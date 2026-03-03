Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year
Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, presented to the top high school lineman in the country.
Past Winners
|Player
|High School
|Year
|Seantrel Henderson
|2010
|Ray Drew
|2011
|DJ Humphries
|2012
|Steven Eimer
|2013
|Solomon Thomas
|2014
|Martez Ivey
|2015
|Derrick Brown
|2016
|Foster Sarrell
|2017
|Xavier Thomas
|2018
|Nolan Smith
|2019
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|2020
|Donovan Jackson
|2021
|Joshua Conerly Jr.
|2022
|Kadyn Proctor
|2023
|LJ McCray
|2024
|Amare Adams
|2025
|Felix Ojo
|2026