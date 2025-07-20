 Skip navigation
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
Syndication: Desert Sun
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper all withdraw from Toronto tournament with injuries

PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
Syndication: Desert Sun
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper all withdraw from Toronto tournament with injuries

Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open

  
Published July 20, 2025 02:52 PM
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
July 20, 2025 02:00 PM
Watch the winning moment of Scottie Scheffler's dominant win in The 153rd Open Championship, his fourth major championship and third leg of the career grand slam.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Harris English arrived in Britain two weeks ago without his caddie. Chris Gotterup flew over without a plane ticket for Ireland.

They’ll return to the United States as the second and third-placed finishers at The Open at Royal Portrush, a whole lot richer and with exciting opportunities ahead of them.

English shot a closing 5-under 66 on Sunday to secure a second runner-up finish to Scottie Scheffler at a major this year, after the PGA Championship in May. One of the best years of his career could yet include an appearance in the Ryder Cup at New York in September.

Gotterup’s last two weeks on the links have been life-changing. As the world No. 158, he outlasted Rory McIlroy to win the Scottish Open last week and earn a late qualifying berth for The Open Championship where, on his major debut, he shot weekend rounds of 68 and 67 to finish third.

In the space of eight days, Gotterup has earned around $2.7 million — double his career earnings. Oh, and it was his 26th birthday on Sunday, too.

“I don’t know what’s going on over here,” said Gotterup, whose family roots are Danish, “but maybe my European blood in me a little bit has come to life.”

English finished on 13 under par, four shots behind Scheffler and a stroke ahead of final-round playing partner Gotterup. That despite being without his longtime caddie, Eric Larson, who couldn’t get a travel visa for the U.K. because of prison time served 20 years ago. Instead, his short-game coach, Ramon Bescansa, was on the bag.

“Ramon and I did a great job of coming up with a strategy,” the No. 19-ranked English said. “He kind of knows how I operate.”

English is now just outside the automatic qualifying positions for the American Ryder Cup team

“Hopefully I can get in that top six to lock up a spot,” he said.

And what about Gotterup for an out-of-nowhere captain’s pick for Keegan Bradley?

“I mean, it really wasn’t ever on my radar,” he said. “I obviously hoped to play well, and it would be a miracle.”