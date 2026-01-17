How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA: TV info, head-to-head record, storylines for Sunday’s game

Maryland will continue its West Coast road trip as it takes on UCLA in a top 20 Big Ten matchup on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 4pm ET.

The overall series between the teams is tied, 2-2. The duo last faced off in January 2025, where UCLA took an 82-67 win on the road. The teams have not played each other in LA since 2007.

More information below on Maryland and UCLA, including how to watch the game on NBC.

Maryland:

The Terps (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) enter the game on a three-game winning streak, most recently taking down USC 62-55 on Jan. 15 during its trip to the West Coast. Maryland kept the Trojans to just eight points in the second quarters and the Terps went 22-of-26 from the line.

“I was happy that we could rely on our defense in this game, because this was a game that probably wasn’t the prettiest from an offensive perspective,” Terps head coach Brenda Frese said. “Defensively, I thought we did some really good things.”

Junior guard Oluchi Okananwa, who surpassed 500-career rebounds in Terps’ win, leads the team with 16.8 points per game. She’s ranked 10th in the Big Ten for PPG, just .4 above UCLA’s Lauren Betts.

Okananwa is also ranked 4th in the Big Ten with 39 steals.

Transfer senior guard Yarden Garzon posted 10 points against USC and leads the Big Ten with 55 three-pointers this season. Maryland leads the Big Ten overall in points with 1,628 in 19 games.

05:14 Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC Maryland grinded out a gritty win over USC in Los Angeles.

UCLA:

The Bruins (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) are coming off a ten-game winning streak, beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 76-58 on Jan. 14.

Senior Kiki Rice tied her career-high, posing 25 points and shooting 89% from the field goal on her birthday. UCLA leads in the Big Ten with a 51.1% field goal percentage.

Senior Lauren Betts put up 17 points, including her seventh double-double of the season. She also received her third foul of the game early in the third quarter.

“Well, knock on wood, I’ve never fouled out of a game,” Betts said in the post-game press conference. “So that’s something that I can continue to pride myself on ... I think just throughout the second half, just trying to stay aggressive and play my game, and not let the fouls get to my head. Just continuing to lead defensively, but also just playing smart. I don’t really care how many fouls I have — I’m gonna continue to play aggressively.”

Last time the Bruins faced Maryland in January 2025, Betts posted a career-high 33 points, while Rice following behind with 17. This season, the duo of Betts and Rice are averaging 32 points per game.

How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA

When: Sunday, Jan. 18

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock ?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:



Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.