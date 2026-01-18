Matt Sieg Named 2026 Navy All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award. Matt Sieg (McDonald, PA/ Fort Cherry High School) was named the winner of the award which is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

According to 247Sports, Sieg is a four-star prospect and signed with West Virginia. During his senior season he accounted for 3,190 yards of total offense and 52 touchdowns. He also added, 50 tackles and 4 interceptions on defense.

Past winners of the award include Trevor Lawrence, Jeremiah Smith, and Bryce Young.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).