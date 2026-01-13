How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock tonight for an exciting night of college basketball action. First, at 6:30 PM ET time it’s Marquette vs St. John’s. Then, at 7:00 PM the Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans, followed by Georgetown vs Creighton at 9:00 PM ET. See below for more information on how to live stream each game and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Arizona strengthens hold on No. 1 in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll; Vanderbilt cracks top 10 Arizona tightened its hold on the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday while Vanderbilt’s unbeaten season has landed the Commodores in the top 10.

Indiana:

The Hoosiers four-game win streak was snapped by No. 10 Nebraska in an 83-77 loss last Saturday. Lamar Wilkerson scored 32 for Indiana, including five from beyond the arc, while Tucker DeVries added 17. However, Indiana shot just 36.7% from the floor in the second half, allowing 53 second-half points. The Hoosiers also committed 14 turnovers in the loss.

“Turnovers and defensive breakdowns in the second half were the biggest difference,” said head coach Darian Devries after the game. “You can’t give up 50 points at home. It just can’t happen.”

Indiana looks to bounce back tonight.

Michigan State:

The Spartans defeated Northwestern 76-66 at home last Thursday. Carson Cooper scored a career-high 18 points and 9 rebounds, with help from Jaxon Kohler and Jeremy Fears Jr. who both scored 15 to help the Spartans rally for the win.

Michigan State, currently ranked second in the Big Ten and 14th nationally, is holding opponents to just 64.5 points per game. Opponents are shooting just 38.4% from the field against them.

COOOOOOOOP



📺: BTN pic.twitter.com/HbO2W7ZkRP — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 9, 2026

How to watch Indiana vs No. 12 Michigan State:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 13

Tonight, Tuesday, January 13 Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Marquette vs St. John’s - 6:30 PM ET

Georgetown vs Creighton - 9:00 pm ET on Peacock and NBCSN

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

