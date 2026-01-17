 Skip navigation
How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA: TV info, head-to-head record, storylines for Sunday’s game

  
Published January 17, 2026 08:16 AM
Maryland will continue its West Coast road trip as it takes on UCLA in a top 20 Big Ten matchup on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 4pm ET.

The overall series between the teams is tied, 2-2. The duo last faced off in January 2025, where UCLA took an 82-67 win on the road. The teams have not played each other in LA since 2007.

More information below on Maryland and UCLA, including how to watch the game on NBC.

Maryland:

The Terps (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) enter the game on a three-game winning streak, most recently taking down USC 62-55 on Jan. 15 during its trip to the West Coast. Maryland kept the Trojans to just eight points in the second quarters and the Terps went 22-of-26 from the line.

“I was happy that we could rely on our defense in this game, because this was a game that probably wasn’t the prettiest from an offensive perspective,” Terps head coach Brenda Frese said. “Defensively, I thought we did some really good things.”

Junior guard Oluchi Okananwa, who surpassed 500-career rebounds in Terps’ win, leads the team with 16.8 points per game. She’s ranked 10th in the Big Ten for PPG, just .4 above UCLA’s Lauren Betts.
Okananwa is also ranked 4th in the Big Ten with 39 steals.

Transfer senior guard Yarden Garzon posted 10 points against USC and leads the Big Ten with 55 three-pointers this season. Maryland leads the Big Ten overall in points with 1,628 in 19 games.

UCLA:

The Bruins (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) are coming off a ten-game winning streak, beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 76-58 on Jan. 14.

Senior Kiki Rice tied her career-high, posing 25 points and shooting 89% from the field goal on her birthday. UCLA leads in the Big Ten with a 51.1% field goal percentage.

Senior Lauren Betts put up 17 points, including her seventh double-double of the season. She also received her third foul of the game early in the third quarter.

“Well, knock on wood, I’ve never fouled out of a game,” Betts said in the post-game press conference. “So that’s something that I can continue to pride myself on ... I think just throughout the second half, just trying to stay aggressive and play my game, and not let the fouls get to my head. Just continuing to lead defensively, but also just playing smart. I don’t really care how many fouls I have — I’m gonna continue to play aggressively.”

Last time the Bruins faced Maryland in January 2025, Betts posted a career-high 33 points, while Rice following behind with 17. This season, the duo of Betts and Rice are averaging 32 points per game.

Kiki Rice
Kiki Rice’s birthday party was another UCLA win. The third-ranked Bruins are dominating Big Ten play.
Kiki Rice celebrated her 22nd birthday in style, as third-ranked UCLA stayed unbeaten in Big Ten play with a decisive victory at Minnesota.

How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA

When: Sunday, Jan. 18
Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports

