 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Summer McIntosh
Summer McIntosh, Leon Marchand named World Aquatics Swimmers of the Year
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV channels, kickoff times for December 31
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Preliminary 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_251230.jpg
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Summer McIntosh
Summer McIntosh, Leon Marchand named World Aquatics Swimmers of the Year
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV channels, kickoff times for December 31
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Preliminary 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_251230.jpg
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

OWGR movement: 2025’s greatest rise, biggest fall, and everything in between

  • By
  • Brentley Romine,
  • By
  • Brentley Romine
  
Published December 31, 2025 07:45 AM
Looking back at Scheffler's first PGA Tour win
December 22, 2025 03:18 PM
Golf Channel looks back at Scottie Scheffler's 22 career victories, starting with the WM Phoenix Open in 2022 when he defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.

This has become a tradition here at Golf Channel, tracking the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every player in the world over the course of the year.

And as with previous editions, there will be players whose climbs or falls come as no surprise. We still can vividly replay J.J. Spaun’s putt to win the U.S. Open this past summer in our heads, while young stars Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris had their years – and subsequently, world rankings – derailed by injury.

But there are also names, in some cases, that we barely noticed until seeing the numbers for ourselves. Who had Davis Bryant or JC Ritchie on your bingo card last Jan. 1? Or on the flip side, was Matthieu Pavon’s sophomore season on the PGA Tour really that bad? Answer: It was.

This exercise can also signal further breakouts. Take Brennan, 2025’s biggest riser, for example; he had the 17th biggest rise in the OWGR in 2024, at 83.47%. Or, it could mean nothing at all; Penge fell 112 spots, to No. 416, last year before orchestrating a three-win campaign on the DP World Tour and a promotion to the PGA Tour.

As always, it’s fun to see who didn’t move at all over the course of 12 months. This year’s trio – No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (duh), No. 207 Sam Ryder and No. 257 Darius Van Driel.

While the full list of movement is listed at the bottom, first, here are a few notable players who were either among the top risers or those who suffered the biggest declines in 2025:

UP

Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Final Round

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 26: Michael Brennan of the United States reacts to his winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Michael Brennan

Movement: No. 681 to No. 34 (+95.01%)

Why the rise? It certainly helps when you win your first PGA Tour title as a sponsor exemption as the 23-year-old Wake product did at the Bank of Utah Championship in October. Brennan didn’t record another top-15 finish in his final three fall starts, but if Brennan’s three-win campaign on PGA Tour Americas this year is any indication, when the guy gets hot, he gets really hot. “A lot of mental maybe fortitude, or focus, has gotten a lot better,” Brennan said that Sunday in Utah. “Definitely been some technical things that have improved a lot around the green and on the green. I think that showed this week. Feel like I was pretty good around the greens. But a lot of belief in my game that I’m capable.”

PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round

Jun 15, 2025; Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA; JJ Spaun celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the 125th U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

J.J. Spaun

Movement: No. 119 to No. 6 (+94.96%)

Why the rise? Spaun nearly quit the game after last season, thinking after eight seasons and one win on the PGA Tour that he’d be OK doing something else should he lose his card. Only Spaun kept full status, then turned in a career year in 2025. He had three runner-up showings, including a playoff loss to Rory McIlroy at The Players, and his first major title, at the U.S. Open. Spaun’s No. 8 rank in strokes gained tee to green wasn’t a shock; he’s always been a flusher. But he was positive around the greens and with the putter as well, much of that due to linking up with short-game coach Josh Gregory shortly before his triumph at Oakmont. Spaun was a bright spot at the Ryder Cup, going 2-1, and proved late in the year, with a T-11 in Cabo and T-4 in the Bahamas, that he’s poised to build on the breakout campaign. The Spauns had a family trip to England planned for the holidays. “It will be fun to just decompress and look back on the year, enjoy a little bit of travel without the golf clubs,” Spaun said. “Yeah, it will be nice to relish all that I’ve accomplished this year.”

Open De España Presented By Madrid R4 - Dp World Tour 2025

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 12: Marco Penge of England celebrates with the Champion Trophy during the Open de España presented by Madrid, R4 Final, golf tournament of DP World Tour at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 12, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images

Marco Penge

Movement: No. 416 to No. 29 (+93.03%)

Why the rise? At the start of this year, Penge was trending in the wrong direction. He had just barely kept his DP World Tour card after a rookie season in which he missed 19 cuts when he was suspended two months for placing small wagers on golf tournaments. Penge, who had become a dad last June to a son, Enzo, was out of action until late February, but when he returned, he looked like a changed man. After a T-20 in Kenya, he was third at the South African Open, and a couple months later, he picked up his first DPWT title, at the Volvo China Open. “What doesn’t kill you makes your stronger,” Penge said after his maiden win. That, of course, opened the floodgates, as Penge won twice more, while adding a runner-up at the Scottish Open, to finish No. 2 in the Race to Dubai and earn his PGA Tour card. His current world rank is important, too, because as long as he remains inside the top 30, he can play signature events off that ranking. “I still am in disbelief in a way that I am in the position that I am,” Penge said in November. “Not from the point that I don’t think I’m good enough, just from the point of how fast it’s happened.”

Davis Bryant

Movement: No. 2,217 to No. 289 (+86.96%)

Why the rise? After finding success on mini-tours last year, the 2023 Colorado State grad has gone globetrotting, earning status on the European tours and playing events in every continent except South America and Antarctica. This year, he posted top-10s on the DP World Tour (twice), HotelPlanner Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India. “Went outside of my comfort zone completely,” Bryant said in a recent interview with Monday Q Info. “And wherever that was going to be in the world, I wanted to play in bigger tournaments, for more money, and try and advance my career.” He needed to regain his DPWT card via Q-School, which he did, and he’s already started this new season with top-15s at the Australian PGA and Australian Open.

Richard Sterne

Movement: No. 1,207 to No. 200 (+83.43%)

Why the rise? Well, for the first seven months of the year, the veteran Sterne, now 44 and rebuilt after numerous surgeries, showed virtually no signs of a resurgence. He missed 11 of his first 14 cuts, mostly on the DP World Tour, with only one finish inside the top 50. But time in the competitive doldrums, a byproduct of operations on his back, hip and wrist (three times) – and all since 2020 – that limited Sterne to just 21 events from 2020-24, couldn’t break the South African’s spirit. He followed an MC at the PGA Tour’s Barracuda with a T-10 at the Nexo Championship. Eight weeks later, he tied for third at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. And he closed his DPWT season with top-15s at the Genesis Championship and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, a tournament he also played in 2006, the inaugural year and before Yas Island, where the event is contested now, was even established. “I don’t think they were very positive that I’d be able to compete when I had the back surgery,” said Sterne, who missed all of 2023 and most of last year. “To get back to this level is something that hasn’t been tested too often; I think there’s only one or two players with it that are still playing. I put in hard effort in the gym for 18 months just to get back here and thank goodness that I did.”

DOWN

U.S. Open - Round Two

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Matthieu Pavon of France reacts on the fifth green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Matthieu Pavon

Movement: No. 31 to No. 236 (-661.29%)

Why the fall? Pavon burst onto the scene on the PGA Tour by winning the 2024 Farmers. He followed with a third at Pebble and later a solo fifth while playing in the final group at the U.S. Open. The Frenchman earned a spot in every signature event this year by virtue of his No. 17 place in the FedExCup, but he’d go on to not crack the top 40 in any of them in 2025. In fact, Pavon didn’t record his first top-40 finish this year until the fall, when he was T-31 in Cabo. Luckily, his No. 171 finish in points matters little because he’s got one year left on his winner’s exemption, though at 33 years old, Pavon will need to drastically improve across the board; he ranked No. 110 or worse in all four strokes-gained categories. “Every season brings challenges,” Pavon tweeted in late November. “We review, we adjust, and we build. The direction is clear: on to next season.”

PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round

Jul 20, 2025; Portrush, IRL; Wyndham Clark on the first hole during the final round of The 153rd Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Wyndham Clark

Movement: No. 7 to No. 46 (-557.14%)

Why the fall? Before his breakout 2023, Clark had gone four straight seasons ranking No. 173 or worse in strokes gained approach. This year, the iron play reverted, as he ranked No. 154. He went from No. 18 off the tee to No. 84 as well. By the U.S. Open, he’d decided to go back to some old ball-striking habits, though that week would mark Clark’s season in a different way. He missed the cut at Oakmont, then made headlines for damaging a couple lockers on his way out. That followed an incident at the PGA Championship. “I’m very sorry for what I did and feel terrible, and hopefully in a few months we’re past this, and it’s something of the past,” Clark later told reporters at The Open, where he surprisingly tied for fourth, part of a three-start stretch where Clark finished T-12 or better. “I’ve been pretty open about my mental shift and change to get better, and I did that in ’23 and ’24. And then having a tough year and all the expectations and just frustration all coming together, and I did two stupid things,” Clark added. “But one thing that it did do is wake me up and get me back into the person I know I am and the person I want to be.” Clark couldn’t keep up that momentum, however, bowing out of the playoffs with a T-56 in Memphis and missing two of his last three cuts in the fall, including one on the DP World Tour.

Travelers Championship - Round One

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Tom Kim of South Korea walks on the 17th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tom Kim

Movement: No. 21 to No. 107 (-409.52%)

Why the fall? “Where did the game go?” The 23-year-old Kim found himself asking that question a lot the past couple years, he admitted back in late April. He started 2024 as the No. 11 player in the world, and while he had three runners-up last year, at Travelers, the DPWT’s Genesis Championship and Hero, he still had slipped nearly outside the world’s top 50 as he spoke to reporters ahead of the Byron Nelson. He missed the cut their and then didn’t have another transcribed interview until the Sanderson Farms in October, where he’d finish T-11, his best showing since a T-7 at Pebble Beach. Those were Kim’s only two top-15s in 2025, which saw the three-time PGA Tour winner plummet to No. 107 in the world rankings. Looking at Kim’s stats, it’s easy to pinpoint big dips in driving, iron play and putting. His No. 70 rank in strokes gained approach was especially troubling considering Kim was top 10 in that category two seasons prior. Kim hinted at swing changes this fall, though didn’t elaborate. “When you’re not confident about yourself on the golf course, you’re not going to hit as good of shots as you would normally be able to,” Kim said at Sanderson. “After the season got done, I saw everything more clearly, how I needed to get it done, and ever since the last putt dropped after the season, I’ve been working toward that, and it’s been building blocks every week until today and as will progress to next year.”

Brendon Todd

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Brendon Todd of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Brendon Todd

Movement: No. 104 to No. 502 (-382.69%)

Why the fall? After qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs last season, Todd logged just six starts this year. Following a missed cut at the Sony Open, he withdrew after two rounds of The American Express, then finished 78th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, last by five shots among players who completed all four rounds in the no-cut signature event. He didn’t beat a single player in each of his next two starts either, missing cuts at the WM Phoenix Open and Cognizant Classic. That’s when Todd, who had previously dealt with the full swing yips about seven to 10 years ago, broke from competitive golf for eight months. He did manage to win the club championship at Athens Country Club in October, but he didn’t return to the PGA Tour until the RSM Classic, where he also missed the weekend. Todd, now 40, hasn’t commented publicly on the source of his struggles, but he reportedly will have a major medical for 2026.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 - Round One

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 13: Adam Hadwin of Canada looks on from the 18th hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Adam Hadwin

Movement: No. 59 to No. 251 (-325.42%)

Why the fall? Hadwin’s 11th straight season on the PGA Tour was his worst, by far. He’d just finished No. 47 in the FedExCup the year prior, earning exemptions into every signature event this season. Even with the leg up, Hadwin mustered only three top-25s in 29 starts. His No. 136 points finish marked his lowest since his rookie year (No. 107). A two-time Presidents Cupper and winner of the 2017 Valspar, Hadwin had been a consistent performer for over a decade, but not being able to take his game to another level frustrated him and prompted swing changes with coach Mark Blackburn. But those changes never took hold, and Hadwin finished a career-worst 167th in strokes gained approach this season. He ended up back at Q-School earlier this month and failed to keep full status. He’ll have conditional status on both the PGA and Korn Ferry tours. Hadwin spoke with British Columbia Golf earlier this fall about the prospects of having to return to the minor leagues. “Oh yeah, I am not done,” Hadwin said. “I am still at a stage where I am going to give it my all until it’s not good enough. Obviously, you don’t want to go back down, especially after 11 years now, but hey, that’s golf, man, and if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes.”

Complete movement

Here’s a look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every player in 2025 who started the year with world-ranking points.

PLAYEREND ’24END ’25MOVECHANGE
Michael Brennan6813464795.01%
J.J. Spaun119611394.96%
Marco Penge4162938793.03%
Kristoffer Reitan4253139492.71%
Rocco Repetto Taylor3,7942933,50192.28%
Jackson Koivun(Am)2,1201781,94291.60%
Ben Griffin6585787.69%
Davis Bryant2,2172891,92886.96%
Chris Gotterup1912816385.34%
David Ford3,2635012,76284.65%
Richard Sterne1,2072001,00783.43%
Harris English73136082.19%
Chandler Blanchet60211848480.40%
Caleb VanArragon2,1894401,74979.90%
Alex Noren54114379.63%
Jayden Schaper2946223278.91%
Justin Rose47103778.72%
Ryan Gerard2064416278.64%
Theo Humphrey2,3955171,87878.41%
JC Ritchie60613247478.22%
Garrick Higgo3016623578.07%
Ryan Grider3,2417122,52978.03%
Jacob Skov Olesen68015252877.65%
Johnny Keefer2134816577.46%
Bud Cauley3037023376.90%
Michael Kim1553611976.77%
Sami Valimaki1613812376.40%
Brandon Berry2,5896221,96775.98%
Jay Card III97824373575.15%
Ding Wenyi65216848474.23%
Griffin Barela3,2958552,44074.05%
Zach James1,6254231,20273.97%
Tobias Jonsson1,4803861,09473.92%
Andrew Novak123339073.17%
Preston Summerhays2,6587201,93872.91%
Drew Nesbitt1,4824121,07072.20%
Gabriele De Barba3,9651,1082,85772.06%
Billy Tom Sargent2,4136771,73671.94%
Bowen Chai3,7941,0702,72471.80%
Blades Brown1,7074821,22571.76%
Haotong Li3088722171.75%
Shu Fukuzumi2,1116051,50671.34%
Pierre Viallaneix4,2851,2313,05471.27%
Cristian DiMarco3,9651,1412,82471.22%
Yosuke Asaji80923357671.20%
Michael Hollick83024059071.08%
Zhou Yanhan84224759570.67%
Adam Wallin1,4944391,05570.62%
Russell Henley1751270.59%
Austin Bautista1,4554281,02770.58%
Luis Carrera1,4504341,01670.07%
Lee Westwood3,3851,0182,36769.93%
Clement Charmasson1,4364361,00069.64%
Lars Van Der Vight2,4407411,69969.63%
Scott Vincent49115034169.45%
Kasper Nyland3,6641,1242,54069.32%
Jackson Buchanan2,3337231,61069.01%
Yoshinori Fujimoto3,0269412,08568.90%
Carl Jano Corpus2,6278231,80468.67%
Christo Lamprecht46614632068.67%
Hank Lebioda61519342268.62%
Kaito Suzuki3,7301,1802,55068.36%
Quentin Debove3,5391,1242,41568.24%
Warwick Purchase1,7315551,17667.94%
Cole Sherwood1,22239482867.76%
Adrien Saddier2287415467.54%
Wang Wei Hsuan91629961767.36%
Patrick Reed128428667.19%
Jeremy Gandon80426454067.16%
Maxwell Moldovan1,8546141,24066.88%
Nicolo Galletti89429759766.78%
Emilio Gonzalez46315430966.74%
Sepp Straka36122466.67%
Tommy Fleetwood93666.67%
Dylan Menante1,19440179366.42%
James Sugrue3,0261,0242,00266.16%
Chase Koepka2,5348591,67566.10%
Ryan Peake1,5885391,04966.06%
Renato Paratore65022142966.00%
Kazuki Higa32411121365.74%
Bard Bjornevik Skogen2,1377351,40265.61%
Bubba Watson1,8466381,20865.44%
Joseba Torres2,8991,0021,89765.44%
Jordan Wrisdale2,5038661,63765.40%
Maximilian Steinlechner66523143465.26%
Julien Quesne1,8606491,21165.11%
Brett White1,09838471465.03%
Samuel Stevens142509264.79%
Ryota Wakahara1,8466531,19364.63%
Kota Takeda(Am)3,5961,2772,31964.49%
Dominic Foos1,37849488464.15%
Toshiki Bando3,2631,1742,08964.02%
Brian Campbell1977112663.96%
Steve Hikaru Sugimoto3,2131,1732,04063.49%
Henric Bjelke3,9651,4532,51263.35%
Kieron Van Wyk2,2578281,42963.31%
Javier Barcos Garbayo2,1697981,37163.21%
George McNeill3,5391,3122,22762.93%
Marcus Plunkett2,7211,0101,71162.88%
Martin Couvra34612921762.72%
Jaehan Chun2,6399851,65462.68%
Yuki Moriyama2,1498071,34262.45%
Taehoon Ok47117729462.42%
Daniel Da Costa Rodrigues2,3418881,45362.07%
Eugenio Chacarra32612420261.96%
Anthony Kim2,2898751,41461.77%
Aldrich Potgieter2178313461.75%
George Coetzee1,6256221,00361.72%
Joshua Berry1,00538562061.69%
Baekjun Kim90034555561.67%
Michael Thorbjornsen1776810961.58%
Tyrone Ryan2,8651,1021,76361.54%
John Marshall Butler1,32551481161.21%
Jaeho Kim1,7036621,04161.13%
Dan Erickson1,47357589860.96%
Hugo Townsend79831548360.53%
Oihan Guillamoundeguy76430346160.34%
Callum Farr1,04941863160.15%
Doyeob Mun67527040560.00%
Austin Smotherman32513019560.00%
Jeffrey Kang50120229959.68%
Jake Staiano2,2539091,34459.65%
Jacques Van der Merwe3,5391,4322,10759.54%
Rick Hessing3,5961,4562,14059.51%
Tobias Eden1,39256482859.48%
James Piot1,38856382559.44%
Jerry Aiwei Ji2,8991,1761,72359.43%
Matt Sharpstene3,4201,3892,03159.39%
Andy Zhang2,8491,1621,68759.21%
Neal Shipley2279313459.03%
Nicholas Infanti2,3649701,39458.97%
Shapiyate Mako3,8761,5942,28258.88%
Jorge Maicas Redondo2,8341,1671,66758.82%
James Claridge2,8341,1701,66458.72%
Joakim Lagergren26110915258.24%
Herman Loubser1,15648367358.22%
Jamie Tofte Nielsen2,8831,2091,67458.06%
Sudarshan Yellamaraju66127838357.94%
Marcelo Rozo1,07745362457.94%
Ryuichi Oiwa72230641657.62%
Giwhan Kim3,3851,4461,93957.28%
Jacob Bridgeman1898110857.14%
Santiago De la Fuente1,33757676156.92%
Javier Calles Roman2,4331,0491,38456.88%
Poopirat Klinkesorn3,7941,6392,15556.80%
Shotaro Matsuoka3,2131,3911,82256.71%
Isac Wallin4,1811,8122,36956.66%
K. Phaithuncharoensuk3,0631,3331,73056.48%
Su Ching-hung2,0318861,14556.38%
Carl Annerfelt(Am)4,4291,9342,49556.33%
Robin Petersson1,49765484356.31%
Marty Dou Zecheng49221527756.30%
Masayuki Yamashita3,5961,5752,02156.20%
Rory Franssen2,0488981,15056.15%
Antonio Hortal3,5391,5641,97555.81%
Carlos Ortiz33514918655.52%
Christopher Wood1,8158101,00555.37%
John DuBois2,4801,1071,37355.36%
Beau Breault1,73177395855.34%
Julien-Alexandre Sale1,06547758855.21%
Anders Emil Ejlersen1,33059973154.96%
Barclay Brown2,0549271,12754.87%
Tatsunori Shogenji41218622654.85%
Bai Bobby Zhengkai1,53569683954.66%
Bryson Nimmer86239147154.64%
Will Florimo1,8848551,02954.62%
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen42319223154.61%
David Lundgren2,9891,3571,63254.60%
David Perkins79736243554.58%
Jacques Kruyswijk39317921454.45%
Ilhwan Park3,1571,4441,71354.26%
Tomas Gana4,2851,9642,32154.17%
Yin Ho Yue3,2131,4811,73253.91%
Jeff Burton3,6641,6891,97553.90%
Nick Gabrelcik93443250253.75%
Brett Roberts1,76982094953.65%
Jake Mcgoldrick1,56472583953.64%
Ryan Fox84394553.57%
Thomas Spreadborough3,4931,6221,87153.56%
Nicklaus Chiam2,4071,1201,28753.47%
Esteban Vazquez Martin4,4292,0612,36853.47%
A. Romano(June2000)1,8878801,00753.37%
Tyran Snyders2,2621,0551,20753.36%
Rafa Cabrera Bello60728432353.21%
Danthai Boonma76635940753.13%
Jean-Paul Strydom1,61375985452.94%
August Thor Host2,6171,2321,38552.92%
Davis Lamb72134038152.84%
Laurie Canter125596652.80%
Aidric Chan1,56473982552.75%
Jangho Choi3,9651,8742,09152.74%
Justin Thomas1991052.63%
Daniel Brown(Oct1994)154738152.60%
Dillon Germshuys4,0851,9412,14452.48%
Ryunosuke Furukawa97646451252.46%
Thom Hoetmer2,9541,4051,54952.44%
Shaurya Bhattacharya1,61277184152.17%
Marcus Taylor4,0851,9642,12151.92%
Peter Knade1,52273279051.91%
David Law40719621151.84%
Njoroge Njonge Kibugu3,3211,6021,71951.76%
Michael Slesinski3,5391,7131,82651.60%
Daniel Berger126616551.59%
Tom Roed Karlsen2,7801,3481,43251.51%
Tiger Christensen2,2011,0681,13351.48%
Cameron Harlock3,7301,8101,92051.47%
Jordan Burnand2,7601,3401,42051.45%
Cameron Young39192051.28%
Trey Mullinax66932634351.27%
David Langley99548750851.06%
Pierceson Coody1969610051.02%
Tyler Hodge1,93995298750.90%
Lucas Fallotico3,5391,7431,79650.75%
Ben Schmidt62730931850.72%
Yujun Jung2,1241,0511,07350.52%
Zach Ion3,3851,6751,71050.52%
Yuki Kajimura1,85792193650.40%
Sungkug Park1,19359260150.38%
Nathan Cossement2,8211,4031,41850.27%
Bastien Amat3,1131,5501,56350.21%
Kazuki Yasumori1,23961762250.20%
Suguru Shimoke70635335350.00%
Robert MacIntyre147750.00%
Kota Kaneko34117117049.85%
Samuel Simpson1,22061260849.84%
Jay Mackenzie2,1031,0551,04849.83%
Julian Suri45022622449.78%
Leo Maruo1,84192591649.76%
Diego Prone3,4931,7581,73549.67%
Yi-tong Chen2,9171,4701,44749.61%
Mats Ege1,23762461349.56%
John VanDerLaan51926225749.52%
Daniel van Tonder41220820449.51%
Victor Dubuisson3,1361,5841,55249.49%
Bo Peng2,5261,2761,25049.49%
Hyunseo Park2,3091,1701,13949.33%
Haydn Porteous1,36569267349.30%
Altin van der Merwe1,33567765849.29%
Tzu Hao Tseng Seng3,4601,7581,70249.19%
Connor Howe1,13858155748.95%
Russell Knox64833131748.92%
Matt Fitzpatrick43222148.84%
Thanapol Charoensuk1,70387482948.68%
Christiaan Maas(Am)2,2961,1791,11748.65%
Ford Clegg2,0191,03798248.64%
Kazuma Kobori36318717648.48%
Sahaswat Ariyachatvakin2,2621,1671,09548.41%
Seungbin Choi63933030948.36%
Derek Hitchner77039837248.31%
Luca Memeo2,3951,2401,15548.23%
Shen Wei-cheng2,4461,2681,17848.16%
Charlie Nikitas2,2821,1831,09948.16%
Albert Boneta1,24564759848.03%
Greg Chalmers2,5741,3381,23648.02%
Chao-hsin Hung3,4201,7781,64248.01%
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa1,18861857047.98%
Kurt Kitayama71373447.89%
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen94494547.87%
Daniel Young57630227447.57%
Tripp Kinney1,05955650347.50%
Billy Kennerly1,44376068347.33%
Felipe Alvarez2,7361,4441,29247.22%
Gregor Graham2,5561,3521,20447.10%
Aidan OHagan3,0631,6311,43246.75%
Brandt Snedeker54429025446.69%
Paul O’Hara4,0852,1801,90546.63%
Viraj Madappa2,3641,2631,10146.57%
Carl Hardin2,8991,5501,34946.53%
Shotaro Ban1,8961,01488246.52%
Adam Samnegard4,0852,1881,89746.44%
Harry Ellis1,76794881946.35%
Sam Rook3,5391,9031,63646.23%
James Marchesani1,38674763946.10%
Mason Lee4,4292,3882,04146.08%
Nadaraja Thangaraja1,40275664646.08%
Riki Kawamoto53428824646.07%
Oliver Lindell31216914345.83%
Keigo Kaneoka2,6501,4391,21145.70%
Genki Okada1,28369858545.60%
Taiga Mishima1,8601,01684445.38%
Yue Liu2,9541,6141,34045.36%
Yuvraj Sandhu76842034845.31%
Yonggu Shin1,03856847045.28%
Wu Ashun56230825445.20%
Gustav Frimodt2,6071,4291,17845.19%
William Goth-Rasmussen3,0631,6801,38345.15%
Mauricio Figueroa2,6391,4481,19145.13%
Stephen Stallings Jr3,7942,0831,71145.10%
Yi-tseng Huang1,9601,07888245.00%
Leon Acikalin3,4201,8821,53844.97%
Kinjiro Kato3,5391,9481,59144.96%
Kyle Cottam2,6021,4361,16644.81%
Kelvin Si3,1781,7581,42044.68%
Sheng-hui Wang3,7942,1061,68844.49%
Anton Albers1,01256245044.47%
Marc Leishman40522518044.44%
Harry Hall108604844.44%
Ben Van Wyk2,2101,22898244.43%
Josh Teater72840532344.37%
Chris Wood1,34374959444.23%
Gustaf Kocken3,9652,2121,75344.21%
Chris Francoeur99355443944.21%
Ryoma Iwai1,9211,07284944.20%
Toby Hunt1,49283365944.17%
Petr Hruby1,11962549444.15%
Minsu Kim(Am)2,9721,6651,30743.98%
Tawit Polthai1,18566552043.88%
Ryan Van der Klis2,6071,4651,14243.81%
Denzel Ieremia1,35476159343.80%
Calum Fyfe1,02157444743.78%
Thaya Mo Lim3,1571,7751,38243.78%
Ryo Katsumata66337428943.59%
Egor Eroshenko2,6761,5121,16443.50%
Tomoyo Ikemura51829422443.24%
Richard Bland88050038043.18%
Ronan Kleu1,16266250043.03%
Sebastian Munoz1,34476657843.01%
Clement Guichard1,63893570342.92%
Patrick Newcomb88450637842.76%
Davis Chatfield39122416742.71%
Taichiro Ideriha1,05160344842.63%
Kazuhiro Matsukami4,1812,4001,78142.60%
Ross Steelman55131723442.47%
Warren Bates 3,8762,2361,64042.31%
Parathakorn Suyasri1,8721,08079242.31%
Gordon Sargent1,63794569242.27%
Christiaan Burke89751837942.25%
Yamato Hatta1,9101,10580542.15%
Danny Willett59834625242.14%
Chang Tse-yu2,9331,6981,23542.11%
Abel Gallegos1,72299972341.99%
Ian Holt59834725141.97%
Caleb Manuel3,3451,9411,40441.97%
Bob Van Der Voort4,0852,3821,70341.69%
Cougar Collins3,1571,8441,31341.59%
Taiga Nagano71241629641.57%
Dongwon Kim1,7361,01572141.53%
Paul Chaplet1,33778355441.44%
Charles Reiter2,4681,4461,02241.41%
Asier Aguirre Izcue1,43284059241.34%
Grant Hirschman1,43984559441.28%
Lanto Griffin31518513041.27%
He Chin-hung2,3561,38796941.13%
Ben Sigel3,3451,9731,37241.02%
Thanyakon Khrongpha1,27375352040.85%
Takanori Konishi85250534740.73%
Marcus Armitage32719413340.67%
Isaac Lam1,8031,07273140.54%
Cameron Tringale1,12166745440.50%
Monty Scowsill4,0852,4321,65340.47%
Mikael Lindberg45627218440.35%
Karl Vilips2431459840.33%
Philip Barbaree1,42285157140.15%
Wilhelm Ahlgren2,8491,7051,14440.15%
Juan Salama Monsalve3,5962,1531,44340.13%
Filip Mruzek1,14368545840.07%
Jack Floydd1,64198765439.85%
TopGun Natthapatr1,63498564939.72%
Malcolm Ting2,9541,7811,17339.71%
Lu Sun-Yi2,6271,5841,04339.70%
Matt Killen1,19271947339.68%
Ryan Brooks1,7071,03067739.66%
Alan De Bondt3,0421,8371,20539.61%
Will Chandler56334022339.61%
Wesley Wafflan Monier3,2131,9411,27239.59%
A. Hernandez Cabezuela1,54593461139.55%
Sunil Richard Jung Bell3,2411,9601,28139.52%
Hunter Wolcott81949732239.32%
Umed Kumar4,2852,6151,67038.97%
Richard Hoey113694438.94%
Mehdi El Fakouri3,9652,4241,54138.87%
Miki Yamaji3,0421,8661,17638.66%
Rhys Nevin2,0661,26879838.63%
Junghwan Lee32219812438.51%
Jimmy Zheng2,3721,46191138.41%
Chad Ramey27116710438.38%
Rattanon Wannasrichan43126616538.28%
Evan Knight1,6761,03763938.13%
Katsuhiro Kushiyama2,5891,60998037.85%
Michio Matsumura3,4932,1711,32237.85%
Tong Yang1,9271,19972837.78%
Sungho Lee(June2004)3,1781,9801,19837.70%
Shota Seki3,1361,9541,18237.69%
Ollie Schniederjans72845427437.64%
Hyunjoon Yoo3,4602,1601,30037.57%
Hjalmar Nyhlen3,0911,9301,16137.56%
Gaston Bertinotti3,7942,3711,42337.51%
Gary Woodland2001257537.50%
Angel Ayora1871177037.43%
Yuto Katsumata1,19675044637.29%
Shunichiro Morioka3,6642,2981,36637.28%
Kevin Yuan82952030937.27%
Ben Hutchinson1,9831,24473937.27%
Nick Voke60437922537.25%
Harry Konig2,5741,61795737.18%
Ludovico Addabbo2,1281,33779137.17%
Jack Cope1,52295756537.12%
Jazz Janewattananond70744526237.06%
Alessandro Nodari3,2412,0421,19936.99%
Clement Sordet76348128236.96%
Elvis Smylie2031287536.95%
Takashi Hirukawa3,6642,3111,35336.93%
Manuel Elvira43927716236.90%
Martin Eriksson1,49794755036.74%
Jason Kokrak73646627036.68%
Barend Botha31119711436.66%
Kevin Roy2321478536.64%
Wang Zi1,9831,25772636.61%
Tom Gueant2,8491,8061,04336.61%
Tuan Anh Nguyen(Am)2,7361,73799936.51%
Kushal Singh3,0911,9641,12736.46%
Pontus Nyholm41626515136.30%
Eduardo Carrete2,8061,7881,01836.28%
Patrick Welch52433518936.07%
Louis Bonte2,9891,9131,07636.00%
Quim Vidal Mora74747926835.88%
Austen Truslow87055931135.75%
Jonathan De Los Reyes1,23479344135.74%
Yeh Yu-Chen2,2321,43679635.66%
Kohei Okada80651928735.61%
Marcel Schneider37424113335.56%
Satoshi Kodaira60038721335.50%
Cooper Eccleston3,8762,5011,37535.47%
Shori Ishizuka2,3201,50181935.30%
Jordan Doull1,42992550435.27%
Shang-kai Tsai3,4932,2661,22735.13%
Erik Blomqvist3,3212,1561,16535.08%
Pep Angles Ros1,9921,29469835.04%
Jakkanat Inmee1,8361,19364335.02%
Filippo Grossi3,0912,0091,08235.00%
Steven Fisk1601045635.00%
Berk Harvey2,6841,74793734.91%
Seungtaek Lee38224913334.82%
William Gordon49732417334.81%
Aryaman Aditya Mohan3,5962,3471,24934.73%
Blaine Hale Jr.74348525834.72%
Xavier Poncelet2,9331,9151,01834.71%
Michele Ortolani1,6661,08957734.63%
Estiaan Conradie1,5531,01653734.58%
Luis Masaveu Roncal1,00265634634.53%
Greg Dalziel1,48997851134.32%
Joel Girrbach43028314734.19%
Shuto Sakamoto2,9541,9461,00834.12%
Daniel Hillier2141417334.11%
Ricky Castillo2621738933.97%
Logan McAllister53035018033.96%
Mitchell Meissner44029114933.86%
Ivan Verster(Am)3,5962,3821,21433.76%
Xiao Bowen1,21280340933.75%
Victor Bjorlow1,5991,06053933.71%
Fraser Moore2,9721,9711,00133.68%
Matthew Hibbs2,3091,53577433.52%
Songgyu Yoo1,08071836233.52%
Mark Young2,2671,51075733.39%
James Conran1,6871,12456333.37%
Micah Lauren Shin1,17878539333.36%
Rory McIlroy32133.33%
Manjot Singh3,5392,3621,17733.26%
Rodrigo Lee2,2381,49674233.15%
Bryce Lewis67345022333.14%
Doyeon Hwang1,14676737933.07%
Rick Lamb59039519533.05%
Christopher Hickman3,7942,5411,25333.03%
Josh Hilleard1,31588143433.00%
Ricardo Celia1,00167232932.87%
Sean Jean Ramos1,6571,11354432.83%
Tomas Guimaraes Bessa2,4801,66681432.82%
Alex Maguire1,7611,18357832.82%
Takehiro Kotera3,4202,2981,12232.81%
Satoshi Hara82355327032.81%
Thepnakorn Faisoon3,3212,2321,08932.79%
Ben Stow2,0981,41268632.70%
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes63142620532.49%
Thomas Sims4,2852,8981,38732.37%
Benjamin Henry Poke2,5261,70981732.34%
Rowan Lester2,3641,60076432.32%
Mauro Gilardi1,8871,28060732.17%
Paul McBride1,7801,20857232.13%
D. Ringvall Bengtsson(Am)3,4932,3711,12232.12%
Karabo Mokoena2,0761,41066632.08%
Ludvig Eriksson(Jan2001)3,9652,6931,27232.08%
Kian Coetzer4,1812,8401,34132.07%
Oliver Sullivan2,0241,37964531.87%
Jayden Ford3,1362,13799931.86%
Alex Smalley1791225731.84%
Takumi Kobayashi(Am)3,6642,5011,16331.74%
Ben Henkel1,4751,00746831.73%
Brett Rankin1,33791342431.71%
Brody Harbinson4,4293,0281,40131.63%
Nathan Barbieri1,22683938731.57%
William Mouw1681155331.55%
Kristoffer Ventura31721710031.55%
Yuwa Kosaihira53036316731.51%
Michael Wright1,9441,33261231.48%
Jack Doherty3,2952,2581,03731.47%
Kevin Dougherty53736816931.47%
Sanghyun Kim2,2741,55971531.44%
Panuwat Bulsombath2,2051,51269331.43%
Declan O’Donovan3,1132,13797631.35%
McClure Meissner1501034731.33%
Jan Schneider1,18081136931.27%
Caleb Surratt3042099531.25%
Jaka Babnik2,8061,93487231.08%
Jacob Worm Agerschou1,24886138731.01%
Jack Yule1,37594942630.98%
Robert Brazill2,4331,68075330.95%
Gaston Romero3,9652,7391,22630.92%
Tom McKibbin110763430.91%
Cameron John85158826330.90%
Joe Highsmith1621125030.86%
Bongsub Kim1,9691,36360630.78%
Charles Porter85058926130.71%
Sarut Vongchaisit87860926930.64%
Cao Tommy Senshou1,7561,21953730.58%
Kosuke Sunagawa95066029030.53%
Reis Suart3,0632,12893530.53%
Jack Madden2,8211,96086130.52%
Cooper Dossey61042418630.49%
Jose Dibildox Hassaf2,6271,83179630.30%
Yuta Yoshikuwa3,1572,20295530.25%
Sam Broadhurst1,7271,20552230.23%
Ilari Saulo2,1421,49664630.16%
Hyunuk Kim3,2952,30299330.14%
Casey Jarvis3022119130.13%
Anders Albertson1,5871,10947830.12%
Maverick McNealy3021930.00%
Oli Goldhill2,9542,06888629.99%
Jeppe Kristian Andersen84959525429.92%
Zack Fischer95667028629.92%
Gustav Andersson(Jun2001)4,1812,9311,25029.90%
Bernard Neumayer3,1132,18393029.87%
Linus Lang1,7611,23552629.87%
Paul Conroy2,0421,43360929.82%
Arjun Prasad1,41699542129.73%
Yusuke Sakamoto57240217029.72%
Kshitij Naveed Kaul1,39398041329.65%
Yustin Lee1,38197240929.62%
Oliver Jacobsson2,5741,81575929.49%
Hsu Yu-cheng2,4461,72672029.44%
Bio Kim74552621929.40%
Tang Haizhao2,1941,55064429.35%
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez56039616429.29%
Borworn Chaisri3,1132,20291129.26%
Rhys Thompson2,1421,51762529.18%
Tristan Leonard4,2853,0351,25029.17%
Finbar Kane3,2952,33496129.17%
Ronald Rugumayo2,8832,04583829.07%
Rayhan Thomas99870928928.96%
Jaden Deltel2,9332,08584828.91%
Augusto Nunez89263525728.81%
Ryusei Yokota3,7942,7051,08928.70%
Louis Liebenberg3,3212,37195028.61%
John Greco2,4211,73069128.54%
Giles Evans1,4131,01040328.52%
Song Weilun4,2853,0631,22228.52%
Tomo Kagawa3,7302,6671,06328.50%
Sunwoo Kim3,4602,47498628.50%
Mathias Ballard3,7942,7151,07928.44%
Calum Hill2571847328.40%
Jose De Sousa3,9652,8401,12528.37%
Manuel Ballesteros Jnr3,9652,8401,12528.37%
Subash Tamang2,5131,80071328.37%
James Leow Kwang Aik1,32595237328.15%
Joe Brooks1,37298738528.06%
John Gough87462924528.03%
Chieh-Sheng Chen4,1813,0091,17228.03%
Poom Pattaropong1,7671,27249528.01%
Gabriel Morgan-Birke1,8781,35252628.01%
Adam Brady1,7531,26349027.95%
Jake Ian McLeod1,10679730927.94%
Gregorio De Leo61644417227.92%
Minhyuk Song64546518027.91%
Aaron Wise2,1111,52358827.85%
James Tauariki4,4293,1971,23227.82%
Liu Yen-hung1,8341,32650827.70%
Yi-Yuan Lin3,4202,47494627.66%
Julien Lebrere3,4932,52996427.60%
James Ashfield(May2001)1,31295036227.59%
Yael Chahin3,5392,56397627.58%
Fang Yu2,2271,61461327.53%
Richard Mansell2181586027.52%
Wit Pitipat2,5341,83769727.51%
Ben Warian2,6581,92773127.50%
Carl Siemens2,0191,46455527.49%
Sandro Piaget4,1813,0351,14627.41%
Austin Greaser90465724727.32%
Sadom Kaewkanjana3482539527.30%
William Nottingham3,1782,31186727.28%
Fabian Wennerlof3,3212,41590627.28%
Niklas Lemke54839914927.19%
Ludvig Nilsen3,4932,55094327.00%
Vishav Pratap Singh Gill3,5962,62796926.95%
Jinho Choi64046817226.88%
Erik Fogel3,2412,37187026.84%
Felix Mory55440614826.71%
Ollie Charles Osborne1,10080729326.64%
Ian Gilligan96370725626.58%
Mathias Gunzel2,8062,06174526.55%
Lucas Augustsson(Am)3,4202,51390726.52%
Nicolas Horder1,7441,28346126.43%
Brady Watt1,8721,37949326.34%
Fu-tung Tseng3,7302,75297826.22%
Tomoki Mitsuda2,9332,16476926.22%
Koki Domeki1,9721,45551726.22%
Martin Vorster93368924426.15%
A.J. Ewart67049517526.12%
Thanarat Srisathaporn3,3852,50188426.12%
Xander Basson1,9161,41650026.10%
Victor H Sidal Svendsen84762622126.09%
Tapendra Ghai2,0351,50752825.95%
Suradit Yongcharoenchai86464022425.93%
Richard Sarkozi JR4,4293,2811,14825.92%
Jared Edwards2,2621,67658625.91%
Jorge Pichu Garcia2,8342,10173325.86%
Anshul Kabthiyal2,2741,68658825.86%
Marcelo Garza2,6581,97368525.77%
Rio Kagawa2,8492,11673325.73%
Todd Clements2762057125.72%
Juan Diego Fernandez4,0853,0351,05025.70%
Masatsugu Fujishima3,2412,40883325.70%
Ediz Kemaloglu2,9332,18075325.67%
Filippo Celli43432311125.58%
Brandon Pieters2,6071,94166625.55%
Adam Harris3,8762,88798925.52%
Sunghun Heo3,5392,63790225.49%
Sam Westwood3,5392,63790225.49%
Dennis Fuchs2,2011,64156025.44%
Paul Maddy2,3201,73059025.43%
Manav Shah1,6011,19440725.42%
Noriyuki Kurogi1,5481,15539325.39%
Bronson Burgoon78458519925.38%
Andy Sullivan1901424825.26%
Roope Juslin3,9652,96799825.17%
Connor Jones2,4461,83161525.14%
Donghwan Lee1,04678426225.05%
Joe Knox2,2741,70556925.02%
Sven Cremer4,0853,0631,02225.02%
Corey Conners40301025.00%
Teng Kao2,2701,70356724.98%
Emil Tingsted Blum4,1813,1381,04324.95%
Brandon Hoelzer96072123924.90%
Seungtaek Oh1,4171,06535224.84%
Michael Johnson62847215624.84%
Takeru Kawakami2,1831,64154224.83%
Zachary Bauchou2742066824.82%
Samuel Anderson72654618024.79%
Vasco Alves3,4932,62786624.79%
Martin Obtmeier1,9501,46748324.77%
Cory Crawford1,06680226424.77%
Tim Wilkinson2,9542,22572924.68%
Will Porter2,0841,57151324.62%
Danny Walker2782106824.46%
Brandon St John4,2853,2371,04824.46%
Leennawat Numpituckchaikul4,2853,2371,04824.46%
Thomas Plumb2,3721,79258024.45%
Erik Jansson3,4602,61584524.42%
Joel Thelen1,03278025224.42%
Seve Benson3,3452,52981624.39%
Wu Hongfu2,2431,69654724.39%
Ekpharit Wu75256918324.34%
Keng-wei Lin3,5392,67986024.30%
Haraldur Magnus1,03178125024.25%
Austin Duncan2,8652,17169424.22%
Thanpisit Omsin1,4351,08834724.18%
Robert Moran1,5641,18637824.17%
Lawrence Courtney3,5962,72986724.11%
Riley Taylor4,1813,1751,00624.06%
Aaron Rockey4,1813,1751,00624.06%
Qi Wen Wong4,1813,1751,00624.06%
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen1,4551,10535024.05%
Aniket Sawant4,0853,10598023.99%
Adrien Dumont de Chassart2051564923.90%
Nino Palmquist(Am)4,4293,3731,05623.84%
Saku Halonen(Am)3,5962,73985723.83%
Denny Kloeth(Am)3,5962,73985723.83%
Hlynur Bergsson1,8571,41644123.75%
Travis Trace87266520723.74%
Jonathan Byrd69252816423.70%
Connor Fewkes(Am)3,7942,89889623.62%
Luke Kwon3,0912,36272923.58%
Santiago Bauni3,5392,70583423.57%
Katsuyuki Sakurai2,1561,64850823.56%
Z. Haider Hussain(May1996)1,9721,50846423.53%
Nicolas Echavarria68521623.53%
Taichi Kho45534810723.52%
Ryunosuke Watanabe3,6642,80486023.47%
Alex Imbertie3,9653,03593023.46%
Lakshya Nagar4,2853,2811,00423.43%
Dominik Pavoucek2,5031,91858523.37%
Filip Jinglov2,1831,67650723.22%
Sanghee Lee52640412223.19%
Jacquin Hess2,4571,88856923.16%
Billy Dowling(Am)1,6911,30039123.12%
Melker Mure4,4293,4051,02423.12%
Philipp Macionga2,0091,54546423.10%
Vince Van Veen1,10985325623.08%
Chris Nido1,9161,47544123.02%
Charles Wang1,07883124722.91%
Issei Mori4,2853,30598022.87%
Nobuhiro Masuda4,2853,30598022.87%
Thammanoon Sriroj1,9601,51244822.86%
Liam Johnston1,7221,32939322.82%
Yuze Zhang2,3011,77752422.77%
Phusana Phutachanatib3,9653,06390222.75%
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra4013109122.69%
Per Langfors79461418022.67%
Mark Maart3,7302,88784322.60%
Niklas Regner1,4651,13533022.53%
Joost Luiten2221725022.52%
Hayden Griffiths2,1241,64647822.50%
Ryan Lumsden80062018022.50%
Wil Gibson1,4941,15833622.49%
Marcus Brigham3,4202,65176922.49%
Alfie Plant1,01478622822.49%
Jack Broun2,7982,16962922.48%
Graham Van der Merwe1,3461,04430222.44%
Cameron Champ4113199222.38%
Fang Basiteng3,8763,00986722.37%
Issa Abou El Ela(Am)2,9892,32166822.35%
James Morrison47036510522.34%
Trace Crowe(Oct1996)2341825222.22%
Shergo Al Kurdi3,7942,95184322.22%
Malte von Blankenfeld2,8492,21863122.15%
Brandon Dietzel2,6762,08559122.09%
Saud Al Sharif4,2853,33994622.08%
Wade Ormsby48537810722.06%
James Nicholas63849814021.94%
Thomas Colombel3,8763,02884821.88%
Joachim B Hansen3,1132,43268121.88%
Jules Lavigne4,0853,19788821.74%
Marc Owenson3,9653,10586021.69%
Si Woo Kim60471321.67%
Fan Jicheng2,1201,66145921.65%
Markus Braadlie2,9332,29863521.65%
Ervin Chang1,02580422121.56%
Isak Eriksson Krabbe2,2101,73447621.54%
Shinpei Tarama4,1813,28190021.53%
Oliver Lewis3,0422,38865421.50%
Sandy Scott52841511321.40%
Jack Thompson76560216321.31%
Mitchell Cowie3,1782,50167721.30%
Richard T. Lee2161704621.30%
Sebastian Gamboa(Am)3,6642,88777721.21%
Cormac Sharpe(Am)3,5392,78975021.19%
Bonhyuk Koo3,4602,72973121.13%
David Gazzolo3,0262,38863821.08%
Bjorn Hellgren55543811721.08%
Alex Scott1,8151,43338221.05%
Darren Fichardt4143278721.01%
Herman Wibe Sekne1,24898726120.91%
Noah Goodwin3542807420.90%
Yuta Kawakami1,25599326220.88%
Tyko Tuohimaa3,3852,67970620.86%
Anton Karlsson1,18193524620.83%
Asmund Sandnesmo Norum4,4293,50792220.82%
Rasmus Nilsson4,4293,50792220.82%
Shotaro Tanaka1,00479520920.82%
Tianyou Wei3,1132,46664720.78%
Jackson Suber2311834820.78%
Maxime Goupy4,0853,23784820.76%
Shaunak Rama4,0853,23784820.76%
Rasmus Holmberg1,7121,35735520.74%
Alejandro Madariaga1,22997525420.67%
Jovan Rebula70255714520.66%
Tristan Rohrbaugh2,8652,27459120.63%
Saptak Talwar1,10988122820.56%
Oliver Goss4,2853,40588020.54%
Jake Bolton4,2853,40588020.54%
Alessandro Nardini3,1572,51364420.40%
Eric McIntosh1,9031,51538820.39%
Minchel Choi1,05684121520.36%
Tsai Tsung-yu2,1071,68042720.27%
Mikumu Horikawa3662927420.22%
Kaigo Tamaki1,6591,32433520.19%
Danny Daniels2,6762,13753920.14%
Junhong Park1,3141,05026420.09%
James Meyer de Beco1,00780520220.06%
Victor Pastor Rufian99079219820.00%
Austin Hitt4203368420.00%
Ryan Ang1,6111,28932219.99%
Cheng Xirong1,9631,57139219.97%
Johan Uhlin3,9653,17579019.92%
Kerry Mountcastle1,11689422219.89%
Yosuke Tsukada66052913119.85%
Jake Riley(Am)4,4293,55187819.82%
Nathan Page1,8721,50137119.82%
Declan Kenny4,0853,28180419.68%
Dylan Naidoo4643739119.61%
Thomas Ponder85368616719.58%
David Nyfjall1,2941,04125319.55%
Huang Zijie1,8921,52336919.50%
Jordan Loft3,3452,69365219.49%
Stefano Mazzoli4263438319.48%
Nick Watney1,3201,06325719.47%
Jamal Hossain1,13691522119.45%
Zheng Sampson Yunhe60849011819.41%
Zhang Xinjun1,6391,32131819.40%
Robert Coggon3,9653,19776819.37%
Joshua Seale2,6502,13751319.36%
Shaun Norris1241002419.35%
Alejandro del Rey2902345619.31%
David Salgado3,1132,51360019.27%
Paul Franquet2,6072,10650119.22%
Donlaphatchai Niyomchon2,3011,85944219.21%
Raoul Menard2,6842,16951519.19%
Hyungil Yoo3,2132,59761619.17%
Seungmin Kim2,0421,65239019.10%
Euiin Kim4,0853,30578019.09%
Philip Knowles65553012519.08%
Shun Yat Hak1,3531,09525819.07%
James Pennington2,8832,33454919.04%
Alejandro Gonzalez3,6642,96769719.02%
Ignacio Gomez Osuna3,6642,96769719.02%
Alexander Stern3,5962,91468218.97%
Lukas Zustak3,4202,77264818.95%
David Horsey58647511118.94%
Scott Stevens1,6791,36131818.94%
Joshua Creel82566915618.91%
Luo Xuewen1,6051,30230318.88%
Mark Power1,14693021618.85%
Keita Nakajima117952218.80%
J. Goth-Rasmussen5064119518.77%
Walter Waineby(Am)4,4293,59883118.76%
Shiv Kapur1,7381,41232618.76%
Sam Horsfield1,3441,09225218.75%
Zach Johnson3372746318.69%
Bhitchayoot Sima-Aree2,6172,12848918.69%
Paul Casey98279918318.64%
Miguel Tabuena2692195018.59%
Nick Taylor70571318.57%
Khanya Mkhize4,1813,40577618.56%
Alexander Settemsdal1,2651,03123418.50%
Andreas Halvorsen4383578118.49%
Calle Strandberg1,9631,60036318.49%
Michael Feuerstein1,9831,61736618.46%
Jittakorn Nuamthanong2,8342,31152318.45%
Fernando Lopez Butron2,0661,68638018.39%
Matthew Riedel57747110618.37%
Aaron Leitmannstetter3,6642,99167318.37%
Lukas Boandl(Am)3,9653,23772818.36%
Florian Benner3,9653,23772818.36%
Max McGreevy82671518.29%
Pieter Moolman54844810018.25%
Joe Long1,4271,16726018.22%
Morten Orum Madsen1,5261,25127518.02%
Taiki Yoshida4283517717.99%
Brandon Matthews2,4682,02444417.99%
Kazumasa Matsuda1,9101,56734317.96%
William Moll95878717117.85%
Tomohiro Ishizaka62251111117.85%
Jonas Baumgartner1,3811,13524617.81%
Tunyapat Sukkoed2,3411,92441717.81%
Marcus Lim Pang Chuen1,6411,34929217.79%
Lawrence Ting1,5071,24126617.65%
Carl Didrik M. Fosaas2,8992,38851117.63%
Andrew Kozan92075816217.61%
Zhang Zihong2,5642,11644817.47%
Naoto Nakanishi1,8511,52832317.45%
Yuma Iwai4,0853,37371217.43%
Keagan Crosbie4,0853,37371217.43%
Augustin Barbe4,1813,45372817.41%
Huang Tao3,7303,08264817.37%
Othman Al Mulla3,6643,02863617.36%
Daniel Wetterich2,4802,05043017.34%
Kyle McClatchie1,6921,39929317.32%
Federico Zucchetti3,7943,13865617.29%
Lin Yung Lung2,5342,09643817.28%
Poom Saksansin5214319017.27%
John Parry99821717.17%
Oliver Bekker63552610917.17%
Nhat Long Nguyen3,2632,70555817.10%
Harrison Ott2,1281,76536317.06%
Luke Mayo2,4802,05742317.06%
Chen-chu Lin3,0632,54152217.04%
Andrew Gibson3,4932,89859517.03%
Rasmus Rosin2,2051,83137416.96%
Sebastian Sandin1,7691,47029916.90%
Marcel Steyn Scholtz1,9791,64533416.88%
Benedikt Thalmayr2,6982,24345516.86%
Stuart Krog1,2401,03120916.85%
Ronan Mullarney1,5451,28526016.83%
Harry Goakes3,5962,99160516.82%
Leo Johansson2,8062,33447216.82%
Pavol Mach3,9653,30566016.65%
Jack McDonald90875715116.63%
Phillip McLean3,4932,91457916.58%
Shotaro Wada2,5892,16042916.57%
Josh Geary1,04587217316.56%
Takumi Kanaya1391162316.55%
David Hague1,1991,00119816.51%
Thomas Lim2,2961,91837816.46%
Daniel Mulligan2,1691,81235716.46%
Yuvraj Singh2,2431,87436916.45%
Taehoon Kim1,7761,48429216.44%
Ulrich Van Den Berg2,1241,77534916.43%
Victor Veyret2,0731,73433916.35%
Osei Tada2,6502,21843216.30%
Andrew Martin1,05288117116.25%
Nipitphon Thiangtrong3,5392,96757216.16%
Luca Denk3,4202,86955116.11%
Eric Gallardo3,4932,93156216.09%
Yongjun Bae64754310416.07%
Tonderayi Masunga4,4293,71871116.05%
Yusaku Hosono4994198016.03%
Hae Cheon An(Am)3,0262,54148516.03%
Benjamin James(Am)1,6921,42127116.02%
Taylor Montgomery2251893616.00%
Bradley Kivimets3,1132,61549816.00%
Peter Cooke2,2821,91836415.95%
Mathieu Decottignies Lafon1,14896518315.94%
David Guyot2,7602,32143915.91%
Chandarjeet Yadav2,6272,21241515.80%
Adrien Bernadet3,7943,19759715.74%
Elvis Sithebe3,7943,19759715.74%
Dongyoon Oh4,0853,45363215.47%
Yash Majmudar2,9542,49745715.47%
Kodai Aoyama1,6161,36625015.47%
Faisal Al Salhab3,1362,65148515.47%
Jordan Duminy2,4462,06837815.45%
Haruo Fujishima3,0912,61547615.40%
Steven Alker3,8763,28159515.35%
Kyle Westmoreland4593897015.25%
Kaito Sato(Am)2,2701,92434615.24%
Flavio Michetti1,4721,24822415.22%
Settee Prakongvech96081414615.21%
Timo Vahlenkamp1,4891,26322615.18%
Deng Tao2,3411,98635515.16%
Robbie Busher1,8361,55827815.14%
Tirawat Kaewsiribandit1,17499717715.08%
Zhao Junlin3,0422,58445815.06%
Keisuke Sato2,0661,75531115.05%
Florian Schweighofer2,6582,25840015.05%
Blake Proverbs1,3321,13220015.02%
Mikiya Akutsu4353706514.94%
Claude Churchward2,3852,02935614.93%
Liu Yu-jui1,9391,65028914.90%
Lachlan Aylen3,2952,80449114.90%
Stals Swart1,6391,39524414.89%
Filip Fahlberg Johnsson(Am)3,7303,17555514.88%
Grant Forrest1951662914.87%
Jason Scrivener3653115414.79%
Tyler Collet2,5342,16037414.76%
Ashley Hall3,2132,73947414.75%
Alfonso Buendia2,7212,32140014.70%
Yushi Ito1,06190615514.61%
Pankaj Maandiya4,2853,66062514.59%
Quan Xianyou4,4293,78464514.56%
Jaash Parekh(Am)4,4293,78464514.56%
Matti Schmid103881514.56%
Ta-yu Lin3,2632,78947414.53%
Jose Luis Adarraga Gomez3,3452,86048514.50%
Antoine Bachelier2,6762,28938714.46%
Ethan Davidson2,0941,79230214.42%
Justin Harding96582613914.40%
Mads Laage1,7461,49525114.38%
Anton Mostrom2,4942,13735714.31%
Connor McDade1,6631,42523814.31%
Richard Green2,3562,01933714.30%
Christian Braunig1,5331,31521814.22%
Thitiphan Kudan3,9653,40556014.12%
Benjamin Taylor5474707714.08%
Tim Hart1,5091,29821113.98%
Sirapob Yapala1,9971,71827913.97%
James Mee2,5132,16434913.89%
Kevin Caesario Akbar1,7031,46723613.86%
Fredrik From1,13297615613.78%
Jake Vincent1,5111,30320813.77%
Jack Senior4223645813.74%
Toru Nakajima3,4202,95146913.71%
Adam Bland1,1981,03416413.69%
Chad Sewell1,4991,29420513.68%
Emil Borrestuen Herstad(Am)3,5963,10549113.65%
Jin Cheng1,8461,59425213.65%
Haruto Uchiyama1,4081,21619213.64%
Edoardo Molinari5975168113.57%
Seunghyun Pi2,8212,44537613.33%
MJ Viljoen97884813013.29%
Lu Wei-chih1,6811,45822313.27%
B. Robinson-Thompson2642293513.26%
Dongbin Lee3,2132,78942413.20%
Benjamin Rusch1,05791813913.15%
Victor Trehet2,3722,06131113.11%
George Kneiser1,7171,49222513.10%
Isak Ivarsson(Am)4,0853,55153413.07%
Sondre Sorensen Kravik4,4293,85257713.03%
S. Beck Muffetangen(Am)4,4293,85257713.03%
Wouter De Vries1,5051,31019512.96%
Kyle Barker89077511512.92%
Hugo Esposito3,5393,08245712.91%
Aditya Bhandarkar3,9653,45351212.91%
Marcos Montenegro1,1551,00614912.90%
Trevor Cone3493044512.89%
Jenson Whiting3,7943,30548912.89%
Siin Kim3,7943,30548912.89%
Will Marshall2,0981,82827012.87%
Luca Cavalli2,8652,49736812.84%
Ryan Hall6936048912.84%
Nils Dobrunz2,2481,96028812.81%
Ren Yonezawa2812453612.81%
Doc Redman3833344912.79%
Charlie Lindh7206289212.78%
Cheng-Hsiang Wen2,8992,52937012.76%
Naoyuki Kataoka3693224712.74%
Roberto Lebrija1,3681,19417412.72%
Oliver Roberts2,5132,19431912.69%
Manuel Morugan2,0131,75825512.67%
Craig Ross1,7221,50421812.66%
Branden Grace5164516512.60%
Francesco Laporta2552233212.55%
Kosei Takeyama1,3581,18817012.52%
Warun Ieamgaew1,3881,21617212.39%
Colin Nel2,6842,35233212.37%
Wataru Ishikawa2,7362,40033612.28%
Marco Florioli1,9631,72224112.28%
Min Woo Lee4943612.24%
Vasu Sehgal2,7212,38833312.24%
Freddie MacArthur2,7212,38833312.24%
Adam Winter2,9332,57535812.21%
Trent Phillips3362954112.20%
Sanjeev L Kumar2,5262,21830812.19%
Kristof Ulenaers1,8621,63622612.14%
Giovanni Manzoni2,3412,05728412.13%
Joe Bryce2,3722,08528712.10%
Robbie Morrison2,8212,48034112.09%
Nicolas Quintero2,2221,95426812.06%
Lwazi Gqira3,7303,28144912.04%
Lukas Gras2,6172,30231512.04%
Tumelo Molloyi3,7943,33945511.99%
Joey Vrzich7386508811.92%
Gerard Piris Mateu4,0853,59848711.92%
Alastair Thurlow4,0853,59848711.92%
Kevin Kisner8277299811.85%
Stuart MacDonald4063584811.82%
Taylor Funk1,3201,16415611.82%
Charlie Salter3,4933,08241111.77%
Isaiah Salinda2472182911.74%
R. Youprayong6485727611.73%
Jye Halls(Am)2,1611,90825311.71%
Samuel Byford3,5963,17542111.71%
Tyler Wood1,6051,41818711.65%
Shintarou Miyagi2,9722,62734511.61%
Mason Williams7256418411.59%
Joshua Yap3,9653,50745811.55%
Seonghyeon Kim1821612111.54%
James Mack1,3311,17815311.50%
Andrea Saracino2,3952,12027511.48%
Paul Boshoff1,5331,35717611.48%
Simon Seungmin Lee3,0262,67934711.47%
Ben Chamberlain2,7602,44531511.41%
Keiichiro Fukabori3,7303,30542511.39%
Matthew Cheung7006217911.29%
Dylan Gardner1,6811,49218911.24%
Mason Essam2,0841,85023411.23%
Myles Creighton3583184011.17%
Michael Herrera2,3202,06125911.16%
Kuang Yang(Am)2,6582,36229611.14%
Tomohiro Umeyama1,6531,47018311.07%
Pierre Rabassa3,2952,93136411.05%
Tristen Strydom2,2171,97324411.01%
Blaike Perkins3,1132,77234110.95%
Mans Boje(Am)3,8763,45342310.91%
Emil Hagdahl Sorebo3,8763,45342310.91%
Mansukh Sandhu4,4293,94748210.88%
Casper Nerpin(Am)4,4293,94748210.88%
Wei-sheng Chen2,8992,58431510.87%
Minkyu Han2,7362,43929710.86%
Thabiso Ngcobo2,5562,27927710.84%
Leon Breimer2,0601,83722310.83%
Luke Joy2,9722,65132110.80%
Xu Qin3,0032,67932410.79%
Daniel Palmquist2,5132,24327010.74%
Quinnton Croker1,2131,08313010.72%
Ma Mingrui3,1782,84033810.64%
Davis Riley1131011210.62%
JungHyun Um1,8031,61219110.59%
Waris Manthorn1,1891,06412510.51%
George Worrall2,2742,03523910.51%
Takumi Hayashi1,9571,75220510.48%
Mateo Bardou3,4203,06335710.44%
Anthony Quayle5945326210.44%
Joseph Quinn1,7181,53917910.42%
Anton Wilbertsson2,8992,59730210.42%
Tomoya Okuda4,0853,66042510.40%
Muhammad Zaeem4,0853,66042510.40%
Erik Elgh3,3853,03535010.34%
Naraajie E Ramadhan Putra1,6641,49217210.34%
Pedro Lencart Silva2,0731,85921410.32%
Aron Snaer Juliusson1,9721,77120110.19%
Huang Hsiang-hao2,7982,51328510.19%
Xu Wang2,7802,49728310.18%
Kazuma Kawai2,6582,38827010.16%
Pietro Boeris(Am)3,0632,75231110.15%
Joel Dahmen2372132410.13%
Dongchan Oh4,2853,85243310.11%
Pui In Hun4,2853,85243310.11%
Ryan Cairns4,2853,85243310.11%
Charles Weis3,3453,00933610.04%
Felipe Garces(Am)2,7802,50127910.04%
Luis Gerardo Garza9898909910.01%
Ryota Okumatsu3,5963,2373599.98%
Joe Harvey2,3202,0902309.91%
Mikkel Pedersen3,1362,8263109.89%
Brendan Steele1,8921,7051879.88%
Eduard Rousaud1,8321,6521809.83%
Tanapat Pichaikool565510559.73%
Malcolm Mitchell845763829.70%
Thomas Detry625669.68%
Alessandro Noseda2,5342,2892459.67%
Yuan-Wei Lin3,5393,1973429.66%
Koki Furuta2,2572,0392189.66%
Sebastian Vazquez1,3281,2001289.64%
Tom Buschges2,1371,9322059.59%
Joel Petersson3,8763,5073699.52%
Ronnachai Jamnong3,8763,5073699.52%
Yuichi Teruya1,0639621019.50%
Michael Young2,8062,5412659.44%
Ahmed Ali2,8062,5412659.44%
Jose Cristobal Islas1,2151,1011149.38%
Younggyu Park1,1351,0291069.34%
Stuart Easton2,4802,2492319.31%
Andrea Martini3,4603,1383229.31%
Noah Phan3,2132,9142999.31%
Ryushin Miyake(Am)3,9653,5983679.26%
Zia Izzuddeen Abdul Rashid3,9653,5983679.26%
Axel A Berner Einan3,9653,5983679.26%
Louis Gaughan3,9653,5983679.26%
Jack Kurzberg3,9653,5983679.26%
Taeyoung Kang942855879.24%
Anthony Michael1,1751,0671089.19%
Jeremy Paul329299309.12%
Carson Herron1,8661,6961709.11%
Brandon Kewalramani1,078980989.09%
Jacopo Albertoni3,2632,9672969.07%
Takashi Ogiso331301309.06%
Li Linqiang1,5841,4411439.03%
Lukas Jonsson1,7461,5901568.93%
Piercen Hunt2,2172,0191988.93%
Ryoto Furuya2,5132,2892248.91%
Aram Yenidjeian2,0661,8821848.91%
Aymeric Laussot1,4871,3571308.74%
Ayoub Lguirati1,5151,3831328.71%
Manish Thakran2,8062,5632438.66%
Hakhyung Kim1,2401,1331078.63%
Ryuji Nozawa1,4181,2961228.60%
Canon Claycomb2,7212,4902318.49%
Jake Ayres1,9791,8111688.49%
Scott Henry2,2172,0291888.48%
Supanut Sakulmalaithong3,3453,0632828.43%
Toby Tree2,9542,7052498.43%
Darcy Brereton1,3411,2281138.43%
Tim Tillmanns1,3501,2381128.30%
Jason Froneman3,3853,1052808.27%
Hugo Hellman3,3853,1052808.27%
Sasha Wortelboer3,3853,1052808.27%
Thanakorn Torsee3,3853,1052808.27%
Marc Boucher2,8492,6152348.21%
Jean Bekirian1,1751,079968.17%
Shad Tuten454417378.15%
Dechawat Phetprayoon2,3092,1211888.14%
Clement Poletti3,5963,3052918.09%
Samuel Slater2,0041,8421628.08%
Jacob Hassan2,4462,2491978.05%
Keagan Thomas1,7071,5711367.97%
Teayang Jung1,0961,009877.94%
Ivan Camilo Ramirez2,9892,7522377.93%
Gregorio Ferrandez4,2853,9473387.89%
Daniel Tack4,2853,9473387.89%
Kyosuke Nagano4,2853,9473387.89%
Nicolai Barthel Rosli(Am)4,2853,9473387.89%
Krittapas Maneemas4,2853,9473387.89%
Erik Engstrom4,1813,8523297.87%
Connor McKinney1,2551,157987.81%
Jonathan Broomhead347320277.78%
Nathan Legendre1,6131,4881257.75%
Eetu Isometsa3,9653,6603057.69%
Kayle Wykes3,0032,7722317.69%
Jeong Weon Ko339313267.67%
Spencer Levin757699587.66%
Cole Hammer684633517.46%
Jaemin Hwang(Nov1986)1,3841,2811037.44%
Liang Wenchong3,7303,4532777.43%
Brijesh Kumar2,7602,5562047.39%
Ryutaro Kato2,0541,9031517.35%
Liu Yanwei1,050973777.33%
Alfie Halil3,4933,2372567.33%
Udayan Mane1,2181,129897.31%
Kristian Svinth Dideriksen3,0632,8402237.28%
Andre Lautee2,0131,8681457.20%
Paul Peterson250232187.20%
Bikramjit Sandhu3,3213,0822397.20%
Paul Margolis1,8151,6861297.11%
Luke Harries1,3511,255967.11%
Joachim Nordli(Am)3,6643,4052597.07%
William Cannon510474367.06%
Harry Hillier601559426.99%
Josh Younger1,3481,254946.97%
Sarit Suwannarut474441336.96%
Augustin Hole1,6411,5271146.95%
Max Charles2,9542,7522026.84%
Taewan Park1,7781,6571216.81%
Lyle Pedro2,8652,6721936.74%
Soomin Lee580541396.72%
Taichi Nishikata2,7092,5291806.64%
Benjamin Saiz-Wenz3,0422,8402026.64%
Worawit Woraphan3,1782,9672116.64%
Stephen Ferreira1,7691,6521176.61%
Dennis Lim3,5393,3052346.61%
Gregory Foo1,4871,389986.59%
John Ross Galbraith1,3201,234866.52%
Akshay Neranjen2,8342,6511836.46%
Akira Endo2,3092,1601496.45%
Francesco Molinari465435306.45%
Justin De Los Santos731684476.43%
Jonathon Keith3,7943,5512436.40%
Joonmin Seong3,2133,0092046.35%
Gal Patrik Stirn3,0632,8691946.33%
John Paterson1,5811,4811006.33%
Jerry Song3,9653,7182476.23%
Hyungsung Kim3,5963,3732236.20%
Sukiat Sungwanpeth3,5963,3732236.20%
Kenichi Iwao3,3453,1382076.19%
Mutahi Kibugu 3,3453,1382076.19%
Jamie Rutherford504473316.15%
Paul Harris2,1562,0241326.12%
Bradley Neil1,7691,6611086.11%
Christoffer Bring972914585.97%
Albert Venter1,7221,6201025.92%
Kittiphot Thaiprayoon3,1362,9511855.90%
Max Greyserman343225.88%
Gu Cui-lin4,4294,1692605.87%
Hamish McColm2,6982,5411575.82%
Rakhyun Cho2,0941,9731215.78%
Visitor Mapwanya3,2133,0281855.76%
Dai Takeuchi2,1422,0191235.74%
John Lyras1,5951,504915.71%
Tom Beasley2,2052,0801255.67%
Niklas Adank2,7092,5561535.65%
Mitsumasa Tamura2,6272,4801475.60%
Promise Sombrero3,8763,6602165.57%
Jimin Park1,9971,8861115.56%
Lauri Rosendahl(Am)3,3853,1971885.55%
Gavin Hay3,3853,1971885.55%
Taihei Sato397375225.54%
Luke Woods3,2133,0351785.54%
Francesco Santoni3,3213,1381835.51%
Christoffer Palsson2,6762,5291475.49%
Joel Berg2,8342,6791555.47%
Jing Zeyu2,4682,3341345.43%
Naoto Takayanagi2,6072,4661415.41%
Albert Eckhardt2,8832,7291545.34%
Takara Oshima1,0861,028585.34%
Juan Camilo Vesga Solano1,9551,8511045.32%
Rohit Baisoya3,1783,0091695.32%
Joshua Matz3,1783,0091695.32%
Mathieu Montagne2,8212,6721495.28%
Allen John1,1191,060595.27%
Michael Hirmer913865485.26%
Kyaw Thet Oo1,6411,556855.18%
Tung-hung Hsieh2,7802,6371435.14%
Brashwarpal Singh2,5892,4561335.14%
Pasavee Lertvilai2,7362,5971395.08%
Jesper Hagborg Asp1,1071,051565.06%
Hyungjoon Lee896852444.91%
Gustav Sjöberg3,2633,1051584.84%
Sebastian Petersen1,043994494.70%
Ravi Kumar1,9211,831904.69%
David Lipsky15114474.64%
Chia-Yin Yeh2,2052,1041014.58%
Jackson Van Paris1,3581,296624.57%
Matthew Dowling3,9653,7841814.56%
Sami Santala3,9653,7841814.56%
Bjorn Driessen(Am)3,1783,0351434.50%
Marcus Byrd781746354.48%
Lachlan Barker1,2651,209564.43%
Sebastian Eidaether Syr1,4961,430664.41%
Ryan Tipping2,9332,8041294.40%
Joseph Juszczyk2,9172,7891284.39%
Bryce Easton735703324.35%
Hung Chien-Yao736704324.35%
James Allan971929424.33%
Malte Lindell2,3012,202994.30%
Theis Poulsen3,6643,5071574.28%
Taiki Otsuka1,9631,879844.28%
Maxence Giboudot981940414.18%
Jaeyoung Koo1,9441,863814.17%
Kasidit Lepkurte2,3642,266984.15%
Badal Hossain1,7651,692734.14%
Kyo Morishita2,1942,104904.10%
Shaahid Mahmed3,8763,7181584.08%
Andoni Etchenique1,1621,115474.04%
Supakom Meesom2,2622,171914.02%
Rhys West1,3721,317554.01%
Brendon Doyle704676283.98%
Saurav Rathi3,5963,4531433.98%
Rohan Dhole Patil1,6681,602663.96%
Pang Ming2,7602,6511093.95%
Alexander Ford2,7602,6511093.95%
Jediah Morgan938901373.94%
Kyle De Beer1,0411,000413.94%
Davis Shore408392163.92%
Adam Andersson1,4241,369553.86%
Khalin H Joshi1,1241,082423.74%
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez403388153.72%
Shane Lowry272613.70%
Prakhar Asawa2,4572,367903.66%
Sebastian Szirmak1,2041,160443.65%
Pravin Iad-Oua3,7943,6601343.53%
Brett Rumford1,4731,421523.53%
Jeunghun Wang427412153.51%
Nick Marsh2,0041,934703.49%
Tadeas Tetak866836303.46%
She Zihan2,0241,954703.46%
William Leu2,4942,408863.45%
David Amm2,4942,408863.45%
Jussi Kumpulainen4,0853,9471383.38%
Piers Berrington1,8431,781623.36%
Tom Vaillant306296103.27%
Matias Sanchez908879293.19%
Harsh Gangwar2,3642,289753.17%
Trevor Mahoney3,0632,967963.13%
Lincoln Tighe1,7961,740563.12%
Fabian Lang3,6643,5511133.08%
William Lithander3,6643,5511133.08%
Carlos Del Moral Barilari4,1814,0541273.04%
Erik Nordlund4,1814,0541273.04%
Shota Nakagawa3,1783,082963.02%
Magnus A. Ostergaard1,7561,703533.02%
Gavin Fairfax1,6331,584493.00%
Pedro Figueiredo637618192.98%
Dipankar Kaushal3,0032,914892.96%
Junseo Lee2,6762,597792.95%
Worrasorn Suwanpanang2,9542,869852.88%
Luca Castelli4,4294,3021272.87%
Simon Storsten Dahl(Am)4,4294,3021272.87%
Himmat Singh Rai2,9722,887852.86%
Leo White3,9653,8521132.85%
Keith Horne2,1282,068602.82%
Yoshikazu Haku2,2892,225642.80%
Luis Claverie4,2854,1691162.71%
Aoki Takano1,4101,372382.70%
Angad Cheema855832232.69%
Sanghyun Park(Apr1983)377367102.65%
Thomas Sloman1,018991272.65%
Blake Windred1,5591,519402.57%
Marc Warren923900232.49%
Jason Norris1,6091,569402.49%
Khavish Varadan1,9211,874472.45%
Lapo Bisazza(Am)3,8763,784922.37%
Jesper Karlsson3,8763,784922.37%
Oliver Lilliedahl1,5321,496362.35%
Yuan Tian2,7802,715652.34%
Martin Kaymer992969232.32%
Hikaru Kato3,1783,105732.30%
Brandon Meads2,0662,019472.27%
Takaya Hasegawa2,3012,249522.26%
Kento Yamawaki1,1591,133262.24%
Fabius Will Bradhering1,7611,722392.21%
Maxime Legros2,0542,009452.19%
Daniel Kay2,0351,991442.16%
Morgan Annato(Am)3,7943,718762.00%
John Vogelpohl2,1492,106432.00%
Kenneth Ferrie2,7212,667541.98%
Jason Roets1,1621,139231.98%
Sam Cutting2,9172,860571.95%
Shinichi Mizuno1,5941,564301.88%
Jack Harrison2,5032,456471.88%
Mark Goetz694681131.87%
Brady McKinlay2,0842,045391.87%
Gustav Salander2,0472,009381.86%
Amilkar Bhana(Am)3,6643,598661.80%
Toru Taniguchi2,3202,279411.77%
Toby Walker2,8212,772491.74%
Jonathan Hallinger3,0032,951521.73%
Andrea Pavan29228751.71%
Bo Van Pelt2,2962,258381.66%
Baptiste Achard2,9172,869481.65%
Karan Verma2,7602,715451.63%
Peter Gunawan2,6582,615431.62%
Jack Cullington3,4603,405551.59%
Manfredi Manica1,5411,517241.56%
James Biggs 2,8832,840431.49%
Justin Quiban880867131.48%
Shahriffudin Ariffin944931131.38%
Raththee Sirithanakunsak3,4203,373471.37%
Hikaru Ichikawa2,4212,388331.36%
Natthaphong Ratchatorn2,3332,302311.33%
Aubin Lacaze2,5132,480331.31%
Kento Nakai2,4132,382311.28%
Joel Stalter1,6621,641211.26%
Huang Chi1,7891,767221.23%
Sean Maruyama3,3453,305401.20%
Jake Hapgood1,8781,859191.01%
Peradol Panyathanasedh2,2102,188221.00%
Pranav Mardikar2,1492,128210.98%
Ben Evans1,8071,790170.94%
Stepan Danek2,0662,050160.77%
George Ash2,0762,061150.72%
Nirun Sae-Ueng98597870.71%
Logan Perkins2,9172,898190.65%
Fang Yin Jen3,8763,852240.62%
Sam Locke97296660.62%
Yuki Mori(July1990)2,8212,804170.60%
Lin Chuan-tai91090550.55%
Philipp Katich98798250.51%
Jihoon Lee(Oct 1986)1,5901,58280.50%
Daniel Toft(Am)3,2133,197160.50%
Ranjit Singh2,8832,869140.49%
Filippo Bergamaschi1,4701,46370.48%
Junggon Hwang65164830.46%
Arnaud Galand3,9653,947180.45%
Mads Roddik3,9653,947180.45%
Ayoub Id Omar3,9653,947180.45%
Brandon-Jude Rennie3,9653,947180.45%
Edoardo Giletta2,0762,06880.39%
Brandon Gildenhuys2,1792,17180.37%
Taiko Nishiyama90690330.33%
Gary Ward3,7303,718120.32%
Grant Godfrey1,5951,59050.31%
Dhruv Sheoran1,0871,08430.28%
S.S.P. Chawrasia1,1331,13030.26%
Roberto Ballesteros3,7943,784100.26%
Herman Huus(Am)3,7943,784100.26%
Oskar Zaborowski3,7943,784100.26%
Moritz Russling3,0423,03570.23%
Matias Simasky3,4603,45370.20%
Hunter Howell3,2413,23740.12%
Arthur Mansuy(Am)3,6643,66040.11%
Yannic Oppenheimer3,6643,66040.11%
Raunil Kukar2,8062,80420.07%
Carter Rowe2,9332,93120.07%
Zhuang Zhu2,4332,43210.04%
Darius Van Driel25825800.00%
Sam Ryder20720700.00%
Scottie Scheffler1100.00%
Davide Buchi1,8431,844-1-0.05%
David McKenzie3,5963,598-2-0.06%
Yunseok Kang778779-1-0.13%
Yusaku Miyazato687688-1-0.15%
Ian Snyman523524-1-0.19%
Jeffrey Shen(Am)3,0033,009-6-0.20%
Vishal Singh4,4294,439-10-0.23%
Max Orrin1,4021,406-4-0.29%
Mohd Azhar1,6871,692-5-0.30%
Eric Wowor2,6582,667-9-0.34%
Leevi Hellberg(Am)3,5393,551-12-0.34%
Qiu Zihang(Am)4,2854,302-17-0.40%
Arnaud Guerin4,2854,302-17-0.40%
Nopparat Panichphol683686-3-0.44%
Kieran Cantley1,5011,508-7-0.47%
Nikhil Rama821825-4-0.49%
Daniel Berna Manzanares2,3392,352-13-0.56%
Jack McLeod3,1573,175-18-0.57%
Nikolaj Lange Andersen2,2292,243-14-0.63%
Ricardo Gouveia404407-3-0.74%
Habebul Islam1,6011,614-13-0.81%
Issa Abouelela(Am)3,3453,373-28-0.84%
Marcus Svensson1,5531,566-13-0.84%
Richard Dou2,7802,804-24-0.86%
Melvin Muller(Am)2,7802,804-24-0.86%
Matthew Wilson2,7802,804-24-0.86%
Daijiro Izumida738745-7-0.95%
Meenwhee Kim1,5691,584-15-0.96%
Junhyung An2,3852,408-23-0.96%
Anguerrand Voisin3,4203,453-33-0.96%
Rory Williamson3,4203,453-33-0.96%
Derek Trofimczuk2,7602,789-29-1.05%
Lyle Rowe835844-9-1.08%
Itsuki Kurokawa1,3601,376-16-1.18%
Jastice Mashego3,1363,175-39-1.24%
Jiri Zuska949961-12-1.26%
Jesper Littorin3,2633,305-42-1.29%
Winthai Wiwatsanitchai2,7362,772-36-1.32%
Chacris Kaewsriprach2,4132,445-32-1.33%
Keelan Van Wyk1,8001,824-24-1.33%
Benjamin Bailey 3,2953,339-44-1.34%
Divyanshu Bajaj1,9722,000-28-1.42%
Yuta Ikeda(Dec1985)907920-13-1.43%
Seonghun Kwon2,0602,090-30-1.46%
Kenshiro Ikegami2,5892,627-38-1.47%
Charng-Tai Sudsom941955-14-1.49%
Puwit Anupansuebsai2,4762,513-37-1.49%
Gabriel Naveau3,7943,852-58-1.53%
Jack Buchanan624634-10-1.60%
Ruan Groenewald2,2742,311-37-1.63%
Thitipan Pachuayaprakong1,8361,866-30-1.63%
Conner Mackenzie1,5131,539-26-1.72%
Albin Bergstrom671683-12-1.79%
Veer Ganapathy2,4572,501-44-1.79%
Ryoma Miki2,0092,045-36-1.79%
Garam Jeon437445-8-1.83%
Nan Chenyou2,4212,466-45-1.86%
Tyler Hogarty1,9271,964-37-1.92%
Shota Konishi3,1363,197-61-1.95%
Mario Lujan3,0033,063-60-2.00%
Liam Waldron3,3853,453-68-2.01%
Liam Grehan1,6251,658-33-2.03%
Kevin Bengtsson2,6392,693-54-2.05%
Gerardo Ruiz4,0854,169-84-2.06%
Soobin Lee4,0854,169-84-2.06%
Daniel Gale724739-15-2.07%
Arjun Puri2,9723,035-63-2.12%
Shun Niimura1,1311,155-24-2.12%
Kale Heath2,3502,400-50-2.13%
Saku Ellila(Am)2,7802,840-60-2.16%
Abraham Ancer587600-13-2.21%
Maxime Palenik3,9654,054-89-2.24%
Alexander Garde3,9654,054-89-2.24%
Sigurdur Arnar Gardarsson1,8661,908-42-2.25%
Chia-i Lai2,8342,898-64-2.26%
Kieran Vincent352360-8-2.27%
Joe Retford1,7411,781-40-2.30%
Abhinav Lohan1,2901,320-30-2.33%
Christopher Maclean1,9521,998-46-2.36%
Zhang Changlei2,5642,627-63-2.46%
John Gallagher2,5342,597-63-2.49%
Wanich Petcharit2,7212,789-68-2.50%
Ruan Conradie1,3601,394-34-2.50%
Om Prakash Chouhan1,0721,099-27-2.52%
Veer Ahlawat476488-12-2.52%
David R James3,4203,507-87-2.54%
Tom Gandy1,9351,986-51-2.64%
Pukhraj Singh Gill1,3631,399-36-2.64%
Thanda Mavundla2,2822,343-61-2.67%
Sachin Baisoya884908-24-2.71%
Ian Peng2,6982,772-74-2.74%
Walker Lee9761,004-28-2.87%
Kodai Ueda2,8492,931-82-2.88%
Christiaan Pretorius4,1814,302-121-2.89%
Seonghyeon An(Am)2,4572,529-72-2.93%
Benjamin Jones1,1581,192-34-2.94%
Hermes Ferchaud2,6502,729-79-2.98%
Jye Pickin1,6041,652-48-2.99%
Daejin Jeong3,4933,598-105-3.01%
Cho Tsung-ling3,4933,598-105-3.01%
Carlos Pigem1,1901,226-36-3.03%
Chan Shih-chang793817-24-3.03%
Albin Tiden1,2481,286-38-3.04%
Andre Becerra2,9723,063-91-3.06%
Drikus Joubert2,4802,556-76-3.06%
Lucas Higgins1,8871,946-59-3.13%
Theo Brizard1,9031,964-61-3.21%
Justin Deibler3,1363,237-101-3.22%
Chen Zihao(Aug2000)3,7303,852-122-3.27%
Julian Valenciana3,6643,784-120-3.28%
Amir Nazrin1,6051,658-53-3.30%
Peter Baeg3,2633,373-110-3.37%
Erik Olin(Am)3,5963,718-122-3.39%
Borja Virto Astudillo795822-27-3.40%
Shubham Narain3,5393,660-121-3.42%
Haruka Hachikawa3,5393,660-121-3.42%
Adam Chapman1,9332,000-67-3.47%
Varun Parikh1,4291,479-50-3.50%
Gerhard Pepler910942-32-3.52%
Sakchai Sirimaya4,2854,439-154-3.59%
Joshua Ashton3,3853,507-122-3.60%
Sajawat Sriprasit2,4402,529-89-3.65%
Trevor Fisher-Jr1,0141,051-37-3.65%
Somprad Rattanasuwan3,0633,175-112-3.66%
Amrit Lal3,0263,138-112-3.70%
Spencer Ralston1,4241,477-53-3.72%
Pawan Kumar2,6842,789-105-3.91%
Agusti Quinquilla3,2133,339-126-3.92%
Emilio Lopez-Ochoa2,3092,400-91-3.94%
Chandler Phillips149155-6-4.03%
Divesh Rana3,7943,947-153-4.03%
Irfran Ali Mollah3,7943,947-153-4.03%
Juan Carlos Benitez3,7943,947-153-4.03%
Ivan Mare3,7943,947-153-4.03%
Alex Walker3,7943,947-153-4.03%
Peter Wilson1,7801,853-73-4.10%
Oskar Ambrosius1,2871,340-53-4.12%
Jigen Serizawa1,1121,158-46-4.14%
Sabelo Majola4,4294,614-185-4.18%
Martin Hyvarinen4,4294,614-185-4.18%
Philip Loof4,4294,614-185-4.18%
Jonathan Friman4,4294,614-185-4.18%
Owen Edwards1,4181,479-61-4.30%
Alejandro Pedryc2,4572,563-106-4.31%
Takashi Nakatani2,9543,082-128-4.33%
Alejandro Quiroz3,0423,175-133-4.37%
Romain Guillon2,7212,840-119-4.37%
Daiki Imano1,0021,046-44-4.39%
Viktor Nordwall2,4072,513-106-4.40%
Ethan Hurst2,9333,063-130-4.43%
Tyron Davidowitz2,2222,321-99-4.46%
Hugo Ronnberg2,6842,804-120-4.47%
Tapio Pulkkanen447467-20-4.47%
Natchapol Srinoon2,1172,212-95-4.49%
Aaron Rai2223-1-4.55%
Santiago Chamorro2,3722,480-108-4.55%
Erik Jonasson2,2322,334-102-4.57%
Lorenzo Castelli3,8764,054-178-4.59%
Henrik Lilja1,8241,908-84-4.61%
Chiu Han-Ting2,8342,967-133-4.69%
Daniel Smith1,1011,154-53-4.81%
Baejong Park1,8981,991-93-4.90%
Mathieu Prost3,3853,551-166-4.90%
Quintin Wilsnach1,5641,641-77-4.92%
Hugo Amsallem2,6392,772-133-5.04%
Gunnar Broin1,7191,806-87-5.06%
Luke Northwood3,1783,339-161-5.07%
Yuki Takeuchi2,9333,082-149-5.08%
Siddharth Nadimpalli2,9543,105-151-5.11%
Juuso Kahlos1,7801,871-91-5.11%
Peter Cherian3,9654,169-204-5.15%
Victor Larsson(Am)3,9654,169-204-5.15%
Magnus Lohse Ingvardsen2,6172,752-135-5.16%
Alessandro Notaro3,5963,784-188-5.23%
Rafael Becker1,3081,377-69-5.28%
Yang Yinong2,3502,474-124-5.28%
Warit Boonrod4,0854,302-217-5.31%
Jamie Savage2,5562,693-137-5.36%
Jose Manuel Pardo Benitez2,1112,225-114-5.40%
Kittiporn Javanapong1,8841,986-102-5.41%
Ryan Burnett516544-28-5.43%
Md Siddikur Rahman9941,048-54-5.43%
Simon Du Plooy1,4701,550-80-5.44%
Manu Gandas875923-48-5.49%
Motoki Tanaka1,8461,948-102-5.53%
Ruben Lafuente Montesa2,3502,480-130-5.53%
Callan Barrow769812-43-5.59%
Wu Di2,1792,302-123-5.64%
Gary Kemp3,0633,237-174-5.68%
Nate Vontz1,9352,045-110-5.68%
Michael Wedema2,0542,171-117-5.70%
Jaeil Kim2,4572,597-140-5.70%
Hyunwoo Ryu552584-32-5.80%
Nicolas Aparicio2,1492,274-125-5.82%
Daniel Montalvo(Am)2,9333,105-172-5.86%
Wutthipong Seehapunt2,2892,424-135-5.90%
Ignacio Marino2,5032,651-148-5.91%
Xiang Fang3,2133,405-192-5.98%
Taehee Lee685726-41-5.99%
Samarth Dwivedi1,7271,831-104-6.02%
Corey Shaun1,0751,140-65-6.05%
Jack Munro1,4001,485-85-6.07%
Harshjeet Singh Sethie2,1482,279-131-6.10%
Xue Han1,9272,045-118-6.12%
Chang Gi Lee1,7191,825-106-6.17%
Rupert Zaragosa2,7602,931-171-6.20%
Andrew Richards2,4332,584-151-6.21%
Taylor Pendrith4851-3-6.25%
Shun Murayama2,4212,575-154-6.36%
Philip Geerts2,3092,456-147-6.37%
Tom Colombel3,4933,718-225-6.44%
Kurush Heerjee3,4933,718-225-6.44%
Lars Buijs2,3952,550-155-6.47%
Tyson Alexander478509-31-6.49%
Amardeep Malik1,2641,346-82-6.49%
Jake Burnage1,2271,307-80-6.52%
Jordan Prutthaweewat2,3852,541-156-6.54%
Ryusuke Sakurai3,2413,453-212-6.54%
Tom Lewis596635-39-6.54%
Dan Bradbury165176-11-6.67%
Luca Galliano1,2431,326-83-6.68%
Taylor Carter1,7221,837-115-6.68%
Guillermo Willy Pumarol1,4761,575-99-6.71%
Luca Houlgate2,3012,456-155-6.74%
Nacho Elvira178190-12-6.74%
Mario Galiano Aguilar1,4081,503-95-6.75%
R Mari Muthu1,9632,096-133-6.78%
Gen Nagai2,0192,156-137-6.79%
Hirotaro Naito893954-61-6.83%
Julius Kreutzer2,4682,637-169-6.85%
Daniel McCarthy567606-39-6.88%
Euan Walker479512-33-6.89%
Yetaek Lim783837-54-6.90%
Thomas Thurloway1,1131,190-77-6.92%
Robert Harrhy2,1612,311-150-6.94%
Christopher Crawford820877-57-6.95%
Damon Stephenson3,0263,237-211-6.97%
Mauricio Lira3,0263,237-211-6.97%
ZHANG Zhanpeng2,7092,898-189-6.98%
Wasim Khan2,9333,138-205-6.99%
Kazuki Yamaura2,6982,887-189-7.01%
Max Hellstrom3,4203,660-240-7.02%
Zeno Felder3,4203,660-240-7.02%
Joachim Altonen2,6392,826-187-7.09%
Gaurav Pratap Singh1,5511,661-110-7.09%
Weerawit Sakuncharoenrat3,0633,281-218-7.12%
Muhamad Zulkifli3,5963,852-256-7.12%
Michel van Zijl3,5963,852-256-7.12%
Chen Zihao(Sept1996)1,6991,820-121-7.12%
Scott Barr2,7362,931-195-7.13%
Ankur Chadha2,7362,931-195-7.13%
Paul Lawrie3,1783,405-227-7.14%
Jordan Smith8389-6-7.23%
Eunshin Park538577-39-7.25%
John Henry1,5101,620-110-7.28%
Jaehyun Chung1,1431,227-84-7.35%
Chris Crisologo1,0741,153-79-7.36%
Musiwalo Nethunzwi1,9572,101-144-7.36%
Thitipat Lem1,5351,648-113-7.36%
Leon Fricker2,2482,415-167-7.43%
Gabriel Hansel Hari2,3852,563-178-7.46%
Marcus Mohr3,2133,453-240-7.47%
Johannes Axell1,2181,309-91-7.47%
Antoine Pouguet1,7781,911-133-7.48%
Luke Jerling927997-70-7.55%
Deven Bhumij3,8764,169-293-7.56%
Peter Badawy3,8764,169-293-7.56%
Andrew Spilman3,3453,598-253-7.56%
Jose Toledo779838-59-7.57%
Charlie Thornton1,7461,879-133-7.62%
Md Akbar Hossain2,0842,243-159-7.63%
Junsung Kim1,2281,322-94-7.65%
Jonas Blixt805867-62-7.70%
Mike Toorop1,3101,411-101-7.71%
Alex Haindl2,7212,931-210-7.72%
Joel Troy3,6643,947-283-7.72%
Karl Ableidinger3,6643,947-283-7.72%
Dylan Kayne(Am)3,6643,947-283-7.72%
David Rudd1,7801,918-138-7.75%
Dongwoo Wee3,0033,237-234-7.79%
Poosit Supupramai589635-46-7.81%
Yujiro Ohori678731-53-7.82%
Alvaro Velasco3,1573,405-248-7.86%
Pavan Sagoo1,8622,009-147-7.89%
Christian Johan Kriek1,8281,973-145-7.93%
Chanadol Dontree2,3852,575-190-7.97%
Jacques Blaauw705762-57-8.09%
Yuki Furukawa1,0261,109-83-8.09%
Rasmus Hojgaard3740-3-8.11%
Vincent Whaley98106-8-8.16%
Filip Lundell1,3051,412-107-8.20%
Dawson Armstrong1,1701,266-96-8.21%
Leonardo Rigotti3,2413,507-266-8.21%
Lars Van Meijel644697-53-8.23%
Wu Tuxuan2,4682,672-204-8.27%
Emil Guldfeldt3,4933,784-291-8.33%
Seiji Hokaiwado(Am)3,1133,373-260-8.35%
Jonathan Toftebrant2,5742,789-215-8.35%
Seohyun Yeom1,1371,232-95-8.36%
Daniel Fox2,5562,772-216-8.45%
S Prasanth3,9654,302-337-8.50%
T. Billington Takman(Am)3,9654,302-337-8.50%
Kalle Olsson3,9654,302-337-8.50%
Corey Sheppard1,7531,903-150-8.56%
Clement Heurtin3,1363,405-269-8.58%
Felix Jordansson2,4802,693-213-8.59%
Minjun Kim1,1281,225-97-8.60%
Robert Holden2,2322,424-192-8.60%
Owen Benson2,5342,752-218-8.60%
Max Schliesing2,6022,826-224-8.61%
Wilson Furr453492-39-8.61%
George Bloor9521,034-82-8.61%
Patrick Fishburn116126-10-8.62%
William Wistrand(Am)2,1562,343-187-8.67%
Scott Kerr3,7304,054-324-8.69%
Junsub Park1,2931,406-113-8.74%
Adam Bresnu(Am)869945-76-8.75%
Leon Visser2,1762,367-191-8.78%
Taiga Semikawa239260-21-8.79%
K. Digvijay Singh(Mar1999)3,5393,852-313-8.84%
Haydn Barron879957-78-8.87%
Mukesh Kumar2,2962,501-205-8.93%
Harry Boyle2,6072,840-233-8.94%
Andrew Evans1,4181,545-127-8.96%
Kevin Na1,1041,203-99-8.97%
Ajay Baisoya2,8493,105-256-8.99%
Matthew Oshrine641699-58-9.05%
Alexander Knappe1,0481,143-95-9.06%
Maxwell Martin1,7891,952-163-9.11%
Caleb Bovalina3,0913,373-282-9.12%
Tudpong Chutimaphorn2,0762,266-190-9.15%
Takumi Murakami1,3181,439-121-9.18%
Mathis Pansart2,3722,590-218-9.19%
Akedanai Ponghathaikul3,2953,598-303-9.20%
Casper Simberg1,7381,898-160-9.21%
Tomoharu Otsuki477521-44-9.22%
Otto Van Buynder1,6681,822-154-9.23%
Timon Baltl1,3271,450-123-9.27%
Nutdanai Nuangjaknin2,7362,991-255-9.32%
Aiden Didone2,1942,400-206-9.39%
Taiga Harada2,5342,772-238-9.39%
Anshul Patel2,4942,729-235-9.42%
Dodge Kemmer1,0911,194-103-9.44%
Richard Joubert2,3722,597-225-9.49%
Koki Shiomi2,4212,651-230-9.50%
Leon D’Souza1,5641,713-149-9.53%
Daisuke Kataoka9651,057-92-9.53%
Patrick Flavin837917-80-9.56%
Rasmus Broholt Lind3,2413,551-310-9.56%
Minsu Kim(Apr1990)9191,007-88-9.58%
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira814892-78-9.58%
Shamim Khan1,6161,773-157-9.72%
Lin Chie-Hsiang3,5963,947-351-9.76%
Tuan Kiet Ngyuen3,5963,947-351-9.76%
Quade Cummins256281-25-9.77%
Callum Bruce1,6971,863-166-9.78%
Miguel Angel Carballo1,0231,124-101-9.87%
Aksel Bakmand2,6022,860-258-9.92%
Mikkel Antonsen1,7191,890-171-9.95%
Sam Jones612673-61-9.97%
Astin Arthur(Am)2,1372,352-215-10.06%
Masanori Nagata2,5342,789-255-10.06%
Steven Le Roux2,8213,105-284-10.07%
George Markham792872-80-10.10%
Malthe Rasmussen(Am)3,1363,453-317-10.11%
Angelo Que1,1911,312-121-10.16%
Kyung-Tae Kim1,5631,722-159-10.17%
Liangliang Gu(Am)3,3213,660-339-10.21%
Fan Shiyu2,3722,615-243-10.24%
Ignacio Arcaya1,9972,202-205-10.27%
Eugene Du Plessis3,2633,598-335-10.27%
Victor Knak Ostersen(Am)3,4933,852-359-10.28%
Matej Babic3,4933,852-359-10.28%
Hunter Eichhorn1,2291,356-127-10.33%
Christopher Sahlstrom1,4781,631-153-10.35%
Vinay Kumar Yadav3,1783,507-329-10.35%
Rikang Lin4,1814,614-433-10.36%
Shaydon Johnson4,1814,614-433-10.36%
Florian Moosmeier2,3412,584-243-10.38%
Jhonattan Vegas7785-8-10.39%
Taisei Yamada865955-90-10.40%
Roope Kakko1,4601,612-152-10.41%
Will Enefer633699-66-10.43%
Hiroki Tokunaga2,4802,739-259-10.44%
William McGirt746824-78-10.46%
Marek Siakala3,6644,054-390-10.64%
Adam S. Pedersen(Am)3,6644,054-390-10.64%
Anil Bajrang Mane3,6644,054-390-10.64%
Seonghyeon Jeon(Mar1993)815902-87-10.67%
Alex Hietala1,9392,146-207-10.68%
Seongje Park1,8072,000-193-10.68%
Khalid Attieh2,2702,513-243-10.70%
Chang Wei Lun512567-55-10.74%
Amarin R Kraivixien9201,019-99-10.76%
Jose Pablo Rolz2,5892,869-280-10.81%
Damien Perrier1,1541,279-125-10.83%
Yuki Kono1,3841,534-150-10.84%
David Meyers1,9352,146-211-10.90%
Mohammad Sanju1,8842,090-206-10.93%
Thomas Heaton4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Hayden Webb4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Lawrence Curtis4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Zinyo Garcia4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Cameron Kelly4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Alexander Kopp4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Adilson da Silva4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Zeng Heli4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Yin Shuaiqi4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Lin Jiahoa4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Shi Zhen4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Lv Baizhong4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Bo Ning4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Jiaming Li4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Yipu Wang(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Linxuan LV(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Zeqian Fang(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Zhao Yawei4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Gao Shengxiang4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Timothy Nielsen4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Mads Viemose Larsen(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Mads Langkilde4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Juhana Kukkonen4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Louis Bellan4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Jules Coupade4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Norman Bonnet4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Romain Moquet(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Quentin Tiberi4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Maximilian Grieb4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Niklas Griffiths4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Rahman Mehboob Shorif4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Fadhli Rahman Soetarso4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Diego Buttironi4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Gregory Molteni4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Alessandro Stucchi4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Kazuhiro Hosokawa4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Yong Sherng Hui4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Kong Loong Lam4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Santiago Castilla4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Pieter Zwart4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Charlie Smail4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Paul Nilbrink4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Stian Lund4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Martin Ulseth4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Peder Wittussen Sorensen4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Peter Hov(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Sander Blikom Hagen(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
T. Myklebust Bjorge(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
M. Roinas Pedersen(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
M. Audun Goosen(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Oliver Ulmo(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Mathias Aase(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Cassie Koma(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Soti Dingi(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Mark Trnovec4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Gregory Upton4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Siphiwe Siphayi4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Fredrik Hersley4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Bjorn Rosengren(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Philip Gloveus4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Jacob Lindh(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Filip Dahlfors4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Johan Wisen4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Anton Guedra4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Siradech Chanha(Am)4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Elliot Bradley4,4294,915-486-10.97%
Luka Naglic2,7603,063-303-10.98%
Wan Zhidong3,8764,302-426-10.99%
Matthew Rushton2,2892,541-252-11.01%
Fan Chiang Hao Chuan3,2953,660-365-11.08%
Christopher Lamb3,2953,660-365-11.08%
Manav Bais3,1573,507-350-11.09%
Federico Gutierrez1,5901,767-177-11.13%
Shintaro Ban9291,033-104-11.19%
Cody Blick579644-65-11.23%
Elia Dallanegra2,4212,693-272-11.24%
Arron Edwards-Hill1,8032,006-203-11.26%
Victor Garcia Broto1,9442,164-220-11.32%
Chase Sienkiewicz742826-84-11.32%
Luke Brown(June1998)838933-95-11.34%
Sergio Garcia441491-50-11.34%
Connor Syme194216-22-11.34%
Harvey Byers2,0842,321-237-11.37%
Jens Dantorp350390-40-11.43%
Pavit Tangkamolprasert481536-55-11.43%
Jack Ainscough2,6842,991-307-11.44%
Matt Kuchar122136-14-11.48%
Mingming He4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Deng Fei4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Xinyuan Ren(Am)4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Chengliang Wang4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Zhongyuan Xue4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Xiaokui Wu4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Ning Ma4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Mengke Zhang4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Chenxing Jin4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Sebastian Poths4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Alvin Cheung4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Mats Heien4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Mikkel Bergum Johansen(Am)4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Yusuf Dadoo(Am)4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Victor Nystrom4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Melwin Heyne Sundqvist(Am)4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Jason McGuinness4,2854,779-494-11.53%
Kittipong Kamlangklee(Am)3,5393,947-408-11.53%
Kritchayapol Sinchai3,5393,947-408-11.53%
Nick Woof3,5393,947-408-11.53%
Zachary Maxwell2,2532,513-260-11.54%
Ye Jianfeng2,5132,804-291-11.58%
Sam Connor2,8653,197-332-11.59%
Chayodom Chanjaruphong1,7121,911-199-11.62%
Jaturon Duangphaichoom1,7871,995-208-11.64%
Toshinori Muto1,1941,333-139-11.64%
Weerawish Narkprachar1,1421,275-133-11.65%
James Grierson2,7603,082-322-11.67%
Pakorn Niamsang2,7603,082-322-11.67%
Jakob Hansson1,5741,758-184-11.69%
Ashton Van Horne1,6721,868-196-11.72%
Jaco Prinsloo809904-95-11.74%
Taiga Fukuoka2,1692,424-255-11.76%
Chen Chanping3,7304,169-439-11.77%
Rajesh Kumar(Apr1997)3,7304,169-439-11.77%
Angus Flanagan1,0981,228-130-11.84%
Frithjof Astorp Rasmussen2,3952,679-284-11.86%
Jay Pandya2,5642,869-305-11.90%
Jonathan Wijono8981,005-107-11.92%
Nicolas Peyrichou3,0423,405-363-11.93%
Dengshan Koh2,0092,249-240-11.95%
Kiradech Aphibarnrat318356-38-11.95%
Ma Bingwen(Am)3,3213,718-397-11.95%
Nyasha Muyambo3,3213,718-397-11.95%
Omar Beltran3,9654,439-474-11.95%
Alphius Kelapile3,9654,439-474-11.95%
Shota Ueki1,1531,291-138-11.97%
Junghun Park2,4462,739-293-11.98%
Liam Duncan2,4572,752-295-12.01%
Adrien Bonnet2,4132,705-292-12.10%
Cristian Romero1,8152,035-220-12.12%
Viraj Garewal3,2633,660-397-12.17%
Nicolas Calvet2,0422,294-252-12.34%
Suteepat Prateeptienchai226254-28-12.39%
Christian Jacobsen839943-104-12.40%
Patricio Guerra Ibarra2,2012,474-273-12.40%
Joe Weiler402452-50-12.44%
Alberto Ruiz3,1573,551-394-12.48%
Riito Mieno2,6983,035-337-12.49%
Alex Edge2,6022,931-329-12.64%
Sentanio Minnie2,1892,466-277-12.65%
Andres Caballero3,5964,054-458-12.74%
Soufiane Dahmane3,5964,054-458-12.74%
Francois Van Staden3,5964,054-458-12.74%
Nanthanat Kongkaew3,5964,054-458-12.74%
James Ross1,7151,934-219-12.77%
Woohyun Kim689777-88-12.77%
Scott Jamieson313353-40-12.78%
Trishul Chinnappa2,3502,651-301-12.81%
Scott Hend653737-84-12.86%
Tatuaki Mizuta2,1612,439-278-12.86%
Panat Bodhidatta2,5342,860-326-12.87%
Marcus Wochner2,1762,456-280-12.87%
David Puig101114-13-12.87%
Shae Wools Cobb1,7531,980-227-12.95%
Vertti Perälä(Am)4,0854,614-529-12.95%
Peter Puhakka4,0854,614-529-12.95%
Yuuki Hisatsune(Am)4,0854,614-529-12.95%
Vian Jansen Van Vuuren(Am)4,0854,614-529-12.95%
Petter Jaasko4,0854,614-529-12.95%
Gun Limmaneevijit4,0854,614-529-12.95%
Rattahpum Krasaechon4,0854,614-529-12.95%
K Prabagaran2,0132,274-261-12.97%
Sam Hessian2,0132,274-261-12.97%
Sebastian F Sliwka2,8653,237-372-12.98%
Filip Svendsen(Am)3,4933,947-454-13.00%
Hamish Mills3,4933,947-454-13.00%
Yannik Alexander3,3453,784-439-13.12%
Kyungnam Jaekyung Park1,0181,152-134-13.16%
Antoine Rozner144163-19-13.19%
Carl Wedin3,1783,598-420-13.22%
Elliot Gothe3,1783,598-420-13.22%
Ben Terry3,1783,598-420-13.22%
Kristoffer Max1,5811,790-209-13.22%
Zhang Jia2,5342,869-335-13.22%
Joseph Winslow1,0661,207-141-13.23%
Liu Yung Hua733830-97-13.23%
Jonathan Xavier Hartono(Am)2,6392,991-352-13.34%
Aung Sann Myo2,6392,991-352-13.34%
Eduardo Cabrera2,3952,715-320-13.36%
Flint Bekkers2,5562,898-342-13.38%
Tyler Duncan(Oct2001)3,7944,302-508-13.39%
Tsai Chi-Huang3,7944,302-508-13.39%
Yannick Schutz1,4851,684-199-13.40%
Gregory Mckay1,7461,980-234-13.40%
Yuta Uetake9841,116-132-13.41%
Ajeetesh Sandhu772876-104-13.47%
Matthew Stenson2,7983,175-377-13.47%
Nobuaki Oda1,5991,815-216-13.51%
Jonathan Griffiths 3,0423,453-411-13.51%
Grant Booth767871-104-13.56%
Taisei Nagasaki(Am)1,6871,916-229-13.57%
Rob Oppenheim564641-77-13.65%
Liu Jiashuo3,6644,169-505-13.78%
Salleh Al Kaabi(Am)3,6644,169-505-13.78%
Ittisart Dumlert3,3853,852-467-13.80%
Darren Howie1,6811,913-232-13.80%
Frederik Schott384437-53-13.80%
Chawalit Plaphol2,8833,281-398-13.81%
Benjamin Hjort1,4001,594-194-13.86%
Will Percival3,2133,660-447-13.91%
Ville Virkkala(Am)2,5342,887-353-13.93%
Otto Vanhatalo3,2633,718-455-13.94%
Connor Wilson3,2633,718-455-13.94%
Jiho Yang822937-115-13.99%
Matthew Anderson400456-56-14.00%
Ben El Cohn2,5562,914-358-14.01%
Andrew Campbell1,1381,298-160-14.06%
Pierre Garcia2,6983,082-384-14.23%
Younghan Song273312-39-14.29%
Wongsakorn Pikunsawat1,9102,183-273-14.29%
Tanguy Marionex4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Liang Enqi4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Zhenhua Chen4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Jason Tang(Am)4,1814,779-598-14.30%
De Liu4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Jiang Haoyu(Am)4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Harmeet Kahlon4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Digvijay Singh(Jan1972)4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Arun Baisoya4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Varun Sahay4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Seongkeun Cha4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Edward Nerstad(Am)4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Lavrans Broen Holm(Am)4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Frederik Richardson(Am)4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Eben Spangenberg4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Hannes Åkermark(Am)4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Lukas Magnusson4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Lucas Norman4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Gabriel Chibale4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Kelly Tembo4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Henry Mwanza(Am)4,1814,779-598-14.30%
Deon Germishuys398455-57-14.32%
Mohammed Fakhrul Akmal2,5342,898-364-14.36%
Darcy Boyd2,8653,281-416-14.52%
Jules Hacot3,8764,439-563-14.53%
Mikkel Sadolin Jensen(Am)3,8764,439-563-14.53%
Lucky Cruz3,8764,439-563-14.53%
Levi Valdez3,8764,439-563-14.53%
Saravit Kerdsinchai2,6503,035-385-14.53%
Jason Hong1,3961,599-203-14.54%
Olle Ryberg3,5394,054-515-14.55%
Li-yuan Jerry Chen3,5394,054-515-14.55%
James Sparrow3,5394,054-515-14.55%
Minhyeok Yang1,0371,188-151-14.56%
Sun Yan2,9723,405-433-14.57%
Peter Kuest295338-43-14.58%
MJ Daffue688789-101-14.68%
Arjun Sharma1,5591,788-229-14.69%
Marc Sabria Esteruelas2,7363,138-402-14.69%
Paulo Pinto4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Lachlan Armour4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Peter Martin4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Peter Lonard4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Ethan Harvey(Am)4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Axell Gustavo Dos Santos4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Chen Peilin4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Wang Lei(July1977)4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Tian Wei4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Wang Xiaoshuai4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Zhu Geliang4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Knud Storgaard4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Philip Sillesen Nilsson4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Miika Makiluoma4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Titouan Berny4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Faustin Labadie-Destenaves4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Chi Hin Lou Tan4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Hakon Orn Magnusson4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Dulal Kalowar4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Pintu Haldar4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Deepak Chouhan4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Joseph Hanney4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Riccardo Baldissoni4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Ren Takeuchi4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Koki Ikemura4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Kota Iwai(Am)4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Towa Sakai4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Katsuya Nakagawa4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Keita Matsumura4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Masashi Shirouzu4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Seunghyun Kim(June1996)4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Daesik Sim4,2854,915-630-14.70%
U-Minn Woon4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Sasidaran Muthiah4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Efren Serna-Jr4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Adrian Rodriguez4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Kayden Chang(Am)4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Ryan Chisnall4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Torbjorn Johansen4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Fabrizio De Abreu(Am)4,2854,915-630-14.70%
Cameron Moralee4,285