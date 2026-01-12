 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Justin Barcia walks bike to track.jpg
Update: Justin Barcia walks out of hospital after scary Anaheim 1 crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Milos Raonic
Former World No. 3 Milos Raonic announces retirement from professional tennis

Top Clips

nbc_mannix_netstrade_260112.jpg
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
nbc_csu_dkrams_260112NEW.jpg
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
nbc_roto_celticspacers_260112.jpg
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Justin Barcia walks bike to track.jpg
Update: Justin Barcia walks out of hospital after scary Anaheim 1 crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Milos Raonic
Former World No. 3 Milos Raonic announces retirement from professional tennis

Top Clips

nbc_mannix_netstrade_260112.jpg
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
nbc_csu_dkrams_260112NEW.jpg
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
nbc_roto_celticspacers_260112.jpg
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour under stiff financial penalty just 5 weeks after leaving LIV

  
Published January 12, 2026 01:56 PM
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship

Aug 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooks Koepka of Smash GC lines up a putt on the 17th green during the semifinals of the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Aaron Doster/Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Brooks Koepka is returning to the PGA Tour just five weeks after bolting from LIV Golf, agreeing to a one-time program for elite players that comes with a financial penalty that could rank among the largest in sports.

Koepka plans to resume his PGA Tour career in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines at the end of the month.

But he will not be eligible for PGA Tour equity grants for five years, he will not receive FedEx Cup bonus money in 2026 and he cannot play signature events unless he earns his way in.

The out-of-pocket cost is a $5 million charity donation to be decided jointly with the tour. The financial repercussions — no access to equity or FedEx Cup bonus money this year — is a potential loss the tour puts at $50 million and upward.

Brian Rolapp, the CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises, outlined the agreement with Koepka and details of the “Returning Member Program” in a memo to players Jan. 12. A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

Rolapp made clear, however, this was a one-time program and not a precedent. It applies only to players who have won majors or The Players Championship from 2022 through 2025, meaning Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith would be the only LIV players who could return. They have two weeks to decide.

Koepka will have to earn his way into $20 million signature events. He would be added to the field to not take a spot from another tour player.