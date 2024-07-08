The Open
The Scot won the BMW International Open on Sunday, a victory that was just enough to earn him an Open exemption via the Race to Dubai.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Thu, Jul 116:00AM EDT
Amundi Evian Champ: Rd. 1
LPGA Tour
Peacock
Thu, Jul 1110:30AM EDT
Genesis Scottish Open: Rd. 1
PGA Tour
Peacock
Thu, Jul 1110:30AM EDT
Genesis Scottish Open - Rd 1
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Jul 112:00PM EDT
Kaulig Companies Championship - Rd 1
PGA Tour Champions
Golf Channel
Latest
The par-5 sixth and the par-3 eighth holes could both make history this year.
A look back at some major memories from the men’s season in 2023, including a few comebacks, surprises and complaints.
Brian Harman’s first meal as an Open champion was Guinness out of the claret jug and some ... American BBQ.
With the men’s majors in the books, Rex and Lav wrap up The Open, recall the highs and lows of the season and hand out grades.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Royal Liverpool.
Brian Harman played to perfection at The Open, never letting anyone under his skin, never getting overwhelmed by the moment.
A few players made Ryder Cup moves this week at The Open, where Jon Rahm was asked if he needed to take on a leadership role for Team Europe.
Perhaps optimism is Rory McIlroy’s only refuge, but it’s impossible to overstate how ready-made this Open was for him.
As Harman tried to re-focus after two early bogeys, one fan attempted to get in the head of the newly minted major champion.
After lifting the claret jug on Sunday at The Open, Brian Harman finally revealed his putting secret: a new training aid.