parallel podium
oly_sbwgs_worldcup_dalmassowin_260113.jpg
02:44
Dalmasso wins big final in snowboard slalom

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_mcwolhl_260124.jpg
08:55
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260124.jpg
01:15
Romero rescues Spurs to make it 2-2 v. Burnley
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260124.jpg
01:25
Wilson’s heroics give Fulham lead over Brighton
nbc_pl_burngoal2_260124.jpg
01:37
Foster puts Burnley 2-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260124.jpg
01:10
Chukwueze brings Fulham level with Brighton
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260124.jpg
01:14
Semenyo puts Manchester City 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_260124.jpg
01:13
Walker finds Tuanzebe for Burnley’s equalizer
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260124.jpg
01:33
Van de Ven powers Spurs 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260124.jpg
01:30
Ayari blasts Brighton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260124.jpg
01:26
Marmoush fires Manchester City ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_whusunhl_260124.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Sunderland Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal3_260124.jpg
01:53
Fernandes hammers West Ham 3-0 in front
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260124.jpg
01:13
Brobbey gives Sunderland lifeline against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260124.jpg
02:30
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260124_copy.jpg
01:18
Summerville heads West Ham in front of Sunderland
nbc_nba_liffmanndal_260123.jpg
02:20
Liffmann: DAL ‘team to watch’ in trade deadline
nbc_nba_liffmanngsw_260123.jpg
02:51
Who can Warriors turn to amid Butler’s injury?
nbc_nba_liffmannbos_260123.jpg
02:05
How can Celtics ‘lessen financial burden?’
nbc_nba_liffmannnyk_260123.jpg
02:15
Liffmann: Knicks ‘cannot do much’ to improve team
nbc_nba_liffmannlal_260123.jpg
02:50
Should Lakers ‘reset’ in the offseason?
nbc_cycling_dustg4_260123.jpg
32:03
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 4
nbc_nba_beyhls_260123.jpg
01:46
HLs: Bey has best game of season against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_nembhardhl_260213.jpg
01:42
HLs: Nembhard drops 27 in NBA Finals rematch
nbc_nba_peytonpritchardhl_250123.jpg
01:59
HLs: Pritchard scores 32 to lead Celtics over Nets
nbc_nba_kevinduranthl_260123.jpg
01:57
HLs: Durant scores 32, makes history vs. Pistons
nbc_chcy_ndvsosu_260123.jpg
04:34
Penalties haunt Notre Dame in loss to Ohio State
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
01:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_moto_imsahighlights_260123.jpg
20:05
HLs: 2026 BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona
nbc_cbb_illjacksonftr_260123.jpg
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson