Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jrue Holiday set to continue blazing hot stretch
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis stadium HT Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
DJ Moore traded to Bills: Fantasy impact for Josh Allen, Luther Burden’s time to shine with Bears

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ajbrown_260306.jpg
Report: Chargers ‘keeping tabs’ on Brown
nbc_roto_aiyuk_260306.jpg
Report: Commanders have interest in Aiyuk
nbc_bte_mensfinalfour_260306.jpg
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year

Felix Ojo.jpg

Felix Ojo being with the presented with the 2026 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award.

Navy All-American Bowl

Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, presented to the top high school lineman in the country.

Past Winners

PlayerHigh SchoolYear
Seantrel Henderson2010
Ray Drew2011
DJ Humphries2012
Steven Eimer2013
Solomon Thomas2014
Martez Ivey2015
Derrick Brown2016
Foster Sarrell2017
Xavier Thomas2018
Nolan Smith2019
Paris Johnson Jr.2020
Donovan Jackson2021
Joshua Conerly Jr.2022
Kadyn Proctor2023
LJ McCray2024
Amare Adams2025
Felix Ojo2026