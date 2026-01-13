Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 9

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Nolan Arenado
Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Nolan Arenado
Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 9

January 13, 2026 11:58 AM
Watch highlights from Stage 9 of the 2026 Dakar Rally, where competitors raced through Wadi ad-Dawasir to Bivouac Refuge.

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
01:51
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
02:44
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
nbc_ffhh_bust_year_260113.jpg
05:12
Biggest fantasy bust of 2025: Jefferson or BTJ?
nbc_ffhh_breakoutplayer_260113.jpg
04:36
‘Superstar’ JSN wins breakout player of the year
nbc_ffhh_rookie_year_260113.jpg
03:48
Dart runs away with fantasy rookie of the year
nbc_ffhh_fantasy_game_year_260113.jpg
04:57
Did Henry or Gibbs have best fantasy game of 2025?
nbc_roto_btetbwarriorsv2_260113.jpg
01:48
‘Uncertainty is an advantage’ for POR vs. GSW
nbc_ffhh_bestvalue_260113.jpg
04:52
Olave beats Lawrence, Williams for best value pick
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
lebron_dps.jpg
16:34
Miller: LeBron wants ‘another shot’ at NBA title
nbc_roto_afcchamp_260113.jpg
01:40
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
02:02
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
nbc_roto_btetexpat_260113.jpg
01:52
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?
nbc_dps_cowherint_260113.jpg
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
01:25
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
06:21
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
06:30
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
RodgersLaFleur1-13.jpg
06:36
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job
nbc_pft_rodgers_mad_260113.jpg
07:17
Rodgers shows frustration in loss to Texans
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260113.jpg
05:04
Rodgers calls LaFleur, Tomlin chatter a ‘joke’
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260113.jpg
07:33
How do Eagles fix offensive struggles?
nbc_pft_tomlinfuture_260113.jpg
10:13
Will Tomlin return as Steelers’ coach?
nbc_pft_rodgersfuture_260113.jpg
07:46
What does future hold for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_rodgerslegacy_260113.jpg
05:34
Examining Rodgers’ legacy after 21 seasons
new_thumb.jpg
08:12
What is Texans’ formula for victory vs. Patriots?
ryans_news_thumb.jpg
13:59
Ryans has Texans believing during playoff run
DeMecoNews1-13.jpg
04:03
Texans, Pats are both representations of coaches
nbc_pft_stroudstruggles_260113.jpg
04:08
How concerned should Texans be with Stroud?
nbc_pft_texanswin_260113.jpg
04:32
Texans’ defense dominates Steelers in Wild Card