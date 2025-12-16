 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 17 Tulane CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Iowa State v Purdue
College Basketball Best Bets, Odds, Predictions Dec. 13: Purdue vs Marquette, Indiana at Kentucky, Florida
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251213.jpg
Bassey’s header gives Fulham 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251213.jpg
Ugochukwu brings Burnley level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251213.jpg
Smith Rowe nets Fulham’s opener against Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 17 Tulane CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Iowa State v Purdue
College Basketball Best Bets, Odds, Predictions Dec. 13: Purdue vs Marquette, Indiana at Kentucky, Florida
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251213.jpg
Bassey’s header gives Fulham 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251213.jpg
Ugochukwu brings Burnley level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251213.jpg
Smith Rowe nets Fulham’s opener against Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season

December 16, 2025 10:00 AM
Remember the times that drivers wore their hearts on their sleeves during the 2025 NASCAR season.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_oddmoments_251125.jpg
09:58
NASCAR’s oddest and funniest moments of 2025

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251213.jpg
01:29
Bassey’s header gives Fulham 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251213.jpg
01:40
Ugochukwu brings Burnley level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251213.jpg
01:04
Smith Rowe nets Fulham’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_livbha_251213.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_cheeve_251213.jpg
10:11
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_salahcelebrate_251213.jpg
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251213.jpg
01:18
Ekitike’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251213.jpg
01:24
Gusto doubles Chelsea’s lead against Everton
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251213.jpg
01:15
Palmer slot home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251213.jpg
01:34
Ekitike smashes Liverpool ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
vonn_new_thumbnail.jpg
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
oly_ssm1000_stolz_251213.jpg
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup
nbc_pl_salahdiscussionstudio_251213.jpg
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
vonn_thumbnail.jpg
01:31
Vonn on Svindal’s crucial role in her comeback
weir_elf_new_thumbnail.jpg
02:29
Weir previews Team USA at 2026 Winter Olympics
oly_fs_chasinggold_weirintv.jpg
06:43
Weir on Team USA’s dominant year in figure skating
nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
nbc_nba_indvsphi_vintageembiid_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
nbc_nba_chivscha_konhl_251212.jpg
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
nbc_nba_clevswsh_mitchellhl_251212.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record