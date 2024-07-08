 Skip navigation
John Deere Classic - Final Round
Red-hot amateur Luke Clanton betting favorite for PGA Tour event
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
ryder_cup_1920_trophy.jpg
PGA of America to announce 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday

nbc_dps_warriorsdynasty_240708.jpg
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
nbc_nas_creditone_240708.jpg
Bowman ends 80-race drought, wins Grant Park 165
mascots_MPX_correct_image.jpg
Who is the mascot for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
BMW International Open - Day Four
Ewen Ferguson bets on himself, joins 4 DP World Tour pros into The Open
The Scot won the BMW International Open on Sunday, a victory that was just enough to earn him an Open exemption via the Race to Dubai.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for The Amundi Evian Championship - Rd 1
The Amundi Evian Championship - Rd 1
Thu, Jul 11
6:00AM EDT
LPGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Jul 11
6:00AM EDT
Amundi Evian Champ: Rd. 1
LPGA Tour
Peacock
Thu, Jul 11
10:30AM EDT
Genesis Scottish Open: Rd. 1
PGA Tour
Peacock
Thu, Jul 11
10:30AM EDT
Genesis Scottish Open - Rd 1
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Jul 11
2:00PM EDT
Kaulig Companies Championship - Rd 1
PGA Tour Champions
Golf Channel

View Full Schedule
Open - Final Qualifying - West Lancashire
Sergio Garcia put on clock amid big qualifying crowd: ‘Cost me’ Open berth
Thumbnail
History of the claret jug, golf’s oldest prize
open_flag_1920_open23.jpg
How the cut line is determined at The Open
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
Open Championship 101: History, qualifications, course rota, most titles
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota
Tom Watson of the United States
Open Championship past winners: Full year-by-year look at champions and venues

Latest

Royal Troon Golf Club General Views
Royal Troon could feature longest and shortest holes in Open history
The par-5 sixth and the par-3 eighth holes could both make history this year.
koepka_1920_pga23_block.jpg
Grand (Slam) memories from ’23 men’s majors
A look back at some major memories from the men’s season in 2023, including a few comebacks, surprises and complaints.
harman_jug_1920.jpg
Harman celebrates with very American meal
Brian Harman’s first meal as an Open champion was Guinness out of the claret jug and some ... American BBQ.
mens_major_champs_2023.jpg
Pod: Highs and lows of men’s major season
With the men’s majors in the books, Rex and Lav wrap up The Open, recall the highs and lows of the season and hand out grades.
Harman_1920_Open23_D4_Caddie_Smile.jpg
Open Champ. payout: What Harman, Co. earned
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Royal Liverpool.
harman_1920_theopen23_d4_arms_open.jpg
Harman meets the moment in winning Open
Brian Harman played to perfection at The Open, never letting anyone under his skin, never getting overwhelmed by the moment.
rahm_1920_theopen23_d4_wave.jpg
Rahm ‘might channel my inner Seve’ for RC
A few players made Ryder Cup moves this week at The Open, where Jon Rahm was asked if he needed to take on a leadership role for Team Europe.
mcilroy_1920_open23_D4_rain_hattip.jpg
Hoylake return highlights Rory’s major misses
Perhaps optimism is Rory McIlroy’s only refuge, but it’s impossible to overstate how ready-made this Open was for him.
harman_1920_theopen23_d4_fist.jpg
‘You don’t have the stones'; Harman silences fan
As Harman tried to re-focus after two early bogeys, one fan attempted to get in the head of the newly minted major champion.
harman_1920_theopen23_d4_putter.jpg
Harman reveals putting secret that won Open
After lifting the claret jug on Sunday at The Open, Brian Harman finally revealed his putting secret: a new training aid.