U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Jennifer Kupcho takes early lead after Round 1, Nelly Korda in the rough

The 2026 U.S Women’s Open has officially teed off for the first time ever at the historic Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The results from the opening round are in.

Jennifer Kupcho sits at the top of the leaderboard after the first round at Riviera Country Club, finishing with 66 (-5). Kupcho, whose best finish at the U.S Open was a tie for 21st in 2017, started off strong with three birdies in a row. Her best finish at a major was when she won the Chevron Championship in 2022.

“Honestly, I kind of just felt at home,” Kupcho said on playing Riviera. “I feel like I really like the golf course. It kind of just flies by. It’s kind of a ball striker’s paradise, just hit it down the fairway, hit it on the green and make the putts.”

An opening round 66 at Riviera will put a smile on your face! 😃



Jennifer Kupcho setting the pace in Round 1. pic.twitter.com/BRP5aI0Q16 — U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) June 5, 2026

Sei Young Kim is close behind Kupcho in second place, finishing her first round at 67. Kim made five birdies between holes No. 6-11 and then snagged a 29-foot putt on her last hole for a strong finish.

“This course is really famous in the world, so I’m very happy to play here this week,” Kim said. “Also, the course is not easy. Every hole is putting me to the test. I played it quite solid today, so I’m very happy with that. But we have three more days, and I look forward to the rest.”

Nelly Korda in the rough after Round 1

Fresh off a Chevron Championship win back in April, World No. 1 Nelly Korda had a bumpy start to the first round of the U.S Women’s Open, finishing 2 over 73.

Korda started at hole No. 10, grabbed her first birdie on No. 11, with bogeys on No. 12 and 13.

On No. 16, Korda had a surprise wardrobe change, switching out shoes gifted to her by LeBron James back to a pair of her own.

🗣️Nelly Korda explains why she switched back to her normal Nikes on the 6th hole after wearing custom LeBrons to start the round @uswomensopen.



"I just felt more comfortable (in my own shoe)." https://t.co/HQgBb8TfIr pic.twitter.com/RYtzqnTaWH — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 4, 2026

Korda’s front nine was much like her back nine, as she started off with a birdie on hole 1, with bogeys on No. 3 and No. 7.

“I hit it really good Monday through Wednesday, so I have honestly no idea where this came from,” Korda said after her first round, adding that she would be hitting the range ahead of the second round on Friday.

Michelle Wie West comes out of retirement, hits 319-yard drive

LPGA legend Michelle Wie West hit her first shot at the U.S Women’s Open after retiring from the LPGA tour in 2022, playing her then-final appearance at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Wie West, who won the U.S Women’s Open in 2014, used her extended maternity exemption to unretire to play at Riviera. She said her return was rooted in personal reasons, including her late father-in-law Jerry West’s connections to Riviera.

Michelle Wie West starts her U.S. Open off with a 319yd bomb on No. 1. 😳



It's the second-longest drive of the day on the first hole. pic.twitter.com/xgzBrqIsc7 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 4, 2026

Amateur players make waves

Aphrodite Deng, a 16-year-old from Canada, finished her first round with 70 (-1), tied for 14th. Deng held the second place position for much of the afternoon. Besides Deng, there are 23 other amateur players in this year’s U.S Women’s Open.

Additionally, four players are turning pro at this year’s U.S Women’s Open: Megha Ganne, Catherine Park, Johanna Sjursen and Siuue Wu.