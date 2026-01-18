Linebacker Adam Bywater Named Navy All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year Award Winner

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced Adam Bywater (Holladay, UT/ Olympus H.S.) as the winner of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year award. Bywater epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

The Man With a Plan



Adam Bywater (@AdamBywater22) has been named the winner of the Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year Award.#GoCoogs#NavyAAB 🇺🇸 @AmericasNavy pic.twitter.com/qJscFTojp8 — Navy All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 10, 2026

According to 247Sports Bywater is a four-star prospect and one of the top linebackers in the nation.

Past winners of the award include Garrett Wilson, Paris Johnson Jr., and Caleb Williams.

About the All-American Bowl

