OWGR movement: 2025’s greatest rise, biggest fall, and everything in between
This has become a tradition here at Golf Channel, tracking the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every player in the world over the course of the year.
And as with previous editions, there will be players whose climbs or falls come as no surprise. We still can vividly replay J.J. Spaun’s putt to win the U.S. Open this past summer in our heads, while young stars Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris had their years – and subsequently, world rankings – derailed by injury.
But there are also names, in some cases, that we barely noticed until seeing the numbers for ourselves. Who had Davis Bryant or JC Ritchie on your bingo card last Jan. 1? Or on the flip side, was Matthieu Pavon’s sophomore season on the PGA Tour really that bad? Answer: It was.
This exercise can also signal further breakouts. Take Brennan, 2025’s biggest riser, for example; he had the 17th biggest rise in the OWGR in 2024, at 83.47%. Or, it could mean nothing at all; Penge fell 112 spots, to No. 416, last year before orchestrating a three-win campaign on the DP World Tour and a promotion to the PGA Tour.
As always, it’s fun to see who didn’t move at all over the course of 12 months. This year’s trio – No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (duh), No. 207 Sam Ryder and No. 257 Darius Van Driel.
While the full list of movement is listed at the bottom, first, here are a few notable players who were either among the top risers or those who suffered the biggest declines in 2025:
UP
Michael Brennan
Movement: No. 681 to No. 34 (+95.01%)
Why the rise? It certainly helps when you win your first PGA Tour title as a sponsor exemption as the 23-year-old Wake product did at the Bank of Utah Championship in October. Brennan didn’t record another top-15 finish in his final three fall starts, but if Brennan’s three-win campaign on PGA Tour Americas this year is any indication, when the guy gets hot, he gets really hot. “A lot of mental maybe fortitude, or focus, has gotten a lot better,” Brennan said that Sunday in Utah. “Definitely been some technical things that have improved a lot around the green and on the green. I think that showed this week. Feel like I was pretty good around the greens. But a lot of belief in my game that I’m capable.”
J.J. Spaun
Movement: No. 119 to No. 6 (+94.96%)
Why the rise? Spaun nearly quit the game after last season, thinking after eight seasons and one win on the PGA Tour that he’d be OK doing something else should he lose his card. Only Spaun kept full status, then turned in a career year in 2025. He had three runner-up showings, including a playoff loss to Rory McIlroy at The Players, and his first major title, at the U.S. Open. Spaun’s No. 8 rank in strokes gained tee to green wasn’t a shock; he’s always been a flusher. But he was positive around the greens and with the putter as well, much of that due to linking up with short-game coach Josh Gregory shortly before his triumph at Oakmont. Spaun was a bright spot at the Ryder Cup, going 2-1, and proved late in the year, with a T-11 in Cabo and T-4 in the Bahamas, that he’s poised to build on the breakout campaign. The Spauns had a family trip to England planned for the holidays. “It will be fun to just decompress and look back on the year, enjoy a little bit of travel without the golf clubs,” Spaun said. “Yeah, it will be nice to relish all that I’ve accomplished this year.”
Marco Penge
Movement: No. 416 to No. 29 (+93.03%)
Why the rise? At the start of this year, Penge was trending in the wrong direction. He had just barely kept his DP World Tour card after a rookie season in which he missed 19 cuts when he was suspended two months for placing small wagers on golf tournaments. Penge, who had become a dad last June to a son, Enzo, was out of action until late February, but when he returned, he looked like a changed man. After a T-20 in Kenya, he was third at the South African Open, and a couple months later, he picked up his first DPWT title, at the Volvo China Open. “What doesn’t kill you makes your stronger,” Penge said after his maiden win. That, of course, opened the floodgates, as Penge won twice more, while adding a runner-up at the Scottish Open, to finish No. 2 in the Race to Dubai and earn his PGA Tour card. His current world rank is important, too, because as long as he remains inside the top 30, he can play signature events off that ranking. “I still am in disbelief in a way that I am in the position that I am,” Penge said in November. “Not from the point that I don’t think I’m good enough, just from the point of how fast it’s happened.”
Davis Bryant
Movement: No. 2,217 to No. 289 (+86.96%)
Why the rise? After finding success on mini-tours last year, the 2023 Colorado State grad has gone globetrotting, earning status on the European tours and playing events in every continent except South America and Antarctica. This year, he posted top-10s on the DP World Tour (twice), HotelPlanner Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India. “Went outside of my comfort zone completely,” Bryant said in a recent interview with Monday Q Info. “And wherever that was going to be in the world, I wanted to play in bigger tournaments, for more money, and try and advance my career.” He needed to regain his DPWT card via Q-School, which he did, and he’s already started this new season with top-15s at the Australian PGA and Australian Open.
Richard Sterne
Movement: No. 1,207 to No. 200 (+83.43%)
Why the rise? Well, for the first seven months of the year, the veteran Sterne, now 44 and rebuilt after numerous surgeries, showed virtually no signs of a resurgence. He missed 11 of his first 14 cuts, mostly on the DP World Tour, with only one finish inside the top 50. But time in the competitive doldrums, a byproduct of operations on his back, hip and wrist (three times) – and all since 2020 – that limited Sterne to just 21 events from 2020-24, couldn’t break the South African’s spirit. He followed an MC at the PGA Tour’s Barracuda with a T-10 at the Nexo Championship. Eight weeks later, he tied for third at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. And he closed his DPWT season with top-15s at the Genesis Championship and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, a tournament he also played in 2006, the inaugural year and before Yas Island, where the event is contested now, was even established. “I don’t think they were very positive that I’d be able to compete when I had the back surgery,” said Sterne, who missed all of 2023 and most of last year. “To get back to this level is something that hasn’t been tested too often; I think there’s only one or two players with it that are still playing. I put in hard effort in the gym for 18 months just to get back here and thank goodness that I did.”
DOWN
Matthieu Pavon
Movement: No. 31 to No. 236 (-661.29%)
Why the fall? Pavon burst onto the scene on the PGA Tour by winning the 2024 Farmers. He followed with a third at Pebble and later a solo fifth while playing in the final group at the U.S. Open. The Frenchman earned a spot in every signature event this year by virtue of his No. 17 place in the FedExCup, but he’d go on to not crack the top 40 in any of them in 2025. In fact, Pavon didn’t record his first top-40 finish this year until the fall, when he was T-31 in Cabo. Luckily, his No. 171 finish in points matters little because he’s got one year left on his winner’s exemption, though at 33 years old, Pavon will need to drastically improve across the board; he ranked No. 110 or worse in all four strokes-gained categories. “Every season brings challenges,” Pavon tweeted in late November. “We review, we adjust, and we build. The direction is clear: on to next season.”
Wyndham Clark
Movement: No. 7 to No. 46 (-557.14%)
Why the fall? Before his breakout 2023, Clark had gone four straight seasons ranking No. 173 or worse in strokes gained approach. This year, the iron play reverted, as he ranked No. 154. He went from No. 18 off the tee to No. 84 as well. By the U.S. Open, he’d decided to go back to some old ball-striking habits, though that week would mark Clark’s season in a different way. He missed the cut at Oakmont, then made headlines for damaging a couple lockers on his way out. That followed an incident at the PGA Championship. “I’m very sorry for what I did and feel terrible, and hopefully in a few months we’re past this, and it’s something of the past,” Clark later told reporters at The Open, where he surprisingly tied for fourth, part of a three-start stretch where Clark finished T-12 or better. “I’ve been pretty open about my mental shift and change to get better, and I did that in ’23 and ’24. And then having a tough year and all the expectations and just frustration all coming together, and I did two stupid things,” Clark added. “But one thing that it did do is wake me up and get me back into the person I know I am and the person I want to be.” Clark couldn’t keep up that momentum, however, bowing out of the playoffs with a T-56 in Memphis and missing two of his last three cuts in the fall, including one on the DP World Tour.
Tom Kim
Movement: No. 21 to No. 107 (-409.52%)
Why the fall? “Where did the game go?” The 23-year-old Kim found himself asking that question a lot the past couple years, he admitted back in late April. He started 2024 as the No. 11 player in the world, and while he had three runners-up last year, at Travelers, the DPWT’s Genesis Championship and Hero, he still had slipped nearly outside the world’s top 50 as he spoke to reporters ahead of the Byron Nelson. He missed the cut their and then didn’t have another transcribed interview until the Sanderson Farms in October, where he’d finish T-11, his best showing since a T-7 at Pebble Beach. Those were Kim’s only two top-15s in 2025, which saw the three-time PGA Tour winner plummet to No. 107 in the world rankings. Looking at Kim’s stats, it’s easy to pinpoint big dips in driving, iron play and putting. His No. 70 rank in strokes gained approach was especially troubling considering Kim was top 10 in that category two seasons prior. Kim hinted at swing changes this fall, though didn’t elaborate. “When you’re not confident about yourself on the golf course, you’re not going to hit as good of shots as you would normally be able to,” Kim said at Sanderson. “After the season got done, I saw everything more clearly, how I needed to get it done, and ever since the last putt dropped after the season, I’ve been working toward that, and it’s been building blocks every week until today and as will progress to next year.”
Brendon Todd
Movement: No. 104 to No. 502 (-382.69%)
Why the fall? After qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs last season, Todd logged just six starts this year. Following a missed cut at the Sony Open, he withdrew after two rounds of The American Express, then finished 78th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, last by five shots among players who completed all four rounds in the no-cut signature event. He didn’t beat a single player in each of his next two starts either, missing cuts at the WM Phoenix Open and Cognizant Classic. That’s when Todd, who had previously dealt with the full swing yips about seven to 10 years ago, broke from competitive golf for eight months. He did manage to win the club championship at Athens Country Club in October, but he didn’t return to the PGA Tour until the RSM Classic, where he also missed the weekend. Todd, now 40, hasn’t commented publicly on the source of his struggles, but he reportedly will have a major medical for 2026.
Adam Hadwin
Movement: No. 59 to No. 251 (-325.42%)
Why the fall? Hadwin’s 11th straight season on the PGA Tour was his worst, by far. He’d just finished No. 47 in the FedExCup the year prior, earning exemptions into every signature event this season. Even with the leg up, Hadwin mustered only three top-25s in 29 starts. His No. 136 points finish marked his lowest since his rookie year (No. 107). A two-time Presidents Cupper and winner of the 2017 Valspar, Hadwin had been a consistent performer for over a decade, but not being able to take his game to another level frustrated him and prompted swing changes with coach Mark Blackburn. But those changes never took hold, and Hadwin finished a career-worst 167th in strokes gained approach this season. He ended up back at Q-School earlier this month and failed to keep full status. He’ll have conditional status on both the PGA and Korn Ferry tours. Hadwin spoke with British Columbia Golf earlier this fall about the prospects of having to return to the minor leagues. “Oh yeah, I am not done,” Hadwin said. “I am still at a stage where I am going to give it my all until it’s not good enough. Obviously, you don’t want to go back down, especially after 11 years now, but hey, that’s golf, man, and if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes.”
Complete movement
Here’s a look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every player in 2025 who started the year with world-ranking points.
|PLAYER
|END ’24
|END ’25
|MOVE
|CHANGE
|Michael Brennan
|681
|34
|647
|95.01%
|J.J. Spaun
|119
|6
|113
|94.96%
|Marco Penge
|416
|29
|387
|93.03%
|Kristoffer Reitan
|425
|31
|394
|92.71%
|Rocco Repetto Taylor
|3,794
|293
|3,501
|92.28%
|Jackson Koivun(Am)
|2,120
|178
|1,942
|91.60%
|Ben Griffin
|65
|8
|57
|87.69%
|Davis Bryant
|2,217
|289
|1,928
|86.96%
|Chris Gotterup
|191
|28
|163
|85.34%
|David Ford
|3,263
|501
|2,762
|84.65%
|Richard Sterne
|1,207
|200
|1,007
|83.43%
|Harris English
|73
|13
|60
|82.19%
|Chandler Blanchet
|602
|118
|484
|80.40%
|Caleb VanArragon
|2,189
|440
|1,749
|79.90%
|Alex Noren
|54
|11
|43
|79.63%
|Jayden Schaper
|294
|62
|232
|78.91%
|Justin Rose
|47
|10
|37
|78.72%
|Ryan Gerard
|206
|44
|162
|78.64%
|Theo Humphrey
|2,395
|517
|1,878
|78.41%
|JC Ritchie
|606
|132
|474
|78.22%
|Garrick Higgo
|301
|66
|235
|78.07%
|Ryan Grider
|3,241
|712
|2,529
|78.03%
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|680
|152
|528
|77.65%
|Johnny Keefer
|213
|48
|165
|77.46%
|Bud Cauley
|303
|70
|233
|76.90%
|Michael Kim
|155
|36
|119
|76.77%
|Sami Valimaki
|161
|38
|123
|76.40%
|Brandon Berry
|2,589
|622
|1,967
|75.98%
|Jay Card III
|978
|243
|735
|75.15%
|Ding Wenyi
|652
|168
|484
|74.23%
|Griffin Barela
|3,295
|855
|2,440
|74.05%
|Zach James
|1,625
|423
|1,202
|73.97%
|Tobias Jonsson
|1,480
|386
|1,094
|73.92%
|Andrew Novak
|123
|33
|90
|73.17%
|Preston Summerhays
|2,658
|720
|1,938
|72.91%
|Drew Nesbitt
|1,482
|412
|1,070
|72.20%
|Gabriele De Barba
|3,965
|1,108
|2,857
|72.06%
|Billy Tom Sargent
|2,413
|677
|1,736
|71.94%
|Bowen Chai
|3,794
|1,070
|2,724
|71.80%
|Blades Brown
|1,707
|482
|1,225
|71.76%
|Haotong Li
|308
|87
|221
|71.75%
|Shu Fukuzumi
|2,111
|605
|1,506
|71.34%
|Pierre Viallaneix
|4,285
|1,231
|3,054
|71.27%
|Cristian DiMarco
|3,965
|1,141
|2,824
|71.22%
|Yosuke Asaji
|809
|233
|576
|71.20%
|Michael Hollick
|830
|240
|590
|71.08%
|Zhou Yanhan
|842
|247
|595
|70.67%
|Adam Wallin
|1,494
|439
|1,055
|70.62%
|Russell Henley
|17
|5
|12
|70.59%
|Austin Bautista
|1,455
|428
|1,027
|70.58%
|Luis Carrera
|1,450
|434
|1,016
|70.07%
|Lee Westwood
|3,385
|1,018
|2,367
|69.93%
|Clement Charmasson
|1,436
|436
|1,000
|69.64%
|Lars Van Der Vight
|2,440
|741
|1,699
|69.63%
|Scott Vincent
|491
|150
|341
|69.45%
|Kasper Nyland
|3,664
|1,124
|2,540
|69.32%
|Jackson Buchanan
|2,333
|723
|1,610
|69.01%
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|3,026
|941
|2,085
|68.90%
|Carl Jano Corpus
|2,627
|823
|1,804
|68.67%
|Christo Lamprecht
|466
|146
|320
|68.67%
|Hank Lebioda
|615
|193
|422
|68.62%
|Kaito Suzuki
|3,730
|1,180
|2,550
|68.36%
|Quentin Debove
|3,539
|1,124
|2,415
|68.24%
|Warwick Purchase
|1,731
|555
|1,176
|67.94%
|Cole Sherwood
|1,222
|394
|828
|67.76%
|Adrien Saddier
|228
|74
|154
|67.54%
|Wang Wei Hsuan
|916
|299
|617
|67.36%
|Patrick Reed
|128
|42
|86
|67.19%
|Jeremy Gandon
|804
|264
|540
|67.16%
|Maxwell Moldovan
|1,854
|614
|1,240
|66.88%
|Nicolo Galletti
|894
|297
|597
|66.78%
|Emilio Gonzalez
|463
|154
|309
|66.74%
|Sepp Straka
|36
|12
|24
|66.67%
|Tommy Fleetwood
|9
|3
|6
|66.67%
|Dylan Menante
|1,194
|401
|793
|66.42%
|James Sugrue
|3,026
|1,024
|2,002
|66.16%
|Chase Koepka
|2,534
|859
|1,675
|66.10%
|Ryan Peake
|1,588
|539
|1,049
|66.06%
|Renato Paratore
|650
|221
|429
|66.00%
|Kazuki Higa
|324
|111
|213
|65.74%
|Bard Bjornevik Skogen
|2,137
|735
|1,402
|65.61%
|Bubba Watson
|1,846
|638
|1,208
|65.44%
|Joseba Torres
|2,899
|1,002
|1,897
|65.44%
|Jordan Wrisdale
|2,503
|866
|1,637
|65.40%
|Maximilian Steinlechner
|665
|231
|434
|65.26%
|Julien Quesne
|1,860
|649
|1,211
|65.11%
|Brett White
|1,098
|384
|714
|65.03%
|Samuel Stevens
|142
|50
|92
|64.79%
|Ryota Wakahara
|1,846
|653
|1,193
|64.63%
|Kota Takeda(Am)
|3,596
|1,277
|2,319
|64.49%
|Dominic Foos
|1,378
|494
|884
|64.15%
|Toshiki Bando
|3,263
|1,174
|2,089
|64.02%
|Brian Campbell
|197
|71
|126
|63.96%
|Steve Hikaru Sugimoto
|3,213
|1,173
|2,040
|63.49%
|Henric Bjelke
|3,965
|1,453
|2,512
|63.35%
|Kieron Van Wyk
|2,257
|828
|1,429
|63.31%
|Javier Barcos Garbayo
|2,169
|798
|1,371
|63.21%
|George McNeill
|3,539
|1,312
|2,227
|62.93%
|Marcus Plunkett
|2,721
|1,010
|1,711
|62.88%
|Martin Couvra
|346
|129
|217
|62.72%
|Jaehan Chun
|2,639
|985
|1,654
|62.68%
|Yuki Moriyama
|2,149
|807
|1,342
|62.45%
|Taehoon Ok
|471
|177
|294
|62.42%
|Daniel Da Costa Rodrigues
|2,341
|888
|1,453
|62.07%
|Eugenio Chacarra
|326
|124
|202
|61.96%
|Anthony Kim
|2,289
|875
|1,414
|61.77%
|Aldrich Potgieter
|217
|83
|134
|61.75%
|George Coetzee
|1,625
|622
|1,003
|61.72%
|Joshua Berry
|1,005
|385
|620
|61.69%
|Baekjun Kim
|900
|345
|555
|61.67%
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|177
|68
|109
|61.58%
|Tyrone Ryan
|2,865
|1,102
|1,763
|61.54%
|John Marshall Butler
|1,325
|514
|811
|61.21%
|Jaeho Kim
|1,703
|662
|1,041
|61.13%
|Dan Erickson
|1,473
|575
|898
|60.96%
|Hugo Townsend
|798
|315
|483
|60.53%
|Oihan Guillamoundeguy
|764
|303
|461
|60.34%
|Callum Farr
|1,049
|418
|631
|60.15%
|Doyeob Mun
|675
|270
|405
|60.00%
|Austin Smotherman
|325
|130
|195
|60.00%
|Jeffrey Kang
|501
|202
|299
|59.68%
|Jake Staiano
|2,253
|909
|1,344
|59.65%
|Jacques Van der Merwe
|3,539
|1,432
|2,107
|59.54%
|Rick Hessing
|3,596
|1,456
|2,140
|59.51%
|Tobias Eden
|1,392
|564
|828
|59.48%
|James Piot
|1,388
|563
|825
|59.44%
|Jerry Aiwei Ji
|2,899
|1,176
|1,723
|59.43%
|Matt Sharpstene
|3,420
|1,389
|2,031
|59.39%
|Andy Zhang
|2,849
|1,162
|1,687
|59.21%
|Neal Shipley
|227
|93
|134
|59.03%
|Nicholas Infanti
|2,364
|970
|1,394
|58.97%
|Shapiyate Mako
|3,876
|1,594
|2,282
|58.88%
|Jorge Maicas Redondo
|2,834
|1,167
|1,667
|58.82%
|James Claridge
|2,834
|1,170
|1,664
|58.72%
|Joakim Lagergren
|261
|109
|152
|58.24%
|Herman Loubser
|1,156
|483
|673
|58.22%
|Jamie Tofte Nielsen
|2,883
|1,209
|1,674
|58.06%
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|661
|278
|383
|57.94%
|Marcelo Rozo
|1,077
|453
|624
|57.94%
|Ryuichi Oiwa
|722
|306
|416
|57.62%
|Giwhan Kim
|3,385
|1,446
|1,939
|57.28%
|Jacob Bridgeman
|189
|81
|108
|57.14%
|Santiago De la Fuente
|1,337
|576
|761
|56.92%
|Javier Calles Roman
|2,433
|1,049
|1,384
|56.88%
|Poopirat Klinkesorn
|3,794
|1,639
|2,155
|56.80%
|Shotaro Matsuoka
|3,213
|1,391
|1,822
|56.71%
|Isac Wallin
|4,181
|1,812
|2,369
|56.66%
|K. Phaithuncharoensuk
|3,063
|1,333
|1,730
|56.48%
|Su Ching-hung
|2,031
|886
|1,145
|56.38%
|Carl Annerfelt(Am)
|4,429
|1,934
|2,495
|56.33%
|Robin Petersson
|1,497
|654
|843
|56.31%
|Marty Dou Zecheng
|492
|215
|277
|56.30%
|Masayuki Yamashita
|3,596
|1,575
|2,021
|56.20%
|Rory Franssen
|2,048
|898
|1,150
|56.15%
|Antonio Hortal
|3,539
|1,564
|1,975
|55.81%
|Carlos Ortiz
|335
|149
|186
|55.52%
|Christopher Wood
|1,815
|810
|1,005
|55.37%
|John DuBois
|2,480
|1,107
|1,373
|55.36%
|Beau Breault
|1,731
|773
|958
|55.34%
|Julien-Alexandre Sale
|1,065
|477
|588
|55.21%
|Anders Emil Ejlersen
|1,330
|599
|731
|54.96%
|Barclay Brown
|2,054
|927
|1,127
|54.87%
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|412
|186
|226
|54.85%
|Bai Bobby Zhengkai
|1,535
|696
|839
|54.66%
|Bryson Nimmer
|862
|391
|471
|54.64%
|Will Florimo
|1,884
|855
|1,029
|54.62%
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|423
|192
|231
|54.61%
|David Lundgren
|2,989
|1,357
|1,632
|54.60%
|David Perkins
|797
|362
|435
|54.58%
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|393
|179
|214
|54.45%
|Ilhwan Park
|3,157
|1,444
|1,713
|54.26%
|Tomas Gana
|4,285
|1,964
|2,321
|54.17%
|Yin Ho Yue
|3,213
|1,481
|1,732
|53.91%
|Jeff Burton
|3,664
|1,689
|1,975
|53.90%
|Nick Gabrelcik
|934
|432
|502
|53.75%
|Brett Roberts
|1,769
|820
|949
|53.65%
|Jake Mcgoldrick
|1,564
|725
|839
|53.64%
|Ryan Fox
|84
|39
|45
|53.57%
|Thomas Spreadborough
|3,493
|1,622
|1,871
|53.56%
|Nicklaus Chiam
|2,407
|1,120
|1,287
|53.47%
|Esteban Vazquez Martin
|4,429
|2,061
|2,368
|53.47%
|A. Romano(June2000)
|1,887
|880
|1,007
|53.37%
|Tyran Snyders
|2,262
|1,055
|1,207
|53.36%
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|607
|284
|323
|53.21%
|Danthai Boonma
|766
|359
|407
|53.13%
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|1,613
|759
|854
|52.94%
|August Thor Host
|2,617
|1,232
|1,385
|52.92%
|Davis Lamb
|721
|340
|381
|52.84%
|Laurie Canter
|125
|59
|66
|52.80%
|Aidric Chan
|1,564
|739
|825
|52.75%
|Jangho Choi
|3,965
|1,874
|2,091
|52.74%
|Justin Thomas
|19
|9
|10
|52.63%
|Daniel Brown(Oct1994)
|154
|73
|81
|52.60%
|Dillon Germshuys
|4,085
|1,941
|2,144
|52.48%
|Ryunosuke Furukawa
|976
|464
|512
|52.46%
|Thom Hoetmer
|2,954
|1,405
|1,549
|52.44%
|Shaurya Bhattacharya
|1,612
|771
|841
|52.17%
|Marcus Taylor
|4,085
|1,964
|2,121
|51.92%
|Peter Knade
|1,522
|732
|790
|51.91%
|David Law
|407
|196
|211
|51.84%
|Njoroge Njonge Kibugu
|3,321
|1,602
|1,719
|51.76%
|Michael Slesinski
|3,539
|1,713
|1,826
|51.60%
|Daniel Berger
|126
|61
|65
|51.59%
|Tom Roed Karlsen
|2,780
|1,348
|1,432
|51.51%
|Tiger Christensen
|2,201
|1,068
|1,133
|51.48%
|Cameron Harlock
|3,730
|1,810
|1,920
|51.47%
|Jordan Burnand
|2,760
|1,340
|1,420
|51.45%
|Cameron Young
|39
|19
|20
|51.28%
|Trey Mullinax
|669
|326
|343
|51.27%
|David Langley
|995
|487
|508
|51.06%
|Pierceson Coody
|196
|96
|100
|51.02%
|Tyler Hodge
|1,939
|952
|987
|50.90%
|Lucas Fallotico
|3,539
|1,743
|1,796
|50.75%
|Ben Schmidt
|627
|309
|318
|50.72%
|Yujun Jung
|2,124
|1,051
|1,073
|50.52%
|Zach Ion
|3,385
|1,675
|1,710
|50.52%
|Yuki Kajimura
|1,857
|921
|936
|50.40%
|Sungkug Park
|1,193
|592
|601
|50.38%
|Nathan Cossement
|2,821
|1,403
|1,418
|50.27%
|Bastien Amat
|3,113
|1,550
|1,563
|50.21%
|Kazuki Yasumori
|1,239
|617
|622
|50.20%
|Suguru Shimoke
|706
|353
|353
|50.00%
|Robert MacIntyre
|14
|7
|7
|50.00%
|Kota Kaneko
|341
|171
|170
|49.85%
|Samuel Simpson
|1,220
|612
|608
|49.84%
|Jay Mackenzie
|2,103
|1,055
|1,048
|49.83%
|Julian Suri
|450
|226
|224
|49.78%
|Leo Maruo
|1,841
|925
|916
|49.76%
|Diego Prone
|3,493
|1,758
|1,735
|49.67%
|Yi-tong Chen
|2,917
|1,470
|1,447
|49.61%
|Mats Ege
|1,237
|624
|613
|49.56%
|John VanDerLaan
|519
|262
|257
|49.52%
|Daniel van Tonder
|412
|208
|204
|49.51%
|Victor Dubuisson
|3,136
|1,584
|1,552
|49.49%
|Bo Peng
|2,526
|1,276
|1,250
|49.49%
|Hyunseo Park
|2,309
|1,170
|1,139
|49.33%
|Haydn Porteous
|1,365
|692
|673
|49.30%
|Altin van der Merwe
|1,335
|677
|658
|49.29%
|Tzu Hao Tseng Seng
|3,460
|1,758
|1,702
|49.19%
|Connor Howe
|1,138
|581
|557
|48.95%
|Russell Knox
|648
|331
|317
|48.92%
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|43
|22
|21
|48.84%
|Thanapol Charoensuk
|1,703
|874
|829
|48.68%
|Christiaan Maas(Am)
|2,296
|1,179
|1,117
|48.65%
|Ford Clegg
|2,019
|1,037
|982
|48.64%
|Kazuma Kobori
|363
|187
|176
|48.48%
|Sahaswat Ariyachatvakin
|2,262
|1,167
|1,095
|48.41%
|Seungbin Choi
|639
|330
|309
|48.36%
|Derek Hitchner
|770
|398
|372
|48.31%
|Luca Memeo
|2,395
|1,240
|1,155
|48.23%
|Shen Wei-cheng
|2,446
|1,268
|1,178
|48.16%
|Charlie Nikitas
|2,282
|1,183
|1,099
|48.16%
|Albert Boneta
|1,245
|647
|598
|48.03%
|Greg Chalmers
|2,574
|1,338
|1,236
|48.02%
|Chao-hsin Hung
|3,420
|1,778
|1,642
|48.01%
|Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
|1,188
|618
|570
|47.98%
|Kurt Kitayama
|71
|37
|34
|47.89%
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|94
|49
|45
|47.87%
|Daniel Young
|576
|302
|274
|47.57%
|Tripp Kinney
|1,059
|556
|503
|47.50%
|Billy Kennerly
|1,443
|760
|683
|47.33%
|Felipe Alvarez
|2,736
|1,444
|1,292
|47.22%
|Gregor Graham
|2,556
|1,352
|1,204
|47.10%
|Aidan OHagan
|3,063
|1,631
|1,432
|46.75%
|Brandt Snedeker
|544
|290
|254
|46.69%
|Paul O’Hara
|4,085
|2,180
|1,905
|46.63%
|Viraj Madappa
|2,364
|1,263
|1,101
|46.57%
|Carl Hardin
|2,899
|1,550
|1,349
|46.53%
|Shotaro Ban
|1,896
|1,014
|882
|46.52%
|Adam Samnegard
|4,085
|2,188
|1,897
|46.44%
|Harry Ellis
|1,767
|948
|819
|46.35%
|Sam Rook
|3,539
|1,903
|1,636
|46.23%
|James Marchesani
|1,386
|747
|639
|46.10%
|Mason Lee
|4,429
|2,388
|2,041
|46.08%
|Nadaraja Thangaraja
|1,402
|756
|646
|46.08%
|Riki Kawamoto
|534
|288
|246
|46.07%
|Oliver Lindell
|312
|169
|143
|45.83%
|Keigo Kaneoka
|2,650
|1,439
|1,211
|45.70%
|Genki Okada
|1,283
|698
|585
|45.60%
|Taiga Mishima
|1,860
|1,016
|844
|45.38%
|Yue Liu
|2,954
|1,614
|1,340
|45.36%
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|768
|420
|348
|45.31%
|Yonggu Shin
|1,038
|568
|470
|45.28%
|Wu Ashun
|562
|308
|254
|45.20%
|Gustav Frimodt
|2,607
|1,429
|1,178
|45.19%
|William Goth-Rasmussen
|3,063
|1,680
|1,383
|45.15%
|Mauricio Figueroa
|2,639
|1,448
|1,191
|45.13%
|Stephen Stallings Jr
|3,794
|2,083
|1,711
|45.10%
|Yi-tseng Huang
|1,960
|1,078
|882
|45.00%
|Leon Acikalin
|3,420
|1,882
|1,538
|44.97%
|Kinjiro Kato
|3,539
|1,948
|1,591
|44.96%
|Kyle Cottam
|2,602
|1,436
|1,166
|44.81%
|Kelvin Si
|3,178
|1,758
|1,420
|44.68%
|Sheng-hui Wang
|3,794
|2,106
|1,688
|44.49%
|Anton Albers
|1,012
|562
|450
|44.47%
|Marc Leishman
|405
|225
|180
|44.44%
|Harry Hall
|108
|60
|48
|44.44%
|Ben Van Wyk
|2,210
|1,228
|982
|44.43%
|Josh Teater
|728
|405
|323
|44.37%
|Chris Wood
|1,343
|749
|594
|44.23%
|Gustaf Kocken
|3,965
|2,212
|1,753
|44.21%
|Chris Francoeur
|993
|554
|439
|44.21%
|Ryoma Iwai
|1,921
|1,072
|849
|44.20%
|Toby Hunt
|1,492
|833
|659
|44.17%
|Petr Hruby
|1,119
|625
|494
|44.15%
|Minsu Kim(Am)
|2,972
|1,665
|1,307
|43.98%
|Tawit Polthai
|1,185
|665
|520
|43.88%
|Ryan Van der Klis
|2,607
|1,465
|1,142
|43.81%
|Denzel Ieremia
|1,354
|761
|593
|43.80%
|Calum Fyfe
|1,021
|574
|447
|43.78%
|Thaya Mo Lim
|3,157
|1,775
|1,382
|43.78%
|Ryo Katsumata
|663
|374
|289
|43.59%
|Egor Eroshenko
|2,676
|1,512
|1,164
|43.50%
|Tomoyo Ikemura
|518
|294
|224
|43.24%
|Richard Bland
|880
|500
|380
|43.18%
|Ronan Kleu
|1,162
|662
|500
|43.03%
|Sebastian Munoz
|1,344
|766
|578
|43.01%
|Clement Guichard
|1,638
|935
|703
|42.92%
|Patrick Newcomb
|884
|506
|378
|42.76%
|Davis Chatfield
|391
|224
|167
|42.71%
|Taichiro Ideriha
|1,051
|603
|448
|42.63%
|Kazuhiro Matsukami
|4,181
|2,400
|1,781
|42.60%
|Ross Steelman
|551
|317
|234
|42.47%
|Warren Bates
|3,876
|2,236
|1,640
|42.31%
|Parathakorn Suyasri
|1,872
|1,080
|792
|42.31%
|Gordon Sargent
|1,637
|945
|692
|42.27%
|Christiaan Burke
|897
|518
|379
|42.25%
|Yamato Hatta
|1,910
|1,105
|805
|42.15%
|Danny Willett
|598
|346
|252
|42.14%
|Chang Tse-yu
|2,933
|1,698
|1,235
|42.11%
|Abel Gallegos
|1,722
|999
|723
|41.99%
|Ian Holt
|598
|347
|251
|41.97%
|Caleb Manuel
|3,345
|1,941
|1,404
|41.97%
|Bob Van Der Voort
|4,085
|2,382
|1,703
|41.69%
|Cougar Collins
|3,157
|1,844
|1,313
|41.59%
|Taiga Nagano
|712
|416
|296
|41.57%
|Dongwon Kim
|1,736
|1,015
|721
|41.53%
|Paul Chaplet
|1,337
|783
|554
|41.44%
|Charles Reiter
|2,468
|1,446
|1,022
|41.41%
|Asier Aguirre Izcue
|1,432
|840
|592
|41.34%
|Grant Hirschman
|1,439
|845
|594
|41.28%
|Lanto Griffin
|315
|185
|130
|41.27%
|He Chin-hung
|2,356
|1,387
|969
|41.13%
|Ben Sigel
|3,345
|1,973
|1,372
|41.02%
|Thanyakon Khrongpha
|1,273
|753
|520
|40.85%
|Takanori Konishi
|852
|505
|347
|40.73%
|Marcus Armitage
|327
|194
|133
|40.67%
|Isaac Lam
|1,803
|1,072
|731
|40.54%
|Cameron Tringale
|1,121
|667
|454
|40.50%
|Monty Scowsill
|4,085
|2,432
|1,653
|40.47%
|Mikael Lindberg
|456
|272
|184
|40.35%
|Karl Vilips
|243
|145
|98
|40.33%
|Philip Barbaree
|1,422
|851
|571
|40.15%
|Wilhelm Ahlgren
|2,849
|1,705
|1,144
|40.15%
|Juan Salama Monsalve
|3,596
|2,153
|1,443
|40.13%
|Filip Mruzek
|1,143
|685
|458
|40.07%
|Jack Floydd
|1,641
|987
|654
|39.85%
|TopGun Natthapatr
|1,634
|985
|649
|39.72%
|Malcolm Ting
|2,954
|1,781
|1,173
|39.71%
|Lu Sun-Yi
|2,627
|1,584
|1,043
|39.70%
|Matt Killen
|1,192
|719
|473
|39.68%
|Ryan Brooks
|1,707
|1,030
|677
|39.66%
|Alan De Bondt
|3,042
|1,837
|1,205
|39.61%
|Will Chandler
|563
|340
|223
|39.61%
|Wesley Wafflan Monier
|3,213
|1,941
|1,272
|39.59%
|A. Hernandez Cabezuela
|1,545
|934
|611
|39.55%
|Sunil Richard Jung Bell
|3,241
|1,960
|1,281
|39.52%
|Hunter Wolcott
|819
|497
|322
|39.32%
|Umed Kumar
|4,285
|2,615
|1,670
|38.97%
|Richard Hoey
|113
|69
|44
|38.94%
|Mehdi El Fakouri
|3,965
|2,424
|1,541
|38.87%
|Miki Yamaji
|3,042
|1,866
|1,176
|38.66%
|Rhys Nevin
|2,066
|1,268
|798
|38.63%
|Junghwan Lee
|322
|198
|124
|38.51%
|Jimmy Zheng
|2,372
|1,461
|911
|38.41%
|Chad Ramey
|271
|167
|104
|38.38%
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|431
|266
|165
|38.28%
|Evan Knight
|1,676
|1,037
|639
|38.13%
|Katsuhiro Kushiyama
|2,589
|1,609
|980
|37.85%
|Michio Matsumura
|3,493
|2,171
|1,322
|37.85%
|Tong Yang
|1,927
|1,199
|728
|37.78%
|Sungho Lee(June2004)
|3,178
|1,980
|1,198
|37.70%
|Shota Seki
|3,136
|1,954
|1,182
|37.69%
|Ollie Schniederjans
|728
|454
|274
|37.64%
|Hyunjoon Yoo
|3,460
|2,160
|1,300
|37.57%
|Hjalmar Nyhlen
|3,091
|1,930
|1,161
|37.56%
|Gaston Bertinotti
|3,794
|2,371
|1,423
|37.51%
|Gary Woodland
|200
|125
|75
|37.50%
|Angel Ayora
|187
|117
|70
|37.43%
|Yuto Katsumata
|1,196
|750
|446
|37.29%
|Shunichiro Morioka
|3,664
|2,298
|1,366
|37.28%
|Kevin Yuan
|829
|520
|309
|37.27%
|Ben Hutchinson
|1,983
|1,244
|739
|37.27%
|Nick Voke
|604
|379
|225
|37.25%
|Harry Konig
|2,574
|1,617
|957
|37.18%
|Ludovico Addabbo
|2,128
|1,337
|791
|37.17%
|Jack Cope
|1,522
|957
|565
|37.12%
|Jazz Janewattananond
|707
|445
|262
|37.06%
|Alessandro Nodari
|3,241
|2,042
|1,199
|36.99%
|Clement Sordet
|763
|481
|282
|36.96%
|Elvis Smylie
|203
|128
|75
|36.95%
|Takashi Hirukawa
|3,664
|2,311
|1,353
|36.93%
|Manuel Elvira
|439
|277
|162
|36.90%
|Martin Eriksson
|1,497
|947
|550
|36.74%
|Jason Kokrak
|736
|466
|270
|36.68%
|Barend Botha
|311
|197
|114
|36.66%
|Kevin Roy
|232
|147
|85
|36.64%
|Wang Zi
|1,983
|1,257
|726
|36.61%
|Tom Gueant
|2,849
|1,806
|1,043
|36.61%
|Tuan Anh Nguyen(Am)
|2,736
|1,737
|999
|36.51%
|Kushal Singh
|3,091
|1,964
|1,127
|36.46%
|Pontus Nyholm
|416
|265
|151
|36.30%
|Eduardo Carrete
|2,806
|1,788
|1,018
|36.28%
|Patrick Welch
|524
|335
|189
|36.07%
|Louis Bonte
|2,989
|1,913
|1,076
|36.00%
|Quim Vidal Mora
|747
|479
|268
|35.88%
|Austen Truslow
|870
|559
|311
|35.75%
|Jonathan De Los Reyes
|1,234
|793
|441
|35.74%
|Yeh Yu-Chen
|2,232
|1,436
|796
|35.66%
|Kohei Okada
|806
|519
|287
|35.61%
|Marcel Schneider
|374
|241
|133
|35.56%
|Satoshi Kodaira
|600
|387
|213
|35.50%
|Cooper Eccleston
|3,876
|2,501
|1,375
|35.47%
|Shori Ishizuka
|2,320
|1,501
|819
|35.30%
|Jordan Doull
|1,429
|925
|504
|35.27%
|Shang-kai Tsai
|3,493
|2,266
|1,227
|35.13%
|Erik Blomqvist
|3,321
|2,156
|1,165
|35.08%
|Pep Angles Ros
|1,992
|1,294
|698
|35.04%
|Jakkanat Inmee
|1,836
|1,193
|643
|35.02%
|Filippo Grossi
|3,091
|2,009
|1,082
|35.00%
|Steven Fisk
|160
|104
|56
|35.00%
|Berk Harvey
|2,684
|1,747
|937
|34.91%
|Seungtaek Lee
|382
|249
|133
|34.82%
|William Gordon
|497
|324
|173
|34.81%
|Aryaman Aditya Mohan
|3,596
|2,347
|1,249
|34.73%
|Blaine Hale Jr.
|743
|485
|258
|34.72%
|Xavier Poncelet
|2,933
|1,915
|1,018
|34.71%
|Michele Ortolani
|1,666
|1,089
|577
|34.63%
|Estiaan Conradie
|1,553
|1,016
|537
|34.58%
|Luis Masaveu Roncal
|1,002
|656
|346
|34.53%
|Greg Dalziel
|1,489
|978
|511
|34.32%
|Joel Girrbach
|430
|283
|147
|34.19%
|Shuto Sakamoto
|2,954
|1,946
|1,008
|34.12%
|Daniel Hillier
|214
|141
|73
|34.11%
|Ricky Castillo
|262
|173
|89
|33.97%
|Logan McAllister
|530
|350
|180
|33.96%
|Mitchell Meissner
|440
|291
|149
|33.86%
|Ivan Verster(Am)
|3,596
|2,382
|1,214
|33.76%
|Xiao Bowen
|1,212
|803
|409
|33.75%
|Victor Bjorlow
|1,599
|1,060
|539
|33.71%
|Fraser Moore
|2,972
|1,971
|1,001
|33.68%
|Matthew Hibbs
|2,309
|1,535
|774
|33.52%
|Songgyu Yoo
|1,080
|718
|362
|33.52%
|Mark Young
|2,267
|1,510
|757
|33.39%
|James Conran
|1,687
|1,124
|563
|33.37%
|Micah Lauren Shin
|1,178
|785
|393
|33.36%
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|2
|1
|33.33%
|Manjot Singh
|3,539
|2,362
|1,177
|33.26%
|Rodrigo Lee
|2,238
|1,496
|742
|33.15%
|Bryce Lewis
|673
|450
|223
|33.14%
|Doyeon Hwang
|1,146
|767
|379
|33.07%
|Rick Lamb
|590
|395
|195
|33.05%
|Christopher Hickman
|3,794
|2,541
|1,253
|33.03%
|Josh Hilleard
|1,315
|881
|434
|33.00%
|Ricardo Celia
|1,001
|672
|329
|32.87%
|Sean Jean Ramos
|1,657
|1,113
|544
|32.83%
|Tomas Guimaraes Bessa
|2,480
|1,666
|814
|32.82%
|Alex Maguire
|1,761
|1,183
|578
|32.82%
|Takehiro Kotera
|3,420
|2,298
|1,122
|32.81%
|Satoshi Hara
|823
|553
|270
|32.81%
|Thepnakorn Faisoon
|3,321
|2,232
|1,089
|32.79%
|Ben Stow
|2,098
|1,412
|686
|32.70%
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
|631
|426
|205
|32.49%
|Thomas Sims
|4,285
|2,898
|1,387
|32.37%
|Benjamin Henry Poke
|2,526
|1,709
|817
|32.34%
|Rowan Lester
|2,364
|1,600
|764
|32.32%
|Mauro Gilardi
|1,887
|1,280
|607
|32.17%
|Paul McBride
|1,780
|1,208
|572
|32.13%
|D. Ringvall Bengtsson(Am)
|3,493
|2,371
|1,122
|32.12%
|Karabo Mokoena
|2,076
|1,410
|666
|32.08%
|Ludvig Eriksson(Jan2001)
|3,965
|2,693
|1,272
|32.08%
|Kian Coetzer
|4,181
|2,840
|1,341
|32.07%
|Oliver Sullivan
|2,024
|1,379
|645
|31.87%
|Jayden Ford
|3,136
|2,137
|999
|31.86%
|Alex Smalley
|179
|122
|57
|31.84%
|Takumi Kobayashi(Am)
|3,664
|2,501
|1,163
|31.74%
|Ben Henkel
|1,475
|1,007
|468
|31.73%
|Brett Rankin
|1,337
|913
|424
|31.71%
|Brody Harbinson
|4,429
|3,028
|1,401
|31.63%
|Nathan Barbieri
|1,226
|839
|387
|31.57%
|William Mouw
|168
|115
|53
|31.55%
|Kristoffer Ventura
|317
|217
|100
|31.55%
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|530
|363
|167
|31.51%
|Michael Wright
|1,944
|1,332
|612
|31.48%
|Jack Doherty
|3,295
|2,258
|1,037
|31.47%
|Kevin Dougherty
|537
|368
|169
|31.47%
|Sanghyun Kim
|2,274
|1,559
|715
|31.44%
|Panuwat Bulsombath
|2,205
|1,512
|693
|31.43%
|Declan O’Donovan
|3,113
|2,137
|976
|31.35%
|McClure Meissner
|150
|103
|47
|31.33%
|Jan Schneider
|1,180
|811
|369
|31.27%
|Caleb Surratt
|304
|209
|95
|31.25%
|Jaka Babnik
|2,806
|1,934
|872
|31.08%
|Jacob Worm Agerschou
|1,248
|861
|387
|31.01%
|Jack Yule
|1,375
|949
|426
|30.98%
|Robert Brazill
|2,433
|1,680
|753
|30.95%
|Gaston Romero
|3,965
|2,739
|1,226
|30.92%
|Tom McKibbin
|110
|76
|34
|30.91%
|Cameron John
|851
|588
|263
|30.90%
|Joe Highsmith
|162
|112
|50
|30.86%
|Bongsub Kim
|1,969
|1,363
|606
|30.78%
|Charles Porter
|850
|589
|261
|30.71%
|Sarut Vongchaisit
|878
|609
|269
|30.64%
|Cao Tommy Senshou
|1,756
|1,219
|537
|30.58%
|Kosuke Sunagawa
|950
|660
|290
|30.53%
|Reis Suart
|3,063
|2,128
|935
|30.53%
|Jack Madden
|2,821
|1,960
|861
|30.52%
|Cooper Dossey
|610
|424
|186
|30.49%
|Jose Dibildox Hassaf
|2,627
|1,831
|796
|30.30%
|Yuta Yoshikuwa
|3,157
|2,202
|955
|30.25%
|Sam Broadhurst
|1,727
|1,205
|522
|30.23%
|Ilari Saulo
|2,142
|1,496
|646
|30.16%
|Hyunuk Kim
|3,295
|2,302
|993
|30.14%
|Casey Jarvis
|302
|211
|91
|30.13%
|Anders Albertson
|1,587
|1,109
|478
|30.12%
|Maverick McNealy
|30
|21
|9
|30.00%
|Oli Goldhill
|2,954
|2,068
|886
|29.99%
|Jeppe Kristian Andersen
|849
|595
|254
|29.92%
|Zack Fischer
|956
|670
|286
|29.92%
|Gustav Andersson(Jun2001)
|4,181
|2,931
|1,250
|29.90%
|Bernard Neumayer
|3,113
|2,183
|930
|29.87%
|Linus Lang
|1,761
|1,235
|526
|29.87%
|Paul Conroy
|2,042
|1,433
|609
|29.82%
|Arjun Prasad
|1,416
|995
|421
|29.73%
|Yusuke Sakamoto
|572
|402
|170
|29.72%
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul
|1,393
|980
|413
|29.65%
|Yustin Lee
|1,381
|972
|409
|29.62%
|Oliver Jacobsson
|2,574
|1,815
|759
|29.49%
|Hsu Yu-cheng
|2,446
|1,726
|720
|29.44%
|Bio Kim
|745
|526
|219
|29.40%
|Tang Haizhao
|2,194
|1,550
|644
|29.35%
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|560
|396
|164
|29.29%
|Borworn Chaisri
|3,113
|2,202
|911
|29.26%
|Rhys Thompson
|2,142
|1,517
|625
|29.18%
|Tristan Leonard
|4,285
|3,035
|1,250
|29.17%
|Finbar Kane
|3,295
|2,334
|961
|29.17%
|Ronald Rugumayo
|2,883
|2,045
|838
|29.07%
|Rayhan Thomas
|998
|709
|289
|28.96%
|Jaden Deltel
|2,933
|2,085
|848
|28.91%
|Augusto Nunez
|892
|635
|257
|28.81%
|Ryusei Yokota
|3,794
|2,705
|1,089
|28.70%
|Louis Liebenberg
|3,321
|2,371
|950
|28.61%
|John Greco
|2,421
|1,730
|691
|28.54%
|Giles Evans
|1,413
|1,010
|403
|28.52%
|Song Weilun
|4,285
|3,063
|1,222
|28.52%
|Tomo Kagawa
|3,730
|2,667
|1,063
|28.50%
|Sunwoo Kim
|3,460
|2,474
|986
|28.50%
|Mathias Ballard
|3,794
|2,715
|1,079
|28.44%
|Calum Hill
|257
|184
|73
|28.40%
|Jose De Sousa
|3,965
|2,840
|1,125
|28.37%
|Manuel Ballesteros Jnr
|3,965
|2,840
|1,125
|28.37%
|Subash Tamang
|2,513
|1,800
|713
|28.37%
|James Leow Kwang Aik
|1,325
|952
|373
|28.15%
|Joe Brooks
|1,372
|987
|385
|28.06%
|John Gough
|874
|629
|245
|28.03%
|Chieh-Sheng Chen
|4,181
|3,009
|1,172
|28.03%
|Poom Pattaropong
|1,767
|1,272
|495
|28.01%
|Gabriel Morgan-Birke
|1,878
|1,352
|526
|28.01%
|Adam Brady
|1,753
|1,263
|490
|27.95%
|Jake Ian McLeod
|1,106
|797
|309
|27.94%
|Gregorio De Leo
|616
|444
|172
|27.92%
|Minhyuk Song
|645
|465
|180
|27.91%
|Aaron Wise
|2,111
|1,523
|588
|27.85%
|James Tauariki
|4,429
|3,197
|1,232
|27.82%
|Liu Yen-hung
|1,834
|1,326
|508
|27.70%
|Yi-Yuan Lin
|3,420
|2,474
|946
|27.66%
|Julien Lebrere
|3,493
|2,529
|964
|27.60%
|James Ashfield(May2001)
|1,312
|950
|362
|27.59%
|Yael Chahin
|3,539
|2,563
|976
|27.58%
|Fang Yu
|2,227
|1,614
|613
|27.53%
|Richard Mansell
|218
|158
|60
|27.52%
|Wit Pitipat
|2,534
|1,837
|697
|27.51%
|Ben Warian
|2,658
|1,927
|731
|27.50%
|Carl Siemens
|2,019
|1,464
|555
|27.49%
|Sandro Piaget
|4,181
|3,035
|1,146
|27.41%
|Austin Greaser
|904
|657
|247
|27.32%
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|348
|253
|95
|27.30%
|William Nottingham
|3,178
|2,311
|867
|27.28%
|Fabian Wennerlof
|3,321
|2,415
|906
|27.28%
|Niklas Lemke
|548
|399
|149
|27.19%
|Ludvig Nilsen
|3,493
|2,550
|943
|27.00%
|Vishav Pratap Singh Gill
|3,596
|2,627
|969
|26.95%
|Jinho Choi
|640
|468
|172
|26.88%
|Erik Fogel
|3,241
|2,371
|870
|26.84%
|Felix Mory
|554
|406
|148
|26.71%
|Ollie Charles Osborne
|1,100
|807
|293
|26.64%
|Ian Gilligan
|963
|707
|256
|26.58%
|Mathias Gunzel
|2,806
|2,061
|745
|26.55%
|Lucas Augustsson(Am)
|3,420
|2,513
|907
|26.52%
|Nicolas Horder
|1,744
|1,283
|461
|26.43%
|Brady Watt
|1,872
|1,379
|493
|26.34%
|Fu-tung Tseng
|3,730
|2,752
|978
|26.22%
|Tomoki Mitsuda
|2,933
|2,164
|769
|26.22%
|Koki Domeki
|1,972
|1,455
|517
|26.22%
|Martin Vorster
|933
|689
|244
|26.15%
|A.J. Ewart
|670
|495
|175
|26.12%
|Thanarat Srisathaporn
|3,385
|2,501
|884
|26.12%
|Xander Basson
|1,916
|1,416
|500
|26.10%
|Victor H Sidal Svendsen
|847
|626
|221
|26.09%
|Tapendra Ghai
|2,035
|1,507
|528
|25.95%
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|864
|640
|224
|25.93%
|Richard Sarkozi JR
|4,429
|3,281
|1,148
|25.92%
|Jared Edwards
|2,262
|1,676
|586
|25.91%
|Jorge Pichu Garcia
|2,834
|2,101
|733
|25.86%
|Anshul Kabthiyal
|2,274
|1,686
|588
|25.86%
|Marcelo Garza
|2,658
|1,973
|685
|25.77%
|Rio Kagawa
|2,849
|2,116
|733
|25.73%
|Todd Clements
|276
|205
|71
|25.72%
|Juan Diego Fernandez
|4,085
|3,035
|1,050
|25.70%
|Masatsugu Fujishima
|3,241
|2,408
|833
|25.70%
|Ediz Kemaloglu
|2,933
|2,180
|753
|25.67%
|Filippo Celli
|434
|323
|111
|25.58%
|Brandon Pieters
|2,607
|1,941
|666
|25.55%
|Adam Harris
|3,876
|2,887
|989
|25.52%
|Sunghun Heo
|3,539
|2,637
|902
|25.49%
|Sam Westwood
|3,539
|2,637
|902
|25.49%
|Dennis Fuchs
|2,201
|1,641
|560
|25.44%
|Paul Maddy
|2,320
|1,730
|590
|25.43%
|Manav Shah
|1,601
|1,194
|407
|25.42%
|Noriyuki Kurogi
|1,548
|1,155
|393
|25.39%
|Bronson Burgoon
|784
|585
|199
|25.38%
|Andy Sullivan
|190
|142
|48
|25.26%
|Roope Juslin
|3,965
|2,967
|998
|25.17%
|Connor Jones
|2,446
|1,831
|615
|25.14%
|Donghwan Lee
|1,046
|784
|262
|25.05%
|Joe Knox
|2,274
|1,705
|569
|25.02%
|Sven Cremer
|4,085
|3,063
|1,022
|25.02%
|Corey Conners
|40
|30
|10
|25.00%
|Teng Kao
|2,270
|1,703
|567
|24.98%
|Emil Tingsted Blum
|4,181
|3,138
|1,043
|24.95%
|Brandon Hoelzer
|960
|721
|239
|24.90%
|Seungtaek Oh
|1,417
|1,065
|352
|24.84%
|Michael Johnson
|628
|472
|156
|24.84%
|Takeru Kawakami
|2,183
|1,641
|542
|24.83%
|Zachary Bauchou
|274
|206
|68
|24.82%
|Samuel Anderson
|726
|546
|180
|24.79%
|Vasco Alves
|3,493
|2,627
|866
|24.79%
|Martin Obtmeier
|1,950
|1,467
|483
|24.77%
|Cory Crawford
|1,066
|802
|264
|24.77%
|Tim Wilkinson
|2,954
|2,225
|729
|24.68%
|Will Porter
|2,084
|1,571
|513
|24.62%
|Danny Walker
|278
|210
|68
|24.46%
|Brandon St John
|4,285
|3,237
|1,048
|24.46%
|Leennawat Numpituckchaikul
|4,285
|3,237
|1,048
|24.46%
|Thomas Plumb
|2,372
|1,792
|580
|24.45%
|Erik Jansson
|3,460
|2,615
|845
|24.42%
|Joel Thelen
|1,032
|780
|252
|24.42%
|Seve Benson
|3,345
|2,529
|816
|24.39%
|Wu Hongfu
|2,243
|1,696
|547
|24.39%
|Ekpharit Wu
|752
|569
|183
|24.34%
|Keng-wei Lin
|3,539
|2,679
|860
|24.30%
|Haraldur Magnus
|1,031
|781
|250
|24.25%
|Austin Duncan
|2,865
|2,171
|694
|24.22%
|Thanpisit Omsin
|1,435
|1,088
|347
|24.18%
|Robert Moran
|1,564
|1,186
|378
|24.17%
|Lawrence Courtney
|3,596
|2,729
|867
|24.11%
|Riley Taylor
|4,181
|3,175
|1,006
|24.06%
|Aaron Rockey
|4,181
|3,175
|1,006
|24.06%
|Qi Wen Wong
|4,181
|3,175
|1,006
|24.06%
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|1,455
|1,105
|350
|24.05%
|Aniket Sawant
|4,085
|3,105
|980
|23.99%
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|205
|156
|49
|23.90%
|Nino Palmquist(Am)
|4,429
|3,373
|1,056
|23.84%
|Saku Halonen(Am)
|3,596
|2,739
|857
|23.83%
|Denny Kloeth(Am)
|3,596
|2,739
|857
|23.83%
|Hlynur Bergsson
|1,857
|1,416
|441
|23.75%
|Travis Trace
|872
|665
|207
|23.74%
|Jonathan Byrd
|692
|528
|164
|23.70%
|Connor Fewkes(Am)
|3,794
|2,898
|896
|23.62%
|Luke Kwon
|3,091
|2,362
|729
|23.58%
|Santiago Bauni
|3,539
|2,705
|834
|23.57%
|Katsuyuki Sakurai
|2,156
|1,648
|508
|23.56%
|Z. Haider Hussain(May1996)
|1,972
|1,508
|464
|23.53%
|Nicolas Echavarria
|68
|52
|16
|23.53%
|Taichi Kho
|455
|348
|107
|23.52%
|Ryunosuke Watanabe
|3,664
|2,804
|860
|23.47%
|Alex Imbertie
|3,965
|3,035
|930
|23.46%
|Lakshya Nagar
|4,285
|3,281
|1,004
|23.43%
|Dominik Pavoucek
|2,503
|1,918
|585
|23.37%
|Filip Jinglov
|2,183
|1,676
|507
|23.22%
|Sanghee Lee
|526
|404
|122
|23.19%
|Jacquin Hess
|2,457
|1,888
|569
|23.16%
|Billy Dowling(Am)
|1,691
|1,300
|391
|23.12%
|Melker Mure
|4,429
|3,405
|1,024
|23.12%
|Philipp Macionga
|2,009
|1,545
|464
|23.10%
|Vince Van Veen
|1,109
|853
|256
|23.08%
|Chris Nido
|1,916
|1,475
|441
|23.02%
|Charles Wang
|1,078
|831
|247
|22.91%
|Issei Mori
|4,285
|3,305
|980
|22.87%
|Nobuhiro Masuda
|4,285
|3,305
|980
|22.87%
|Thammanoon Sriroj
|1,960
|1,512
|448
|22.86%
|Liam Johnston
|1,722
|1,329
|393
|22.82%
|Yuze Zhang
|2,301
|1,777
|524
|22.77%
|Phusana Phutachanatib
|3,965
|3,063
|902
|22.75%
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|401
|310
|91
|22.69%
|Per Langfors
|794
|614
|180
|22.67%
|Mark Maart
|3,730
|2,887
|843
|22.60%
|Niklas Regner
|1,465
|1,135
|330
|22.53%
|Joost Luiten
|222
|172
|50
|22.52%
|Hayden Griffiths
|2,124
|1,646
|478
|22.50%
|Ryan Lumsden
|800
|620
|180
|22.50%
|Wil Gibson
|1,494
|1,158
|336
|22.49%
|Marcus Brigham
|3,420
|2,651
|769
|22.49%
|Alfie Plant
|1,014
|786
|228
|22.49%
|Jack Broun
|2,798
|2,169
|629
|22.48%
|Graham Van der Merwe
|1,346
|1,044
|302
|22.44%
|Cameron Champ
|411
|319
|92
|22.38%
|Fang Basiteng
|3,876
|3,009
|867
|22.37%
|Issa Abou El Ela(Am)
|2,989
|2,321
|668
|22.35%
|James Morrison
|470
|365
|105
|22.34%
|Trace Crowe(Oct1996)
|234
|182
|52
|22.22%
|Shergo Al Kurdi
|3,794
|2,951
|843
|22.22%
|Malte von Blankenfeld
|2,849
|2,218
|631
|22.15%
|Brandon Dietzel
|2,676
|2,085
|591
|22.09%
|Saud Al Sharif
|4,285
|3,339
|946
|22.08%
|Wade Ormsby
|485
|378
|107
|22.06%
|James Nicholas
|638
|498
|140
|21.94%
|Thomas Colombel
|3,876
|3,028
|848
|21.88%
|Joachim B Hansen
|3,113
|2,432
|681
|21.88%
|Jules Lavigne
|4,085
|3,197
|888
|21.74%
|Marc Owenson
|3,965
|3,105
|860
|21.69%
|Si Woo Kim
|60
|47
|13
|21.67%
|Fan Jicheng
|2,120
|1,661
|459
|21.65%
|Markus Braadlie
|2,933
|2,298
|635
|21.65%
|Ervin Chang
|1,025
|804
|221
|21.56%
|Isak Eriksson Krabbe
|2,210
|1,734
|476
|21.54%
|Shinpei Tarama
|4,181
|3,281
|900
|21.53%
|Oliver Lewis
|3,042
|2,388
|654
|21.50%
|Sandy Scott
|528
|415
|113
|21.40%
|Jack Thompson
|765
|602
|163
|21.31%
|Mitchell Cowie
|3,178
|2,501
|677
|21.30%
|Richard T. Lee
|216
|170
|46
|21.30%
|Sebastian Gamboa(Am)
|3,664
|2,887
|777
|21.21%
|Cormac Sharpe(Am)
|3,539
|2,789
|750
|21.19%
|Bonhyuk Koo
|3,460
|2,729
|731
|21.13%
|David Gazzolo
|3,026
|2,388
|638
|21.08%
|Bjorn Hellgren
|555
|438
|117
|21.08%
|Alex Scott
|1,815
|1,433
|382
|21.05%
|Darren Fichardt
|414
|327
|87
|21.01%
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|1,248
|987
|261
|20.91%
|Noah Goodwin
|354
|280
|74
|20.90%
|Yuta Kawakami
|1,255
|993
|262
|20.88%
|Tyko Tuohimaa
|3,385
|2,679
|706
|20.86%
|Anton Karlsson
|1,181
|935
|246
|20.83%
|Asmund Sandnesmo Norum
|4,429
|3,507
|922
|20.82%
|Rasmus Nilsson
|4,429
|3,507
|922
|20.82%
|Shotaro Tanaka
|1,004
|795
|209
|20.82%
|Tianyou Wei
|3,113
|2,466
|647
|20.78%
|Jackson Suber
|231
|183
|48
|20.78%
|Maxime Goupy
|4,085
|3,237
|848
|20.76%
|Shaunak Rama
|4,085
|3,237
|848
|20.76%
|Rasmus Holmberg
|1,712
|1,357
|355
|20.74%
|Alejandro Madariaga
|1,229
|975
|254
|20.67%
|Jovan Rebula
|702
|557
|145
|20.66%
|Tristan Rohrbaugh
|2,865
|2,274
|591
|20.63%
|Saptak Talwar
|1,109
|881
|228
|20.56%
|Oliver Goss
|4,285
|3,405
|880
|20.54%
|Jake Bolton
|4,285
|3,405
|880
|20.54%
|Alessandro Nardini
|3,157
|2,513
|644
|20.40%
|Eric McIntosh
|1,903
|1,515
|388
|20.39%
|Minchel Choi
|1,056
|841
|215
|20.36%
|Tsai Tsung-yu
|2,107
|1,680
|427
|20.27%
|Mikumu Horikawa
|366
|292
|74
|20.22%
|Kaigo Tamaki
|1,659
|1,324
|335
|20.19%
|Danny Daniels
|2,676
|2,137
|539
|20.14%
|Junhong Park
|1,314
|1,050
|264
|20.09%
|James Meyer de Beco
|1,007
|805
|202
|20.06%
|Victor Pastor Rufian
|990
|792
|198
|20.00%
|Austin Hitt
|420
|336
|84
|20.00%
|Ryan Ang
|1,611
|1,289
|322
|19.99%
|Cheng Xirong
|1,963
|1,571
|392
|19.97%
|Johan Uhlin
|3,965
|3,175
|790
|19.92%
|Kerry Mountcastle
|1,116
|894
|222
|19.89%
|Yosuke Tsukada
|660
|529
|131
|19.85%
|Jake Riley(Am)
|4,429
|3,551
|878
|19.82%
|Nathan Page
|1,872
|1,501
|371
|19.82%
|Declan Kenny
|4,085
|3,281
|804
|19.68%
|Dylan Naidoo
|464
|373
|91
|19.61%
|Thomas Ponder
|853
|686
|167
|19.58%
|David Nyfjall
|1,294
|1,041
|253
|19.55%
|Huang Zijie
|1,892
|1,523
|369
|19.50%
|Jordan Loft
|3,345
|2,693
|652
|19.49%
|Stefano Mazzoli
|426
|343
|83
|19.48%
|Nick Watney
|1,320
|1,063
|257
|19.47%
|Jamal Hossain
|1,136
|915
|221
|19.45%
|Zheng Sampson Yunhe
|608
|490
|118
|19.41%
|Zhang Xinjun
|1,639
|1,321
|318
|19.40%
|Robert Coggon
|3,965
|3,197
|768
|19.37%
|Joshua Seale
|2,650
|2,137
|513
|19.36%
|Shaun Norris
|124
|100
|24
|19.35%
|Alejandro del Rey
|290
|234
|56
|19.31%
|David Salgado
|3,113
|2,513
|600
|19.27%
|Paul Franquet
|2,607
|2,106
|501
|19.22%
|Donlaphatchai Niyomchon
|2,301
|1,859
|442
|19.21%
|Raoul Menard
|2,684
|2,169
|515
|19.19%
|Hyungil Yoo
|3,213
|2,597
|616
|19.17%
|Seungmin Kim
|2,042
|1,652
|390
|19.10%
|Euiin Kim
|4,085
|3,305
|780
|19.09%
|Philip Knowles
|655
|530
|125
|19.08%
|Shun Yat Hak
|1,353
|1,095
|258
|19.07%
|James Pennington
|2,883
|2,334
|549
|19.04%
|Alejandro Gonzalez
|3,664
|2,967
|697
|19.02%
|Ignacio Gomez Osuna
|3,664
|2,967
|697
|19.02%
|Alexander Stern
|3,596
|2,914
|682
|18.97%
|Lukas Zustak
|3,420
|2,772
|648
|18.95%
|David Horsey
|586
|475
|111
|18.94%
|Scott Stevens
|1,679
|1,361
|318
|18.94%
|Joshua Creel
|825
|669
|156
|18.91%
|Luo Xuewen
|1,605
|1,302
|303
|18.88%
|Mark Power
|1,146
|930
|216
|18.85%
|Keita Nakajima
|117
|95
|22
|18.80%
|J. Goth-Rasmussen
|506
|411
|95
|18.77%
|Walter Waineby(Am)
|4,429
|3,598
|831
|18.76%
|Shiv Kapur
|1,738
|1,412
|326
|18.76%
|Sam Horsfield
|1,344
|1,092
|252
|18.75%
|Zach Johnson
|337
|274
|63
|18.69%
|Bhitchayoot Sima-Aree
|2,617
|2,128
|489
|18.69%
|Paul Casey
|982
|799
|183
|18.64%
|Miguel Tabuena
|269
|219
|50
|18.59%
|Nick Taylor
|70
|57
|13
|18.57%
|Khanya Mkhize
|4,181
|3,405
|776
|18.56%
|Alexander Settemsdal
|1,265
|1,031
|234
|18.50%
|Andreas Halvorsen
|438
|357
|81
|18.49%
|Calle Strandberg
|1,963
|1,600
|363
|18.49%
|Michael Feuerstein
|1,983
|1,617
|366
|18.46%
|Jittakorn Nuamthanong
|2,834
|2,311
|523
|18.45%
|Fernando Lopez Butron
|2,066
|1,686
|380
|18.39%
|Matthew Riedel
|577
|471
|106
|18.37%
|Aaron Leitmannstetter
|3,664
|2,991
|673
|18.37%
|Lukas Boandl(Am)
|3,965
|3,237
|728
|18.36%
|Florian Benner
|3,965
|3,237
|728
|18.36%
|Max McGreevy
|82
|67
|15
|18.29%
|Pieter Moolman
|548
|448
|100
|18.25%
|Joe Long
|1,427
|1,167
|260
|18.22%
|Morten Orum Madsen
|1,526
|1,251
|275
|18.02%
|Taiki Yoshida
|428
|351
|77
|17.99%
|Brandon Matthews
|2,468
|2,024
|444
|17.99%
|Kazumasa Matsuda
|1,910
|1,567
|343
|17.96%
|William Moll
|958
|787
|171
|17.85%
|Tomohiro Ishizaka
|622
|511
|111
|17.85%
|Jonas Baumgartner
|1,381
|1,135
|246
|17.81%
|Tunyapat Sukkoed
|2,341
|1,924
|417
|17.81%
|Marcus Lim Pang Chuen
|1,641
|1,349
|292
|17.79%
|Lawrence Ting
|1,507
|1,241
|266
|17.65%
|Carl Didrik M. Fosaas
|2,899
|2,388
|511
|17.63%
|Andrew Kozan
|920
|758
|162
|17.61%
|Zhang Zihong
|2,564
|2,116
|448
|17.47%
|Naoto Nakanishi
|1,851
|1,528
|323
|17.45%
|Yuma Iwai
|4,085
|3,373
|712
|17.43%
|Keagan Crosbie
|4,085
|3,373
|712
|17.43%
|Augustin Barbe
|4,181
|3,453
|728
|17.41%
|Huang Tao
|3,730
|3,082
|648
|17.37%
|Othman Al Mulla
|3,664
|3,028
|636
|17.36%
|Daniel Wetterich
|2,480
|2,050
|430
|17.34%
|Kyle McClatchie
|1,692
|1,399
|293
|17.32%
|Federico Zucchetti
|3,794
|3,138
|656
|17.29%
|Lin Yung Lung
|2,534
|2,096
|438
|17.28%
|Poom Saksansin
|521
|431
|90
|17.27%
|John Parry
|99
|82
|17
|17.17%
|Oliver Bekker
|635
|526
|109
|17.17%
|Nhat Long Nguyen
|3,263
|2,705
|558
|17.10%
|Harrison Ott
|2,128
|1,765
|363
|17.06%
|Luke Mayo
|2,480
|2,057
|423
|17.06%
|Chen-chu Lin
|3,063
|2,541
|522
|17.04%
|Andrew Gibson
|3,493
|2,898
|595
|17.03%
|Rasmus Rosin
|2,205
|1,831
|374
|16.96%
|Sebastian Sandin
|1,769
|1,470
|299
|16.90%
|Marcel Steyn Scholtz
|1,979
|1,645
|334
|16.88%
|Benedikt Thalmayr
|2,698
|2,243
|455
|16.86%
|Stuart Krog
|1,240
|1,031
|209
|16.85%
|Ronan Mullarney
|1,545
|1,285
|260
|16.83%
|Harry Goakes
|3,596
|2,991
|605
|16.82%
|Leo Johansson
|2,806
|2,334
|472
|16.82%
|Pavol Mach
|3,965
|3,305
|660
|16.65%
|Jack McDonald
|908
|757
|151
|16.63%
|Phillip McLean
|3,493
|2,914
|579
|16.58%
|Shotaro Wada
|2,589
|2,160
|429
|16.57%
|Josh Geary
|1,045
|872
|173
|16.56%
|Takumi Kanaya
|139
|116
|23
|16.55%
|David Hague
|1,199
|1,001
|198
|16.51%
|Thomas Lim
|2,296
|1,918
|378
|16.46%
|Daniel Mulligan
|2,169
|1,812
|357
|16.46%
|Yuvraj Singh
|2,243
|1,874
|369
|16.45%
|Taehoon Kim
|1,776
|1,484
|292
|16.44%
|Ulrich Van Den Berg
|2,124
|1,775
|349
|16.43%
|Victor Veyret
|2,073
|1,734
|339
|16.35%
|Osei Tada
|2,650
|2,218
|432
|16.30%
|Andrew Martin
|1,052
|881
|171
|16.25%
|Nipitphon Thiangtrong
|3,539
|2,967
|572
|16.16%
|Luca Denk
|3,420
|2,869
|551
|16.11%
|Eric Gallardo
|3,493
|2,931
|562
|16.09%
|Yongjun Bae
|647
|543
|104
|16.07%
|Tonderayi Masunga
|4,429
|3,718
|711
|16.05%
|Yusaku Hosono
|499
|419
|80
|16.03%
|Hae Cheon An(Am)
|3,026
|2,541
|485
|16.03%
|Benjamin James(Am)
|1,692
|1,421
|271
|16.02%
|Taylor Montgomery
|225
|189
|36
|16.00%
|Bradley Kivimets
|3,113
|2,615
|498
|16.00%
|Peter Cooke
|2,282
|1,918
|364
|15.95%
|Mathieu Decottignies Lafon
|1,148
|965
|183
|15.94%
|David Guyot
|2,760
|2,321
|439
|15.91%
|Chandarjeet Yadav
|2,627
|2,212
|415
|15.80%
|Adrien Bernadet
|3,794
|3,197
|597
|15.74%
|Elvis Sithebe
|3,794
|3,197
|597
|15.74%
|Dongyoon Oh
|4,085
|3,453
|632
|15.47%
|Yash Majmudar
|2,954
|2,497
|457
|15.47%
|Kodai Aoyama
|1,616
|1,366
|250
|15.47%
|Faisal Al Salhab
|3,136
|2,651
|485
|15.47%
|Jordan Duminy
|2,446
|2,068
|378
|15.45%
|Haruo Fujishima
|3,091
|2,615
|476
|15.40%
|Steven Alker
|3,876
|3,281
|595
|15.35%
|Kyle Westmoreland
|459
|389
|70
|15.25%
|Kaito Sato(Am)
|2,270
|1,924
|346
|15.24%
|Flavio Michetti
|1,472
|1,248
|224
|15.22%
|Settee Prakongvech
|960
|814
|146
|15.21%
|Timo Vahlenkamp
|1,489
|1,263
|226
|15.18%
|Deng Tao
|2,341
|1,986
|355
|15.16%
|Robbie Busher
|1,836
|1,558
|278
|15.14%
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|1,174
|997
|177
|15.08%
|Zhao Junlin
|3,042
|2,584
|458
|15.06%
|Keisuke Sato
|2,066
|1,755
|311
|15.05%
|Florian Schweighofer
|2,658
|2,258
|400
|15.05%
|Blake Proverbs
|1,332
|1,132
|200
|15.02%
|Mikiya Akutsu
|435
|370
|65
|14.94%
|Claude Churchward
|2,385
|2,029
|356
|14.93%
|Liu Yu-jui
|1,939
|1,650
|289
|14.90%
|Lachlan Aylen
|3,295
|2,804
|491
|14.90%
|Stals Swart
|1,639
|1,395
|244
|14.89%
|Filip Fahlberg Johnsson(Am)
|3,730
|3,175
|555
|14.88%
|Grant Forrest
|195
|166
|29
|14.87%
|Jason Scrivener
|365
|311
|54
|14.79%
|Tyler Collet
|2,534
|2,160
|374
|14.76%
|Ashley Hall
|3,213
|2,739
|474
|14.75%
|Alfonso Buendia
|2,721
|2,321
|400
|14.70%
|Yushi Ito
|1,061
|906
|155
|14.61%
|Pankaj Maandiya
|4,285
|3,660
|625
|14.59%
|Quan Xianyou
|4,429
|3,784
|645
|14.56%
|Jaash Parekh(Am)
|4,429
|3,784
|645
|14.56%
|Matti Schmid
|103
|88
|15
|14.56%
|Ta-yu Lin
|3,263
|2,789
|474
|14.53%
|Jose Luis Adarraga Gomez
|3,345
|2,860
|485
|14.50%
|Antoine Bachelier
|2,676
|2,289
|387
|14.46%
|Ethan Davidson
|2,094
|1,792
|302
|14.42%
|Justin Harding
|965
|826
|139
|14.40%
|Mads Laage
|1,746
|1,495
|251
|14.38%
|Anton Mostrom
|2,494
|2,137
|357
|14.31%
|Connor McDade
|1,663
|1,425
|238
|14.31%
|Richard Green
|2,356
|2,019
|337
|14.30%
|Christian Braunig
|1,533
|1,315
|218
|14.22%
|Thitiphan Kudan
|3,965
|3,405
|560
|14.12%
|Benjamin Taylor
|547
|470
|77
|14.08%
|Tim Hart
|1,509
|1,298
|211
|13.98%
|Sirapob Yapala
|1,997
|1,718
|279
|13.97%
|James Mee
|2,513
|2,164
|349
|13.89%
|Kevin Caesario Akbar
|1,703
|1,467
|236
|13.86%
|Fredrik From
|1,132
|976
|156
|13.78%
|Jake Vincent
|1,511
|1,303
|208
|13.77%
|Jack Senior
|422
|364
|58
|13.74%
|Toru Nakajima
|3,420
|2,951
|469
|13.71%
|Adam Bland
|1,198
|1,034
|164
|13.69%
|Chad Sewell
|1,499
|1,294
|205
|13.68%
|Emil Borrestuen Herstad(Am)
|3,596
|3,105
|491
|13.65%
|Jin Cheng
|1,846
|1,594
|252
|13.65%
|Haruto Uchiyama
|1,408
|1,216
|192
|13.64%
|Edoardo Molinari
|597
|516
|81
|13.57%
|Seunghyun Pi
|2,821
|2,445
|376
|13.33%
|MJ Viljoen
|978
|848
|130
|13.29%
|Lu Wei-chih
|1,681
|1,458
|223
|13.27%
|B. Robinson-Thompson
|264
|229
|35
|13.26%
|Dongbin Lee
|3,213
|2,789
|424
|13.20%
|Benjamin Rusch
|1,057
|918
|139
|13.15%
|Victor Trehet
|2,372
|2,061
|311
|13.11%
|George Kneiser
|1,717
|1,492
|225
|13.10%
|Isak Ivarsson(Am)
|4,085
|3,551
|534
|13.07%
|Sondre Sorensen Kravik
|4,429
|3,852
|577
|13.03%
|S. Beck Muffetangen(Am)
|4,429
|3,852
|577
|13.03%
|Wouter De Vries
|1,505
|1,310
|195
|12.96%
|Kyle Barker
|890
|775
|115
|12.92%
|Hugo Esposito
|3,539
|3,082
|457
|12.91%
|Aditya Bhandarkar
|3,965
|3,453
|512
|12.91%
|Marcos Montenegro
|1,155
|1,006
|149
|12.90%
|Trevor Cone
|349
|304
|45
|12.89%
|Jenson Whiting
|3,794
|3,305
|489
|12.89%
|Siin Kim
|3,794
|3,305
|489
|12.89%
|Will Marshall
|2,098
|1,828
|270
|12.87%
|Luca Cavalli
|2,865
|2,497
|368
|12.84%
|Ryan Hall
|693
|604
|89
|12.84%
|Nils Dobrunz
|2,248
|1,960
|288
|12.81%
|Ren Yonezawa
|281
|245
|36
|12.81%
|Doc Redman
|383
|334
|49
|12.79%
|Charlie Lindh
|720
|628
|92
|12.78%
|Cheng-Hsiang Wen
|2,899
|2,529
|370
|12.76%
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|369
|322
|47
|12.74%
|Roberto Lebrija
|1,368
|1,194
|174
|12.72%
|Oliver Roberts
|2,513
|2,194
|319
|12.69%
|Manuel Morugan
|2,013
|1,758
|255
|12.67%
|Craig Ross
|1,722
|1,504
|218
|12.66%
|Branden Grace
|516
|451
|65
|12.60%
|Francesco Laporta
|255
|223
|32
|12.55%
|Kosei Takeyama
|1,358
|1,188
|170
|12.52%
|Warun Ieamgaew
|1,388
|1,216
|172
|12.39%
|Colin Nel
|2,684
|2,352
|332
|12.37%
|Wataru Ishikawa
|2,736
|2,400
|336
|12.28%
|Marco Florioli
|1,963
|1,722
|241
|12.28%
|Min Woo Lee
|49
|43
|6
|12.24%
|Vasu Sehgal
|2,721
|2,388
|333
|12.24%
|Freddie MacArthur
|2,721
|2,388
|333
|12.24%
|Adam Winter
|2,933
|2,575
|358
|12.21%
|Trent Phillips
|336
|295
|41
|12.20%
|Sanjeev L Kumar
|2,526
|2,218
|308
|12.19%
|Kristof Ulenaers
|1,862
|1,636
|226
|12.14%
|Giovanni Manzoni
|2,341
|2,057
|284
|12.13%
|Joe Bryce
|2,372
|2,085
|287
|12.10%
|Robbie Morrison
|2,821
|2,480
|341
|12.09%
|Nicolas Quintero
|2,222
|1,954
|268
|12.06%
|Lwazi Gqira
|3,730
|3,281
|449
|12.04%
|Lukas Gras
|2,617
|2,302
|315
|12.04%
|Tumelo Molloyi
|3,794
|3,339
|455
|11.99%
|Joey Vrzich
|738
|650
|88
|11.92%
|Gerard Piris Mateu
|4,085
|3,598
|487
|11.92%
|Alastair Thurlow
|4,085
|3,598
|487
|11.92%
|Kevin Kisner
|827
|729
|98
|11.85%
|Stuart MacDonald
|406
|358
|48
|11.82%
|Taylor Funk
|1,320
|1,164
|156
|11.82%
|Charlie Salter
|3,493
|3,082
|411
|11.77%
|Isaiah Salinda
|247
|218
|29
|11.74%
|R. Youprayong
|648
|572
|76
|11.73%
|Jye Halls(Am)
|2,161
|1,908
|253
|11.71%
|Samuel Byford
|3,596
|3,175
|421
|11.71%
|Tyler Wood
|1,605
|1,418
|187
|11.65%
|Shintarou Miyagi
|2,972
|2,627
|345
|11.61%
|Mason Williams
|725
|641
|84
|11.59%
|Joshua Yap
|3,965
|3,507
|458
|11.55%
|Seonghyeon Kim
|182
|161
|21
|11.54%
|James Mack
|1,331
|1,178
|153
|11.50%
|Andrea Saracino
|2,395
|2,120
|275
|11.48%
|Paul Boshoff
|1,533
|1,357
|176
|11.48%
|Simon Seungmin Lee
|3,026
|2,679
|347
|11.47%
|Ben Chamberlain
|2,760
|2,445
|315
|11.41%
|Keiichiro Fukabori
|3,730
|3,305
|425
|11.39%
|Matthew Cheung
|700
|621
|79
|11.29%
|Dylan Gardner
|1,681
|1,492
|189
|11.24%
|Mason Essam
|2,084
|1,850
|234
|11.23%
|Myles Creighton
|358
|318
|40
|11.17%
|Michael Herrera
|2,320
|2,061
|259
|11.16%
|Kuang Yang(Am)
|2,658
|2,362
|296
|11.14%
|Tomohiro Umeyama
|1,653
|1,470
|183
|11.07%
|Pierre Rabassa
|3,295
|2,931
|364
|11.05%
|Tristen Strydom
|2,217
|1,973
|244
|11.01%
|Blaike Perkins
|3,113
|2,772
|341
|10.95%
|Mans Boje(Am)
|3,876
|3,453
|423
|10.91%
|Emil Hagdahl Sorebo
|3,876
|3,453
|423
|10.91%
|Mansukh Sandhu
|4,429
|3,947
|482
|10.88%
|Casper Nerpin(Am)
|4,429
|3,947
|482
|10.88%
|Wei-sheng Chen
|2,899
|2,584
|315
|10.87%
|Minkyu Han
|2,736
|2,439
|297
|10.86%
|Thabiso Ngcobo
|2,556
|2,279
|277
|10.84%
|Leon Breimer
|2,060
|1,837
|223
|10.83%
|Luke Joy
|2,972
|2,651
|321
|10.80%
|Xu Qin
|3,003
|2,679
|324
|10.79%
|Daniel Palmquist
|2,513
|2,243
|270
|10.74%
|Quinnton Croker
|1,213
|1,083
|130
|10.72%
|Ma Mingrui
|3,178
|2,840
|338
|10.64%
|Davis Riley
|113
|101
|12
|10.62%
|JungHyun Um
|1,803
|1,612
|191
|10.59%
|Waris Manthorn
|1,189
|1,064
|125
|10.51%
|George Worrall
|2,274
|2,035
|239
|10.51%
|Takumi Hayashi
|1,957
|1,752
|205
|10.48%
|Mateo Bardou
|3,420
|3,063
|357
|10.44%
|Anthony Quayle
|594
|532
|62
|10.44%
|Joseph Quinn
|1,718
|1,539
|179
|10.42%
|Anton Wilbertsson
|2,899
|2,597
|302
|10.42%
|Tomoya Okuda
|4,085
|3,660
|425
|10.40%
|Muhammad Zaeem
|4,085
|3,660
|425
|10.40%
|Erik Elgh
|3,385
|3,035
|350
|10.34%
|Naraajie E Ramadhan Putra
|1,664
|1,492
|172
|10.34%
|Pedro Lencart Silva
|2,073
|1,859
|214
|10.32%
|Aron Snaer Juliusson
|1,972
|1,771
|201
|10.19%
|Huang Hsiang-hao
|2,798
|2,513
|285
|10.19%
|Xu Wang
|2,780
|2,497
|283
|10.18%
|Kazuma Kawai
|2,658
|2,388
|270
|10.16%
|Pietro Boeris(Am)
|3,063
|2,752
|311
|10.15%
|Joel Dahmen
|237
|213
|24
|10.13%
|Dongchan Oh
|4,285
|3,852
|433
|10.11%
|Pui In Hun
|4,285
|3,852
|433
|10.11%
|Ryan Cairns
|4,285
|3,852
|433
|10.11%
|Charles Weis
|3,345
|3,009
|336
|10.04%
|Felipe Garces(Am)
|2,780
|2,501
|279
|10.04%
|Luis Gerardo Garza
|989
|890
|99
|10.01%
|Ryota Okumatsu
|3,596
|3,237
|359
|9.98%
|Joe Harvey
|2,320
|2,090
|230
|9.91%
|Mikkel Pedersen
|3,136
|2,826
|310
|9.89%
|Brendan Steele
|1,892
|1,705
|187
|9.88%
|Eduard Rousaud
|1,832
|1,652
|180
|9.83%
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|565
|510
|55
|9.73%
|Malcolm Mitchell
|845
|763
|82
|9.70%
|Thomas Detry
|62
|56
|6
|9.68%
|Alessandro Noseda
|2,534
|2,289
|245
|9.67%
|Yuan-Wei Lin
|3,539
|3,197
|342
|9.66%
|Koki Furuta
|2,257
|2,039
|218
|9.66%
|Sebastian Vazquez
|1,328
|1,200
|128
|9.64%
|Tom Buschges
|2,137
|1,932
|205
|9.59%
|Joel Petersson
|3,876
|3,507
|369
|9.52%
|Ronnachai Jamnong
|3,876
|3,507
|369
|9.52%
|Yuichi Teruya
|1,063
|962
|101
|9.50%
|Michael Young
|2,806
|2,541
|265
|9.44%
|Ahmed Ali
|2,806
|2,541
|265
|9.44%
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|1,215
|1,101
|114
|9.38%
|Younggyu Park
|1,135
|1,029
|106
|9.34%
|Stuart Easton
|2,480
|2,249
|231
|9.31%
|Andrea Martini
|3,460
|3,138
|322
|9.31%
|Noah Phan
|3,213
|2,914
|299
|9.31%
|Ryushin Miyake(Am)
|3,965
|3,598
|367
|9.26%
|Zia Izzuddeen Abdul Rashid
|3,965
|3,598
|367
|9.26%
|Axel A Berner Einan
|3,965
|3,598
|367
|9.26%
|Louis Gaughan
|3,965
|3,598
|367
|9.26%
|Jack Kurzberg
|3,965
|3,598
|367
|9.26%
|Taeyoung Kang
|942
|855
|87
|9.24%
|Anthony Michael
|1,175
|1,067
|108
|9.19%
|Jeremy Paul
|329
|299
|30
|9.12%
|Carson Herron
|1,866
|1,696
|170
|9.11%
|Brandon Kewalramani
|1,078
|980
|98
|9.09%
|Jacopo Albertoni
|3,263
|2,967
|296
|9.07%
|Takashi Ogiso
|331
|301
|30
|9.06%
|Li Linqiang
|1,584
|1,441
|143
|9.03%
|Lukas Jonsson
|1,746
|1,590
|156
|8.93%
|Piercen Hunt
|2,217
|2,019
|198
|8.93%
|Ryoto Furuya
|2,513
|2,289
|224
|8.91%
|Aram Yenidjeian
|2,066
|1,882
|184
|8.91%
|Aymeric Laussot
|1,487
|1,357
|130
|8.74%
|Ayoub Lguirati
|1,515
|1,383
|132
|8.71%
|Manish Thakran
|2,806
|2,563
|243
|8.66%
|Hakhyung Kim
|1,240
|1,133
|107
|8.63%
|Ryuji Nozawa
|1,418
|1,296
|122
|8.60%
|Canon Claycomb
|2,721
|2,490
|231
|8.49%
|Jake Ayres
|1,979
|1,811
|168
|8.49%
|Scott Henry
|2,217
|2,029
|188
|8.48%
|Supanut Sakulmalaithong
|3,345
|3,063
|282
|8.43%
|Toby Tree
|2,954
|2,705
|249
|8.43%
|Darcy Brereton
|1,341
|1,228
|113
|8.43%
|Tim Tillmanns
|1,350
|1,238
|112
|8.30%
|Jason Froneman
|3,385
|3,105
|280
|8.27%
|Hugo Hellman
|3,385
|3,105
|280
|8.27%
|Sasha Wortelboer
|3,385
|3,105
|280
|8.27%
|Thanakorn Torsee
|3,385
|3,105
|280
|8.27%
|Marc Boucher
|2,849
|2,615
|234
|8.21%
|Jean Bekirian
|1,175
|1,079
|96
|8.17%
|Shad Tuten
|454
|417
|37
|8.15%
|Dechawat Phetprayoon
|2,309
|2,121
|188
|8.14%
|Clement Poletti
|3,596
|3,305
|291
|8.09%
|Samuel Slater
|2,004
|1,842
|162
|8.08%
|Jacob Hassan
|2,446
|2,249
|197
|8.05%
|Keagan Thomas
|1,707
|1,571
|136
|7.97%
|Teayang Jung
|1,096
|1,009
|87
|7.94%
|Ivan Camilo Ramirez
|2,989
|2,752
|237
|7.93%
|Gregorio Ferrandez
|4,285
|3,947
|338
|7.89%
|Daniel Tack
|4,285
|3,947
|338
|7.89%
|Kyosuke Nagano
|4,285
|3,947
|338
|7.89%
|Nicolai Barthel Rosli(Am)
|4,285
|3,947
|338
|7.89%
|Krittapas Maneemas
|4,285
|3,947
|338
|7.89%
|Erik Engstrom
|4,181
|3,852
|329
|7.87%
|Connor McKinney
|1,255
|1,157
|98
|7.81%
|Jonathan Broomhead
|347
|320
|27
|7.78%
|Nathan Legendre
|1,613
|1,488
|125
|7.75%
|Eetu Isometsa
|3,965
|3,660
|305
|7.69%
|Kayle Wykes
|3,003
|2,772
|231
|7.69%
|Jeong Weon Ko
|339
|313
|26
|7.67%
|Spencer Levin
|757
|699
|58
|7.66%
|Cole Hammer
|684
|633
|51
|7.46%
|Jaemin Hwang(Nov1986)
|1,384
|1,281
|103
|7.44%
|Liang Wenchong
|3,730
|3,453
|277
|7.43%
|Brijesh Kumar
|2,760
|2,556
|204
|7.39%
|Ryutaro Kato
|2,054
|1,903
|151
|7.35%
|Liu Yanwei
|1,050
|973
|77
|7.33%
|Alfie Halil
|3,493
|3,237
|256
|7.33%
|Udayan Mane
|1,218
|1,129
|89
|7.31%
|Kristian Svinth Dideriksen
|3,063
|2,840
|223
|7.28%
|Andre Lautee
|2,013
|1,868
|145
|7.20%
|Paul Peterson
|250
|232
|18
|7.20%
|Bikramjit Sandhu
|3,321
|3,082
|239
|7.20%
|Paul Margolis
|1,815
|1,686
|129
|7.11%
|Luke Harries
|1,351
|1,255
|96
|7.11%
|Joachim Nordli(Am)
|3,664
|3,405
|259
|7.07%
|William Cannon
|510
|474
|36
|7.06%
|Harry Hillier
|601
|559
|42
|6.99%
|Josh Younger
|1,348
|1,254
|94
|6.97%
|Sarit Suwannarut
|474
|441
|33
|6.96%
|Augustin Hole
|1,641
|1,527
|114
|6.95%
|Max Charles
|2,954
|2,752
|202
|6.84%
|Taewan Park
|1,778
|1,657
|121
|6.81%
|Lyle Pedro
|2,865
|2,672
|193
|6.74%
|Soomin Lee
|580
|541
|39
|6.72%
|Taichi Nishikata
|2,709
|2,529
|180
|6.64%
|Benjamin Saiz-Wenz
|3,042
|2,840
|202
|6.64%
|Worawit Woraphan
|3,178
|2,967
|211
|6.64%
|Stephen Ferreira
|1,769
|1,652
|117
|6.61%
|Dennis Lim
|3,539
|3,305
|234
|6.61%
|Gregory Foo
|1,487
|1,389
|98
|6.59%
|John Ross Galbraith
|1,320
|1,234
|86
|6.52%
|Akshay Neranjen
|2,834
|2,651
|183
|6.46%
|Akira Endo
|2,309
|2,160
|149
|6.45%
|Francesco Molinari
|465
|435
|30
|6.45%
|Justin De Los Santos
|731
|684
|47
|6.43%
|Jonathon Keith
|3,794
|3,551
|243
|6.40%
|Joonmin Seong
|3,213
|3,009
|204
|6.35%
|Gal Patrik Stirn
|3,063
|2,869
|194
|6.33%
|John Paterson
|1,581
|1,481
|100
|6.33%
|Jerry Song
|3,965
|3,718
|247
|6.23%
|Hyungsung Kim
|3,596
|3,373
|223
|6.20%
|Sukiat Sungwanpeth
|3,596
|3,373
|223
|6.20%
|Kenichi Iwao
|3,345
|3,138
|207
|6.19%
|Mutahi Kibugu
|3,345
|3,138
|207
|6.19%
|Jamie Rutherford
|504
|473
|31
|6.15%
|Paul Harris
|2,156
|2,024
|132
|6.12%
|Bradley Neil
|1,769
|1,661
|108
|6.11%
|Christoffer Bring
|972
|914
|58
|5.97%
|Albert Venter
|1,722
|1,620
|102
|5.92%
|Kittiphot Thaiprayoon
|3,136
|2,951
|185
|5.90%
|Max Greyserman
|34
|32
|2
|5.88%
|Gu Cui-lin
|4,429
|4,169
|260
|5.87%
|Hamish McColm
|2,698
|2,541
|157
|5.82%
|Rakhyun Cho
|2,094
|1,973
|121
|5.78%
|Visitor Mapwanya
|3,213
|3,028
|185
|5.76%
|Dai Takeuchi
|2,142
|2,019
|123
|5.74%
|John Lyras
|1,595
|1,504
|91
|5.71%
|Tom Beasley
|2,205
|2,080
|125
|5.67%
|Niklas Adank
|2,709
|2,556
|153
|5.65%
|Mitsumasa Tamura
|2,627
|2,480
|147
|5.60%
|Promise Sombrero
|3,876
|3,660
|216
|5.57%
|Jimin Park
|1,997
|1,886
|111
|5.56%
|Lauri Rosendahl(Am)
|3,385
|3,197
|188
|5.55%
|Gavin Hay
|3,385
|3,197
|188
|5.55%
|Taihei Sato
|397
|375
|22
|5.54%
|Luke Woods
|3,213
|3,035
|178
|5.54%
|Francesco Santoni
|3,321
|3,138
|183
|5.51%
|Christoffer Palsson
|2,676
|2,529
|147
|5.49%
|Joel Berg
|2,834
|2,679
|155
|5.47%
|Jing Zeyu
|2,468
|2,334
|134
|5.43%
|Naoto Takayanagi
|2,607
|2,466
|141
|5.41%
|Albert Eckhardt
|2,883
|2,729
|154
|5.34%
|Takara Oshima
|1,086
|1,028
|58
|5.34%
|Juan Camilo Vesga Solano
|1,955
|1,851
|104
|5.32%
|Rohit Baisoya
|3,178
|3,009
|169
|5.32%
|Joshua Matz
|3,178
|3,009
|169
|5.32%
|Mathieu Montagne
|2,821
|2,672
|149
|5.28%
|Allen John
|1,119
|1,060
|59
|5.27%
|Michael Hirmer
|913
|865
|48
|5.26%
|Kyaw Thet Oo
|1,641
|1,556
|85
|5.18%
|Tung-hung Hsieh
|2,780
|2,637
|143
|5.14%
|Brashwarpal Singh
|2,589
|2,456
|133
|5.14%
|Pasavee Lertvilai
|2,736
|2,597
|139
|5.08%
|Jesper Hagborg Asp
|1,107
|1,051
|56
|5.06%
|Hyungjoon Lee
|896
|852
|44
|4.91%
|Gustav Sjöberg
|3,263
|3,105
|158
|4.84%
|Sebastian Petersen
|1,043
|994
|49
|4.70%
|Ravi Kumar
|1,921
|1,831
|90
|4.69%
|David Lipsky
|151
|144
|7
|4.64%
|Chia-Yin Yeh
|2,205
|2,104
|101
|4.58%
|Jackson Van Paris
|1,358
|1,296
|62
|4.57%
|Matthew Dowling
|3,965
|3,784
|181
|4.56%
|Sami Santala
|3,965
|3,784
|181
|4.56%
|Bjorn Driessen(Am)
|3,178
|3,035
|143
|4.50%
|Marcus Byrd
|781
|746
|35
|4.48%
|Lachlan Barker
|1,265
|1,209
|56
|4.43%
|Sebastian Eidaether Syr
|1,496
|1,430
|66
|4.41%
|Ryan Tipping
|2,933
|2,804
|129
|4.40%
|Joseph Juszczyk
|2,917
|2,789
|128
|4.39%
|Bryce Easton
|735
|703
|32
|4.35%
|Hung Chien-Yao
|736
|704
|32
|4.35%
|James Allan
|971
|929
|42
|4.33%
|Malte Lindell
|2,301
|2,202
|99
|4.30%
|Theis Poulsen
|3,664
|3,507
|157
|4.28%
|Taiki Otsuka
|1,963
|1,879
|84
|4.28%
|Maxence Giboudot
|981
|940
|41
|4.18%
|Jaeyoung Koo
|1,944
|1,863
|81
|4.17%
|Kasidit Lepkurte
|2,364
|2,266
|98
|4.15%
|Badal Hossain
|1,765
|1,692
|73
|4.14%
|Kyo Morishita
|2,194
|2,104
|90
|4.10%
|Shaahid Mahmed
|3,876
|3,718
|158
|4.08%
|Andoni Etchenique
|1,162
|1,115
|47
|4.04%
|Supakom Meesom
|2,262
|2,171
|91
|4.02%
|Rhys West
|1,372
|1,317
|55
|4.01%
|Brendon Doyle
|704
|676
|28
|3.98%
|Saurav Rathi
|3,596
|3,453
|143
|3.98%
|Rohan Dhole Patil
|1,668
|1,602
|66
|3.96%
|Pang Ming
|2,760
|2,651
|109
|3.95%
|Alexander Ford
|2,760
|2,651
|109
|3.95%
|Jediah Morgan
|938
|901
|37
|3.94%
|Kyle De Beer
|1,041
|1,000
|41
|3.94%
|Davis Shore
|408
|392
|16
|3.92%
|Adam Andersson
|1,424
|1,369
|55
|3.86%
|Khalin H Joshi
|1,124
|1,082
|42
|3.74%
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|403
|388
|15
|3.72%
|Shane Lowry
|27
|26
|1
|3.70%
|Prakhar Asawa
|2,457
|2,367
|90
|3.66%
|Sebastian Szirmak
|1,204
|1,160
|44
|3.65%
|Pravin Iad-Oua
|3,794
|3,660
|134
|3.53%
|Brett Rumford
|1,473
|1,421
|52
|3.53%
|Jeunghun Wang
|427
|412
|15
|3.51%
|Nick Marsh
|2,004
|1,934
|70
|3.49%
|Tadeas Tetak
|866
|836
|30
|3.46%
|She Zihan
|2,024
|1,954
|70
|3.46%
|William Leu
|2,494
|2,408
|86
|3.45%
|David Amm
|2,494
|2,408
|86
|3.45%
|Jussi Kumpulainen
|4,085
|3,947
|138
|3.38%
|Piers Berrington
|1,843
|1,781
|62
|3.36%
|Tom Vaillant
|306
|296
|10
|3.27%
|Matias Sanchez
|908
|879
|29
|3.19%
|Harsh Gangwar
|2,364
|2,289
|75
|3.17%
|Trevor Mahoney
|3,063
|2,967
|96
|3.13%
|Lincoln Tighe
|1,796
|1,740
|56
|3.12%
|Fabian Lang
|3,664
|3,551
|113
|3.08%
|William Lithander
|3,664
|3,551
|113
|3.08%
|Carlos Del Moral Barilari
|4,181
|4,054
|127
|3.04%
|Erik Nordlund
|4,181
|4,054
|127
|3.04%
|Shota Nakagawa
|3,178
|3,082
|96
|3.02%
|Magnus A. Ostergaard
|1,756
|1,703
|53
|3.02%
|Gavin Fairfax
|1,633
|1,584
|49
|3.00%
|Pedro Figueiredo
|637
|618
|19
|2.98%
|Dipankar Kaushal
|3,003
|2,914
|89
|2.96%
|Junseo Lee
|2,676
|2,597
|79
|2.95%
|Worrasorn Suwanpanang
|2,954
|2,869
|85
|2.88%
|Luca Castelli
|4,429
|4,302
|127
|2.87%
|Simon Storsten Dahl(Am)
|4,429
|4,302
|127
|2.87%
|Himmat Singh Rai
|2,972
|2,887
|85
|2.86%
|Leo White
|3,965
|3,852
|113
|2.85%
|Keith Horne
|2,128
|2,068
|60
|2.82%
|Yoshikazu Haku
|2,289
|2,225
|64
|2.80%
|Luis Claverie
|4,285
|4,169
|116
|2.71%
|Aoki Takano
|1,410
|1,372
|38
|2.70%
|Angad Cheema
|855
|832
|23
|2.69%
|Sanghyun Park(Apr1983)
|377
|367
|10
|2.65%
|Thomas Sloman
|1,018
|991
|27
|2.65%
|Blake Windred
|1,559
|1,519
|40
|2.57%
|Marc Warren
|923
|900
|23
|2.49%
|Jason Norris
|1,609
|1,569
|40
|2.49%
|Khavish Varadan
|1,921
|1,874
|47
|2.45%
|Lapo Bisazza(Am)
|3,876
|3,784
|92
|2.37%
|Jesper Karlsson
|3,876
|3,784
|92
|2.37%
|Oliver Lilliedahl
|1,532
|1,496
|36
|2.35%
|Yuan Tian
|2,780
|2,715
|65
|2.34%
|Martin Kaymer
|992
|969
|23
|2.32%
|Hikaru Kato
|3,178
|3,105
|73
|2.30%
|Brandon Meads
|2,066
|2,019
|47
|2.27%
|Takaya Hasegawa
|2,301
|2,249
|52
|2.26%
|Kento Yamawaki
|1,159
|1,133
|26
|2.24%
|Fabius Will Bradhering
|1,761
|1,722
|39
|2.21%
|Maxime Legros
|2,054
|2,009
|45
|2.19%
|Daniel Kay
|2,035
|1,991
|44
|2.16%
|Morgan Annato(Am)
|3,794
|3,718
|76
|2.00%
|John Vogelpohl
|2,149
|2,106
|43
|2.00%
|Kenneth Ferrie
|2,721
|2,667
|54
|1.98%
|Jason Roets
|1,162
|1,139
|23
|1.98%
|Sam Cutting
|2,917
|2,860
|57
|1.95%
|Shinichi Mizuno
|1,594
|1,564
|30
|1.88%
|Jack Harrison
|2,503
|2,456
|47
|1.88%
|Mark Goetz
|694
|681
|13
|1.87%
|Brady McKinlay
|2,084
|2,045
|39
|1.87%
|Gustav Salander
|2,047
|2,009
|38
|1.86%
|Amilkar Bhana(Am)
|3,664
|3,598
|66
|1.80%
|Toru Taniguchi
|2,320
|2,279
|41
|1.77%
|Toby Walker
|2,821
|2,772
|49
|1.74%
|Jonathan Hallinger
|3,003
|2,951
|52
|1.73%
|Andrea Pavan
|292
|287
|5
|1.71%
|Bo Van Pelt
|2,296
|2,258
|38
|1.66%
|Baptiste Achard
|2,917
|2,869
|48
|1.65%
|Karan Verma
|2,760
|2,715
|45
|1.63%
|Peter Gunawan
|2,658
|2,615
|43
|1.62%
|Jack Cullington
|3,460
|3,405
|55
|1.59%
|Manfredi Manica
|1,541
|1,517
|24
|1.56%
|James Biggs
|2,883
|2,840
|43
|1.49%
|Justin Quiban
|880
|867
|13
|1.48%
|Shahriffudin Ariffin
|944
|931
|13
|1.38%
|Raththee Sirithanakunsak
|3,420
|3,373
|47
|1.37%
|Hikaru Ichikawa
|2,421
|2,388
|33
|1.36%
|Natthaphong Ratchatorn
|2,333
|2,302
|31
|1.33%
|Aubin Lacaze
|2,513
|2,480
|33
|1.31%
|Kento Nakai
|2,413
|2,382
|31
|1.28%
|Joel Stalter
|1,662
|1,641
|21
|1.26%
|Huang Chi
|1,789
|1,767
|22
|1.23%
|Sean Maruyama
|3,345
|3,305
|40
|1.20%
|Jake Hapgood
|1,878
|1,859
|19
|1.01%
|Peradol Panyathanasedh
|2,210
|2,188
|22
|1.00%
|Pranav Mardikar
|2,149
|2,128
|21
|0.98%
|Ben Evans
|1,807
|1,790
|17
|0.94%
|Stepan Danek
|2,066
|2,050
|16
|0.77%
|George Ash
|2,076
|2,061
|15
|0.72%
|Nirun Sae-Ueng
|985
|978
|7
|0.71%
|Logan Perkins
|2,917
|2,898
|19
|0.65%
|Fang Yin Jen
|3,876
|3,852
|24
|0.62%
|Sam Locke
|972
|966
|6
|0.62%
|Yuki Mori(July1990)
|2,821
|2,804
|17
|0.60%
|Lin Chuan-tai
|910
|905
|5
|0.55%
|Philipp Katich
|987
|982
|5
|0.51%
|Jihoon Lee(Oct 1986)
|1,590
|1,582
|8
|0.50%
|Daniel Toft(Am)
|3,213
|3,197
|16
|0.50%
|Ranjit Singh
|2,883
|2,869
|14
|0.49%
|Filippo Bergamaschi
|1,470
|1,463
|7
|0.48%
|Junggon Hwang
|651
|648
|3
|0.46%
|Arnaud Galand
|3,965
|3,947
|18
|0.45%
|Mads Roddik
|3,965
|3,947
|18
|0.45%
|Ayoub Id Omar
|3,965
|3,947
|18
|0.45%
|Brandon-Jude Rennie
|3,965
|3,947
|18
|0.45%
|Edoardo Giletta
|2,076
|2,068
|8
|0.39%
|Brandon Gildenhuys
|2,179
|2,171
|8
|0.37%
|Taiko Nishiyama
|906
|903
|3
|0.33%
|Gary Ward
|3,730
|3,718
|12
|0.32%
|Grant Godfrey
|1,595
|1,590
|5
|0.31%
|Dhruv Sheoran
|1,087
|1,084
|3
|0.28%
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|1,133
|1,130
|3
|0.26%
|Roberto Ballesteros
|3,794
|3,784
|10
|0.26%
|Herman Huus(Am)
|3,794
|3,784
|10
|0.26%
|Oskar Zaborowski
|3,794
|3,784
|10
|0.26%
|Moritz Russling
|3,042
|3,035
|7
|0.23%
|Matias Simasky
|3,460
|3,453
|7
|0.20%
|Hunter Howell
|3,241
|3,237
|4
|0.12%
|Arthur Mansuy(Am)
|3,664
|3,660
|4
|0.11%
|Yannic Oppenheimer
|3,664
|3,660
|4
|0.11%
|Raunil Kukar
|2,806
|2,804
|2
|0.07%
|Carter Rowe
|2,933
|2,931
|2
|0.07%
|Zhuang Zhu
|2,433
|2,432
|1
|0.04%
|Darius Van Driel
|258
|258
|0
|0.00%
|Sam Ryder
|207
|207
|0
|0.00%
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|1
|0
|0.00%
|Davide Buchi
|1,843
|1,844
|-1
|-0.05%
|David McKenzie
|3,596
|3,598
|-2
|-0.06%
|Yunseok Kang
|778
|779
|-1
|-0.13%
|Yusaku Miyazato
|687
|688
|-1
|-0.15%
|Ian Snyman
|523
|524
|-1
|-0.19%
|Jeffrey Shen(Am)
|3,003
|3,009
|-6
|-0.20%
|Vishal Singh
|4,429
|4,439
|-10
|-0.23%
|Max Orrin
|1,402
|1,406
|-4
|-0.29%
|Mohd Azhar
|1,687
|1,692
|-5
|-0.30%
|Eric Wowor
|2,658
|2,667
|-9
|-0.34%
|Leevi Hellberg(Am)
|3,539
|3,551
|-12
|-0.34%
|Qiu Zihang(Am)
|4,285
|4,302
|-17
|-0.40%
|Arnaud Guerin
|4,285
|4,302
|-17
|-0.40%
|Nopparat Panichphol
|683
|686
|-3
|-0.44%
|Kieran Cantley
|1,501
|1,508
|-7
|-0.47%
|Nikhil Rama
|821
|825
|-4
|-0.49%
|Daniel Berna Manzanares
|2,339
|2,352
|-13
|-0.56%
|Jack McLeod
|3,157
|3,175
|-18
|-0.57%
|Nikolaj Lange Andersen
|2,229
|2,243
|-14
|-0.63%
|Ricardo Gouveia
|404
|407
|-3
|-0.74%
|Habebul Islam
|1,601
|1,614
|-13
|-0.81%
|Issa Abouelela(Am)
|3,345
|3,373
|-28
|-0.84%
|Marcus Svensson
|1,553
|1,566
|-13
|-0.84%
|Richard Dou
|2,780
|2,804
|-24
|-0.86%
|Melvin Muller(Am)
|2,780
|2,804
|-24
|-0.86%
|Matthew Wilson
|2,780
|2,804
|-24
|-0.86%
|Daijiro Izumida
|738
|745
|-7
|-0.95%
|Meenwhee Kim
|1,569
|1,584
|-15
|-0.96%
|Junhyung An
|2,385
|2,408
|-23
|-0.96%
|Anguerrand Voisin
|3,420
|3,453
|-33
|-0.96%
|Rory Williamson
|3,420
|3,453
|-33
|-0.96%
|Derek Trofimczuk
|2,760
|2,789
|-29
|-1.05%
|Lyle Rowe
|835
|844
|-9
|-1.08%
|Itsuki Kurokawa
|1,360
|1,376
|-16
|-1.18%
|Jastice Mashego
|3,136
|3,175
|-39
|-1.24%
|Jiri Zuska
|949
|961
|-12
|-1.26%
|Jesper Littorin
|3,263
|3,305
|-42
|-1.29%
|Winthai Wiwatsanitchai
|2,736
|2,772
|-36
|-1.32%
|Chacris Kaewsriprach
|2,413
|2,445
|-32
|-1.33%
|Keelan Van Wyk
|1,800
|1,824
|-24
|-1.33%
|Benjamin Bailey
|3,295
|3,339
|-44
|-1.34%
|Divyanshu Bajaj
|1,972
|2,000
|-28
|-1.42%
|Yuta Ikeda(Dec1985)
|907
|920
|-13
|-1.43%
|Seonghun Kwon
|2,060
|2,090
|-30
|-1.46%
|Kenshiro Ikegami
|2,589
|2,627
|-38
|-1.47%
|Charng-Tai Sudsom
|941
|955
|-14
|-1.49%
|Puwit Anupansuebsai
|2,476
|2,513
|-37
|-1.49%
|Gabriel Naveau
|3,794
|3,852
|-58
|-1.53%
|Jack Buchanan
|624
|634
|-10
|-1.60%
|Ruan Groenewald
|2,274
|2,311
|-37
|-1.63%
|Thitipan Pachuayaprakong
|1,836
|1,866
|-30
|-1.63%
|Conner Mackenzie
|1,513
|1,539
|-26
|-1.72%
|Albin Bergstrom
|671
|683
|-12
|-1.79%
|Veer Ganapathy
|2,457
|2,501
|-44
|-1.79%
|Ryoma Miki
|2,009
|2,045
|-36
|-1.79%
|Garam Jeon
|437
|445
|-8
|-1.83%
|Nan Chenyou
|2,421
|2,466
|-45
|-1.86%
|Tyler Hogarty
|1,927
|1,964
|-37
|-1.92%
|Shota Konishi
|3,136
|3,197
|-61
|-1.95%
|Mario Lujan
|3,003
|3,063
|-60
|-2.00%
|Liam Waldron
|3,385
|3,453
|-68
|-2.01%
|Liam Grehan
|1,625
|1,658
|-33
|-2.03%
|Kevin Bengtsson
|2,639
|2,693
|-54
|-2.05%
|Gerardo Ruiz
|4,085
|4,169
|-84
|-2.06%
|Soobin Lee
|4,085
|4,169
|-84
|-2.06%
|Daniel Gale
|724
|739
|-15
|-2.07%
|Arjun Puri
|2,972
|3,035
|-63
|-2.12%
|Shun Niimura
|1,131
|1,155
|-24
|-2.12%
|Kale Heath
|2,350
|2,400
|-50
|-2.13%
|Saku Ellila(Am)
|2,780
|2,840
|-60
|-2.16%
|Abraham Ancer
|587
|600
|-13
|-2.21%
|Maxime Palenik
|3,965
|4,054
|-89
|-2.24%
|Alexander Garde
|3,965
|4,054
|-89
|-2.24%
|Sigurdur Arnar Gardarsson
|1,866
|1,908
|-42
|-2.25%
|Chia-i Lai
|2,834
|2,898
|-64
|-2.26%
|Kieran Vincent
|352
|360
|-8
|-2.27%
|Joe Retford
|1,741
|1,781
|-40
|-2.30%
|Abhinav Lohan
|1,290
|1,320
|-30
|-2.33%
|Christopher Maclean
|1,952
|1,998
|-46
|-2.36%
|Zhang Changlei
|2,564
|2,627
|-63
|-2.46%
|John Gallagher
|2,534
|2,597
|-63
|-2.49%
|Wanich Petcharit
|2,721
|2,789
|-68
|-2.50%
|Ruan Conradie
|1,360
|1,394
|-34
|-2.50%
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|1,072
|1,099
|-27
|-2.52%
|Veer Ahlawat
|476
|488
|-12
|-2.52%
|David R James
|3,420
|3,507
|-87
|-2.54%
|Tom Gandy
|1,935
|1,986
|-51
|-2.64%
|Pukhraj Singh Gill
|1,363
|1,399
|-36
|-2.64%
|Thanda Mavundla
|2,282
|2,343
|-61
|-2.67%
|Sachin Baisoya
|884
|908
|-24
|-2.71%
|Ian Peng
|2,698
|2,772
|-74
|-2.74%
|Walker Lee
|976
|1,004
|-28
|-2.87%
|Kodai Ueda
|2,849
|2,931
|-82
|-2.88%
|Christiaan Pretorius
|4,181
|4,302
|-121
|-2.89%
|Seonghyeon An(Am)
|2,457
|2,529
|-72
|-2.93%
|Benjamin Jones
|1,158
|1,192
|-34
|-2.94%
|Hermes Ferchaud
|2,650
|2,729
|-79
|-2.98%
|Jye Pickin
|1,604
|1,652
|-48
|-2.99%
|Daejin Jeong
|3,493
|3,598
|-105
|-3.01%
|Cho Tsung-ling
|3,493
|3,598
|-105
|-3.01%
|Carlos Pigem
|1,190
|1,226
|-36
|-3.03%
|Chan Shih-chang
|793
|817
|-24
|-3.03%
|Albin Tiden
|1,248
|1,286
|-38
|-3.04%
|Andre Becerra
|2,972
|3,063
|-91
|-3.06%
|Drikus Joubert
|2,480
|2,556
|-76
|-3.06%
|Lucas Higgins
|1,887
|1,946
|-59
|-3.13%
|Theo Brizard
|1,903
|1,964
|-61
|-3.21%
|Justin Deibler
|3,136
|3,237
|-101
|-3.22%
|Chen Zihao(Aug2000)
|3,730
|3,852
|-122
|-3.27%
|Julian Valenciana
|3,664
|3,784
|-120
|-3.28%
|Amir Nazrin
|1,605
|1,658
|-53
|-3.30%
|Peter Baeg
|3,263
|3,373
|-110
|-3.37%
|Erik Olin(Am)
|3,596
|3,718
|-122
|-3.39%
|Borja Virto Astudillo
|795
|822
|-27
|-3.40%
|Shubham Narain
|3,539
|3,660
|-121
|-3.42%
|Haruka Hachikawa
|3,539
|3,660
|-121
|-3.42%
|Adam Chapman
|1,933
|2,000
|-67
|-3.47%
|Varun Parikh
|1,429
|1,479
|-50
|-3.50%
|Gerhard Pepler
|910
|942
|-32
|-3.52%
|Sakchai Sirimaya
|4,285
|4,439
|-154
|-3.59%
|Joshua Ashton
|3,385
|3,507
|-122
|-3.60%
|Sajawat Sriprasit
|2,440
|2,529
|-89
|-3.65%
|Trevor Fisher-Jr
|1,014
|1,051
|-37
|-3.65%
|Somprad Rattanasuwan
|3,063
|3,175
|-112
|-3.66%
|Amrit Lal
|3,026
|3,138
|-112
|-3.70%
|Spencer Ralston
|1,424
|1,477
|-53
|-3.72%
|Pawan Kumar
|2,684
|2,789
|-105
|-3.91%
|Agusti Quinquilla
|3,213
|3,339
|-126
|-3.92%
|Emilio Lopez-Ochoa
|2,309
|2,400
|-91
|-3.94%
|Chandler Phillips
|149
|155
|-6
|-4.03%
|Divesh Rana
|3,794
|3,947
|-153
|-4.03%
|Irfran Ali Mollah
|3,794
|3,947
|-153
|-4.03%
|Juan Carlos Benitez
|3,794
|3,947
|-153
|-4.03%
|Ivan Mare
|3,794
|3,947
|-153
|-4.03%
|Alex Walker
|3,794
|3,947
|-153
|-4.03%
|Peter Wilson
|1,780
|1,853
|-73
|-4.10%
|Oskar Ambrosius
|1,287
|1,340
|-53
|-4.12%
|Jigen Serizawa
|1,112
|1,158
|-46
|-4.14%
|Sabelo Majola
|4,429
|4,614
|-185
|-4.18%
|Martin Hyvarinen
|4,429
|4,614
|-185
|-4.18%
|Philip Loof
|4,429
|4,614
|-185
|-4.18%
|Jonathan Friman
|4,429
|4,614
|-185
|-4.18%
|Owen Edwards
|1,418
|1,479
|-61
|-4.30%
|Alejandro Pedryc
|2,457
|2,563
|-106
|-4.31%
|Takashi Nakatani
|2,954
|3,082
|-128
|-4.33%
|Alejandro Quiroz
|3,042
|3,175
|-133
|-4.37%
|Romain Guillon
|2,721
|2,840
|-119
|-4.37%
|Daiki Imano
|1,002
|1,046
|-44
|-4.39%
|Viktor Nordwall
|2,407
|2,513
|-106
|-4.40%
|Ethan Hurst
|2,933
|3,063
|-130
|-4.43%
|Tyron Davidowitz
|2,222
|2,321
|-99
|-4.46%
|Hugo Ronnberg
|2,684
|2,804
|-120
|-4.47%
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|447
|467
|-20
|-4.47%
|Natchapol Srinoon
|2,117
|2,212
|-95
|-4.49%
|Aaron Rai
|22
|23
|-1
|-4.55%
|Santiago Chamorro
|2,372
|2,480
|-108
|-4.55%
|Erik Jonasson
|2,232
|2,334
|-102
|-4.57%
|Lorenzo Castelli
|3,876
|4,054
|-178
|-4.59%
|Henrik Lilja
|1,824
|1,908
|-84
|-4.61%
|Chiu Han-Ting
|2,834
|2,967
|-133
|-4.69%
|Daniel Smith
|1,101
|1,154
|-53
|-4.81%
|Baejong Park
|1,898
|1,991
|-93
|-4.90%
|Mathieu Prost
|3,385
|3,551
|-166
|-4.90%
|Quintin Wilsnach
|1,564
|1,641
|-77
|-4.92%
|Hugo Amsallem
|2,639
|2,772
|-133
|-5.04%
|Gunnar Broin
|1,719
|1,806
|-87
|-5.06%
|Luke Northwood
|3,178
|3,339
|-161
|-5.07%
|Yuki Takeuchi
|2,933
|3,082
|-149
|-5.08%
|Siddharth Nadimpalli
|2,954
|3,105
|-151
|-5.11%
|Juuso Kahlos
|1,780
|1,871
|-91
|-5.11%
|Peter Cherian
|3,965
|4,169
|-204
|-5.15%
|Victor Larsson(Am)
|3,965
|4,169
|-204
|-5.15%
|Magnus Lohse Ingvardsen
|2,617
|2,752
|-135
|-5.16%
|Alessandro Notaro
|3,596
|3,784
|-188
|-5.23%
|Rafael Becker
|1,308
|1,377
|-69
|-5.28%
|Yang Yinong
|2,350
|2,474
|-124
|-5.28%
|Warit Boonrod
|4,085
|4,302
|-217
|-5.31%
|Jamie Savage
|2,556
|2,693
|-137
|-5.36%
|Jose Manuel Pardo Benitez
|2,111
|2,225
|-114
|-5.40%
|Kittiporn Javanapong
|1,884
|1,986
|-102
|-5.41%
|Ryan Burnett
|516
|544
|-28
|-5.43%
|Md Siddikur Rahman
|994
|1,048
|-54
|-5.43%
|Simon Du Plooy
|1,470
|1,550
|-80
|-5.44%
|Manu Gandas
|875
|923
|-48
|-5.49%
|Motoki Tanaka
|1,846
|1,948
|-102
|-5.53%
|Ruben Lafuente Montesa
|2,350
|2,480
|-130
|-5.53%
|Callan Barrow
|769
|812
|-43
|-5.59%
|Wu Di
|2,179
|2,302
|-123
|-5.64%
|Gary Kemp
|3,063
|3,237
|-174
|-5.68%
|Nate Vontz
|1,935
|2,045
|-110
|-5.68%
|Michael Wedema
|2,054
|2,171
|-117
|-5.70%
|Jaeil Kim
|2,457
|2,597
|-140
|-5.70%
|Hyunwoo Ryu
|552
|584
|-32
|-5.80%
|Nicolas Aparicio
|2,149
|2,274
|-125
|-5.82%
|Daniel Montalvo(Am)
|2,933
|3,105
|-172
|-5.86%
|Wutthipong Seehapunt
|2,289
|2,424
|-135
|-5.90%
|Ignacio Marino
|2,503
|2,651
|-148
|-5.91%
|Xiang Fang
|3,213
|3,405
|-192
|-5.98%
|Taehee Lee
|685
|726
|-41
|-5.99%
|Samarth Dwivedi
|1,727
|1,831
|-104
|-6.02%
|Corey Shaun
|1,075
|1,140
|-65
|-6.05%
|Jack Munro
|1,400
|1,485
|-85
|-6.07%
|Harshjeet Singh Sethie
|2,148
|2,279
|-131
|-6.10%
|Xue Han
|1,927
|2,045
|-118
|-6.12%
|Chang Gi Lee
|1,719
|1,825
|-106
|-6.17%
|Rupert Zaragosa
|2,760
|2,931
|-171
|-6.20%
|Andrew Richards
|2,433
|2,584
|-151
|-6.21%
|Taylor Pendrith
|48
|51
|-3
|-6.25%
|Shun Murayama
|2,421
|2,575
|-154
|-6.36%
|Philip Geerts
|2,309
|2,456
|-147
|-6.37%
|Tom Colombel
|3,493
|3,718
|-225
|-6.44%
|Kurush Heerjee
|3,493
|3,718
|-225
|-6.44%
|Lars Buijs
|2,395
|2,550
|-155
|-6.47%
|Tyson Alexander
|478
|509
|-31
|-6.49%
|Amardeep Malik
|1,264
|1,346
|-82
|-6.49%
|Jake Burnage
|1,227
|1,307
|-80
|-6.52%
|Jordan Prutthaweewat
|2,385
|2,541
|-156
|-6.54%
|Ryusuke Sakurai
|3,241
|3,453
|-212
|-6.54%
|Tom Lewis
|596
|635
|-39
|-6.54%
|Dan Bradbury
|165
|176
|-11
|-6.67%
|Luca Galliano
|1,243
|1,326
|-83
|-6.68%
|Taylor Carter
|1,722
|1,837
|-115
|-6.68%
|Guillermo Willy Pumarol
|1,476
|1,575
|-99
|-6.71%
|Luca Houlgate
|2,301
|2,456
|-155
|-6.74%
|Nacho Elvira
|178
|190
|-12
|-6.74%
|Mario Galiano Aguilar
|1,408
|1,503
|-95
|-6.75%
|R Mari Muthu
|1,963
|2,096
|-133
|-6.78%
|Gen Nagai
|2,019
|2,156
|-137
|-6.79%
|Hirotaro Naito
|893
|954
|-61
|-6.83%
|Julius Kreutzer
|2,468
|2,637
|-169
|-6.85%
|Daniel McCarthy
|567
|606
|-39
|-6.88%
|Euan Walker
|479
|512
|-33
|-6.89%
|Yetaek Lim
|783
|837
|-54
|-6.90%
|Thomas Thurloway
|1,113
|1,190
|-77
|-6.92%
|Robert Harrhy
|2,161
|2,311
|-150
|-6.94%
|Christopher Crawford
|820
|877
|-57
|-6.95%
|Damon Stephenson
|3,026
|3,237
|-211
|-6.97%
|Mauricio Lira
|3,026
|3,237
|-211
|-6.97%
|ZHANG Zhanpeng
|2,709
|2,898
|-189
|-6.98%
|Wasim Khan
|2,933
|3,138
|-205
|-6.99%
|Kazuki Yamaura
|2,698
|2,887
|-189
|-7.01%
|Max Hellstrom
|3,420
|3,660
|-240
|-7.02%
|Zeno Felder
|3,420
|3,660
|-240
|-7.02%
|Joachim Altonen
|2,639
|2,826
|-187
|-7.09%
|Gaurav Pratap Singh
|1,551
|1,661
|-110
|-7.09%
|Weerawit Sakuncharoenrat
|3,063
|3,281
|-218
|-7.12%
|Muhamad Zulkifli
|3,596
|3,852
|-256
|-7.12%
|Michel van Zijl
|3,596
|3,852
|-256
|-7.12%
|Chen Zihao(Sept1996)
|1,699
|1,820
|-121
|-7.12%
|Scott Barr
|2,736
|2,931
|-195
|-7.13%
|Ankur Chadha
|2,736
|2,931
|-195
|-7.13%
|Paul Lawrie
|3,178
|3,405
|-227
|-7.14%
|Jordan Smith
|83
|89
|-6
|-7.23%
|Eunshin Park
|538
|577
|-39
|-7.25%
|John Henry
|1,510
|1,620
|-110
|-7.28%
|Jaehyun Chung
|1,143
|1,227
|-84
|-7.35%
|Chris Crisologo
|1,074
|1,153
|-79
|-7.36%
|Musiwalo Nethunzwi
|1,957
|2,101
|-144
|-7.36%
|Thitipat Lem
|1,535
|1,648
|-113
|-7.36%
|Leon Fricker
|2,248
|2,415
|-167
|-7.43%
|Gabriel Hansel Hari
|2,385
|2,563
|-178
|-7.46%
|Marcus Mohr
|3,213
|3,453
|-240
|-7.47%
|Johannes Axell
|1,218
|1,309
|-91
|-7.47%
|Antoine Pouguet
|1,778
|1,911
|-133
|-7.48%
|Luke Jerling
|927
|997
|-70
|-7.55%
|Deven Bhumij
|3,876
|4,169
|-293
|-7.56%
|Peter Badawy
|3,876
|4,169
|-293
|-7.56%
|Andrew Spilman
|3,345
|3,598
|-253
|-7.56%
|Jose Toledo
|779
|838
|-59
|-7.57%
|Charlie Thornton
|1,746
|1,879
|-133
|-7.62%
|Md Akbar Hossain
|2,084
|2,243
|-159
|-7.63%
|Junsung Kim
|1,228
|1,322
|-94
|-7.65%
|Jonas Blixt
|805
|867
|-62
|-7.70%
|Mike Toorop
|1,310
|1,411
|-101
|-7.71%
|Alex Haindl
|2,721
|2,931
|-210
|-7.72%
|Joel Troy
|3,664
|3,947
|-283
|-7.72%
|Karl Ableidinger
|3,664
|3,947
|-283
|-7.72%
|Dylan Kayne(Am)
|3,664
|3,947
|-283
|-7.72%
|David Rudd
|1,780
|1,918
|-138
|-7.75%
|Dongwoo Wee
|3,003
|3,237
|-234
|-7.79%
|Poosit Supupramai
|589
|635
|-46
|-7.81%
|Yujiro Ohori
|678
|731
|-53
|-7.82%
|Alvaro Velasco
|3,157
|3,405
|-248
|-7.86%
|Pavan Sagoo
|1,862
|2,009
|-147
|-7.89%
|Christian Johan Kriek
|1,828
|1,973
|-145
|-7.93%
|Chanadol Dontree
|2,385
|2,575
|-190
|-7.97%
|Jacques Blaauw
|705
|762
|-57
|-8.09%
|Yuki Furukawa
|1,026
|1,109
|-83
|-8.09%
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|37
|40
|-3
|-8.11%
|Vincent Whaley
|98
|106
|-8
|-8.16%
|Filip Lundell
|1,305
|1,412
|-107
|-8.20%
|Dawson Armstrong
|1,170
|1,266
|-96
|-8.21%
|Leonardo Rigotti
|3,241
|3,507
|-266
|-8.21%
|Lars Van Meijel
|644
|697
|-53
|-8.23%
|Wu Tuxuan
|2,468
|2,672
|-204
|-8.27%
|Emil Guldfeldt
|3,493
|3,784
|-291
|-8.33%
|Seiji Hokaiwado(Am)
|3,113
|3,373
|-260
|-8.35%
|Jonathan Toftebrant
|2,574
|2,789
|-215
|-8.35%
|Seohyun Yeom
|1,137
|1,232
|-95
|-8.36%
|Daniel Fox
|2,556
|2,772
|-216
|-8.45%
|S Prasanth
|3,965
|4,302
|-337
|-8.50%
|T. Billington Takman(Am)
|3,965
|4,302
|-337
|-8.50%
|Kalle Olsson
|3,965
|4,302
|-337
|-8.50%
|Corey Sheppard
|1,753
|1,903
|-150
|-8.56%
|Clement Heurtin
|3,136
|3,405
|-269
|-8.58%
|Felix Jordansson
|2,480
|2,693
|-213
|-8.59%
|Minjun Kim
|1,128
|1,225
|-97
|-8.60%
|Robert Holden
|2,232
|2,424
|-192
|-8.60%
|Owen Benson
|2,534
|2,752
|-218
|-8.60%
|Max Schliesing
|2,602
|2,826
|-224
|-8.61%
|Wilson Furr
|453
|492
|-39
|-8.61%
|George Bloor
|952
|1,034
|-82
|-8.61%
|Patrick Fishburn
|116
|126
|-10
|-8.62%
|William Wistrand(Am)
|2,156
|2,343
|-187
|-8.67%
|Scott Kerr
|3,730
|4,054
|-324
|-8.69%
|Junsub Park
|1,293
|1,406
|-113
|-8.74%
|Adam Bresnu(Am)
|869
|945
|-76
|-8.75%
|Leon Visser
|2,176
|2,367
|-191
|-8.78%
|Taiga Semikawa
|239
|260
|-21
|-8.79%
|K. Digvijay Singh(Mar1999)
|3,539
|3,852
|-313
|-8.84%
|Haydn Barron
|879
|957
|-78
|-8.87%
|Mukesh Kumar
|2,296
|2,501
|-205
|-8.93%
|Harry Boyle
|2,607
|2,840
|-233
|-8.94%
|Andrew Evans
|1,418
|1,545
|-127
|-8.96%
|Kevin Na
|1,104
|1,203
|-99
|-8.97%
|Ajay Baisoya
|2,849
|3,105
|-256
|-8.99%
|Matthew Oshrine
|641
|699
|-58
|-9.05%
|Alexander Knappe
|1,048
|1,143
|-95
|-9.06%
|Maxwell Martin
|1,789
|1,952
|-163
|-9.11%
|Caleb Bovalina
|3,091
|3,373
|-282
|-9.12%
|Tudpong Chutimaphorn
|2,076
|2,266
|-190
|-9.15%
|Takumi Murakami
|1,318
|1,439
|-121
|-9.18%
|Mathis Pansart
|2,372
|2,590
|-218
|-9.19%
|Akedanai Ponghathaikul
|3,295
|3,598
|-303
|-9.20%
|Casper Simberg
|1,738
|1,898
|-160
|-9.21%
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|477
|521
|-44
|-9.22%
|Otto Van Buynder
|1,668
|1,822
|-154
|-9.23%
|Timon Baltl
|1,327
|1,450
|-123
|-9.27%
|Nutdanai Nuangjaknin
|2,736
|2,991
|-255
|-9.32%
|Aiden Didone
|2,194
|2,400
|-206
|-9.39%
|Taiga Harada
|2,534
|2,772
|-238
|-9.39%
|Anshul Patel
|2,494
|2,729
|-235
|-9.42%
|Dodge Kemmer
|1,091
|1,194
|-103
|-9.44%
|Richard Joubert
|2,372
|2,597
|-225
|-9.49%
|Koki Shiomi
|2,421
|2,651
|-230
|-9.50%
|Leon D’Souza
|1,564
|1,713
|-149
|-9.53%
|Daisuke Kataoka
|965
|1,057
|-92
|-9.53%
|Patrick Flavin
|837
|917
|-80
|-9.56%
|Rasmus Broholt Lind
|3,241
|3,551
|-310
|-9.56%
|Minsu Kim(Apr1990)
|919
|1,007
|-88
|-9.58%
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|814
|892
|-78
|-9.58%
|Shamim Khan
|1,616
|1,773
|-157
|-9.72%
|Lin Chie-Hsiang
|3,596
|3,947
|-351
|-9.76%
|Tuan Kiet Ngyuen
|3,596
|3,947
|-351
|-9.76%
|Quade Cummins
|256
|281
|-25
|-9.77%
|Callum Bruce
|1,697
|1,863
|-166
|-9.78%
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|1,023
|1,124
|-101
|-9.87%
|Aksel Bakmand
|2,602
|2,860
|-258
|-9.92%
|Mikkel Antonsen
|1,719
|1,890
|-171
|-9.95%
|Sam Jones
|612
|673
|-61
|-9.97%
|Astin Arthur(Am)
|2,137
|2,352
|-215
|-10.06%
|Masanori Nagata
|2,534
|2,789
|-255
|-10.06%
|Steven Le Roux
|2,821
|3,105
|-284
|-10.07%
|George Markham
|792
|872
|-80
|-10.10%
|Malthe Rasmussen(Am)
|3,136
|3,453
|-317
|-10.11%
|Angelo Que
|1,191
|1,312
|-121
|-10.16%
|Kyung-Tae Kim
|1,563
|1,722
|-159
|-10.17%
|Liangliang Gu(Am)
|3,321
|3,660
|-339
|-10.21%
|Fan Shiyu
|2,372
|2,615
|-243
|-10.24%
|Ignacio Arcaya
|1,997
|2,202
|-205
|-10.27%
|Eugene Du Plessis
|3,263
|3,598
|-335
|-10.27%
|Victor Knak Ostersen(Am)
|3,493
|3,852
|-359
|-10.28%
|Matej Babic
|3,493
|3,852
|-359
|-10.28%
|Hunter Eichhorn
|1,229
|1,356
|-127
|-10.33%
|Christopher Sahlstrom
|1,478
|1,631
|-153
|-10.35%
|Vinay Kumar Yadav
|3,178
|3,507
|-329
|-10.35%
|Rikang Lin
|4,181
|4,614
|-433
|-10.36%
|Shaydon Johnson
|4,181
|4,614
|-433
|-10.36%
|Florian Moosmeier
|2,341
|2,584
|-243
|-10.38%
|Jhonattan Vegas
|77
|85
|-8
|-10.39%
|Taisei Yamada
|865
|955
|-90
|-10.40%
|Roope Kakko
|1,460
|1,612
|-152
|-10.41%
|Will Enefer
|633
|699
|-66
|-10.43%
|Hiroki Tokunaga
|2,480
|2,739
|-259
|-10.44%
|William McGirt
|746
|824
|-78
|-10.46%
|Marek Siakala
|3,664
|4,054
|-390
|-10.64%
|Adam S. Pedersen(Am)
|3,664
|4,054
|-390
|-10.64%
|Anil Bajrang Mane
|3,664
|4,054
|-390
|-10.64%
|Seonghyeon Jeon(Mar1993)
|815
|902
|-87
|-10.67%
|Alex Hietala
|1,939
|2,146
|-207
|-10.68%
|Seongje Park
|1,807
|2,000
|-193
|-10.68%
|Khalid Attieh
|2,270
|2,513
|-243
|-10.70%
|Chang Wei Lun
|512
|567
|-55
|-10.74%
|Amarin R Kraivixien
|920
|1,019
|-99
|-10.76%
|Jose Pablo Rolz
|2,589
|2,869
|-280
|-10.81%
|Damien Perrier
|1,154
|1,279
|-125
|-10.83%
|Yuki Kono
|1,384
|1,534
|-150
|-10.84%
|David Meyers
|1,935
|2,146
|-211
|-10.90%
|Mohammad Sanju
|1,884
|2,090
|-206
|-10.93%
|Thomas Heaton
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Hayden Webb
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Lawrence Curtis
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Zinyo Garcia
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Cameron Kelly
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Alexander Kopp
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Adilson da Silva
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Zeng Heli
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Yin Shuaiqi
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Lin Jiahoa
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Shi Zhen
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Lv Baizhong
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Bo Ning
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Jiaming Li
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Yipu Wang(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Linxuan LV(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Zeqian Fang(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Zhao Yawei
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Gao Shengxiang
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Timothy Nielsen
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Mads Viemose Larsen(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Mads Langkilde
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Juhana Kukkonen
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Louis Bellan
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Jules Coupade
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Norman Bonnet
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Romain Moquet(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Quentin Tiberi
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Maximilian Grieb
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Niklas Griffiths
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Rahman Mehboob Shorif
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Fadhli Rahman Soetarso
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Diego Buttironi
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Gregory Molteni
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Alessandro Stucchi
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Kazuhiro Hosokawa
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Yong Sherng Hui
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Kong Loong Lam
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Santiago Castilla
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Pieter Zwart
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Charlie Smail
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Paul Nilbrink
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Stian Lund
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Martin Ulseth
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Peder Wittussen Sorensen
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Peter Hov(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Sander Blikom Hagen(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|T. Myklebust Bjorge(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|M. Roinas Pedersen(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|M. Audun Goosen(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Oliver Ulmo(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Mathias Aase(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Cassie Koma(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Soti Dingi(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Mark Trnovec
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Gregory Upton
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Siphiwe Siphayi
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Fredrik Hersley
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Bjorn Rosengren(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Philip Gloveus
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Jacob Lindh(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Filip Dahlfors
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Johan Wisen
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Anton Guedra
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Siradech Chanha(Am)
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Elliot Bradley
|4,429
|4,915
|-486
|-10.97%
|Luka Naglic
|2,760
|3,063
|-303
|-10.98%
|Wan Zhidong
|3,876
|4,302
|-426
|-10.99%
|Matthew Rushton
|2,289
|2,541
|-252
|-11.01%
|Fan Chiang Hao Chuan
|3,295
|3,660
|-365
|-11.08%
|Christopher Lamb
|3,295
|3,660
|-365
|-11.08%
|Manav Bais
|3,157
|3,507
|-350
|-11.09%
|Federico Gutierrez
|1,590
|1,767
|-177
|-11.13%
|Shintaro Ban
|929
|1,033
|-104
|-11.19%
|Cody Blick
|579
|644
|-65
|-11.23%
|Elia Dallanegra
|2,421
|2,693
|-272
|-11.24%
|Arron Edwards-Hill
|1,803
|2,006
|-203
|-11.26%
|Victor Garcia Broto
|1,944
|2,164
|-220
|-11.32%
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|742
|826
|-84
|-11.32%
|Luke Brown(June1998)
|838
|933
|-95
|-11.34%
|Sergio Garcia
|441
|491
|-50
|-11.34%
|Connor Syme
|194
|216
|-22
|-11.34%
|Harvey Byers
|2,084
|2,321
|-237
|-11.37%
|Jens Dantorp
|350
|390
|-40
|-11.43%
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|481
|536
|-55
|-11.43%
|Jack Ainscough
|2,684
|2,991
|-307
|-11.44%
|Matt Kuchar
|122
|136
|-14
|-11.48%
|Mingming He
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Deng Fei
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Xinyuan Ren(Am)
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Chengliang Wang
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Zhongyuan Xue
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Xiaokui Wu
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Ning Ma
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Mengke Zhang
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Chenxing Jin
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Sebastian Poths
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Alvin Cheung
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Mats Heien
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Mikkel Bergum Johansen(Am)
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Yusuf Dadoo(Am)
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Victor Nystrom
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Melwin Heyne Sundqvist(Am)
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Jason McGuinness
|4,285
|4,779
|-494
|-11.53%
|Kittipong Kamlangklee(Am)
|3,539
|3,947
|-408
|-11.53%
|Kritchayapol Sinchai
|3,539
|3,947
|-408
|-11.53%
|Nick Woof
|3,539
|3,947
|-408
|-11.53%
|Zachary Maxwell
|2,253
|2,513
|-260
|-11.54%
|Ye Jianfeng
|2,513
|2,804
|-291
|-11.58%
|Sam Connor
|2,865
|3,197
|-332
|-11.59%
|Chayodom Chanjaruphong
|1,712
|1,911
|-199
|-11.62%
|Jaturon Duangphaichoom
|1,787
|1,995
|-208
|-11.64%
|Toshinori Muto
|1,194
|1,333
|-139
|-11.64%
|Weerawish Narkprachar
|1,142
|1,275
|-133
|-11.65%
|James Grierson
|2,760
|3,082
|-322
|-11.67%
|Pakorn Niamsang
|2,760
|3,082
|-322
|-11.67%
|Jakob Hansson
|1,574
|1,758
|-184
|-11.69%
|Ashton Van Horne
|1,672
|1,868
|-196
|-11.72%
|Jaco Prinsloo
|809
|904
|-95
|-11.74%
|Taiga Fukuoka
|2,169
|2,424
|-255
|-11.76%
|Chen Chanping
|3,730
|4,169
|-439
|-11.77%
|Rajesh Kumar(Apr1997)
|3,730
|4,169
|-439
|-11.77%
|Angus Flanagan
|1,098
|1,228
|-130
|-11.84%
|Frithjof Astorp Rasmussen
|2,395
|2,679
|-284
|-11.86%
|Jay Pandya
|2,564
|2,869
|-305
|-11.90%
|Jonathan Wijono
|898
|1,005
|-107
|-11.92%
|Nicolas Peyrichou
|3,042
|3,405
|-363
|-11.93%
|Dengshan Koh
|2,009
|2,249
|-240
|-11.95%
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|318
|356
|-38
|-11.95%
|Ma Bingwen(Am)
|3,321
|3,718
|-397
|-11.95%
|Nyasha Muyambo
|3,321
|3,718
|-397
|-11.95%
|Omar Beltran
|3,965
|4,439
|-474
|-11.95%
|Alphius Kelapile
|3,965
|4,439
|-474
|-11.95%
|Shota Ueki
|1,153
|1,291
|-138
|-11.97%
|Junghun Park
|2,446
|2,739
|-293
|-11.98%
|Liam Duncan
|2,457
|2,752
|-295
|-12.01%
|Adrien Bonnet
|2,413
|2,705
|-292
|-12.10%
|Cristian Romero
|1,815
|2,035
|-220
|-12.12%
|Viraj Garewal
|3,263
|3,660
|-397
|-12.17%
|Nicolas Calvet
|2,042
|2,294
|-252
|-12.34%
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|226
|254
|-28
|-12.39%
|Christian Jacobsen
|839
|943
|-104
|-12.40%
|Patricio Guerra Ibarra
|2,201
|2,474
|-273
|-12.40%
|Joe Weiler
|402
|452
|-50
|-12.44%
|Alberto Ruiz
|3,157
|3,551
|-394
|-12.48%
|Riito Mieno
|2,698
|3,035
|-337
|-12.49%
|Alex Edge
|2,602
|2,931
|-329
|-12.64%
|Sentanio Minnie
|2,189
|2,466
|-277
|-12.65%
|Andres Caballero
|3,596
|4,054
|-458
|-12.74%
|Soufiane Dahmane
|3,596
|4,054
|-458
|-12.74%
|Francois Van Staden
|3,596
|4,054
|-458
|-12.74%
|Nanthanat Kongkaew
|3,596
|4,054
|-458
|-12.74%
|James Ross
|1,715
|1,934
|-219
|-12.77%
|Woohyun Kim
|689
|777
|-88
|-12.77%
|Scott Jamieson
|313
|353
|-40
|-12.78%
|Trishul Chinnappa
|2,350
|2,651
|-301
|-12.81%
|Scott Hend
|653
|737
|-84
|-12.86%
|Tatuaki Mizuta
|2,161
|2,439
|-278
|-12.86%
|Panat Bodhidatta
|2,534
|2,860
|-326
|-12.87%
|Marcus Wochner
|2,176
|2,456
|-280
|-12.87%
|David Puig
|101
|114
|-13
|-12.87%
|Shae Wools Cobb
|1,753
|1,980
|-227
|-12.95%
|Vertti Perälä(Am)
|4,085
|4,614
|-529
|-12.95%
|Peter Puhakka
|4,085
|4,614
|-529
|-12.95%
|Yuuki Hisatsune(Am)
|4,085
|4,614
|-529
|-12.95%
|Vian Jansen Van Vuuren(Am)
|4,085
|4,614
|-529
|-12.95%
|Petter Jaasko
|4,085
|4,614
|-529
|-12.95%
|Gun Limmaneevijit
|4,085
|4,614
|-529
|-12.95%
|Rattahpum Krasaechon
|4,085
|4,614
|-529
|-12.95%
|K Prabagaran
|2,013
|2,274
|-261
|-12.97%
|Sam Hessian
|2,013
|2,274
|-261
|-12.97%
|Sebastian F Sliwka
|2,865
|3,237
|-372
|-12.98%
|Filip Svendsen(Am)
|3,493
|3,947
|-454
|-13.00%
|Hamish Mills
|3,493
|3,947
|-454
|-13.00%
|Yannik Alexander
|3,345
|3,784
|-439
|-13.12%
|Kyungnam Jaekyung Park
|1,018
|1,152
|-134
|-13.16%
|Antoine Rozner
|144
|163
|-19
|-13.19%
|Carl Wedin
|3,178
|3,598
|-420
|-13.22%
|Elliot Gothe
|3,178
|3,598
|-420
|-13.22%
|Ben Terry
|3,178
|3,598
|-420
|-13.22%
|Kristoffer Max
|1,581
|1,790
|-209
|-13.22%
|Zhang Jia
|2,534
|2,869
|-335
|-13.22%
|Joseph Winslow
|1,066
|1,207
|-141
|-13.23%
|Liu Yung Hua
|733
|830
|-97
|-13.23%
|Jonathan Xavier Hartono(Am)
|2,639
|2,991
|-352
|-13.34%
|Aung Sann Myo
|2,639
|2,991
|-352
|-13.34%
|Eduardo Cabrera
|2,395
|2,715
|-320
|-13.36%
|Flint Bekkers
|2,556
|2,898
|-342
|-13.38%
|Tyler Duncan(Oct2001)
|3,794
|4,302
|-508
|-13.39%
|Tsai Chi-Huang
|3,794
|4,302
|-508
|-13.39%
|Yannick Schutz
|1,485
|1,684
|-199
|-13.40%
|Gregory Mckay
|1,746
|1,980
|-234
|-13.40%
|Yuta Uetake
|984
|1,116
|-132
|-13.41%
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|772
|876
|-104
|-13.47%
|Matthew Stenson
|2,798
|3,175
|-377
|-13.47%
|Nobuaki Oda
|1,599
|1,815
|-216
|-13.51%
|Jonathan Griffiths
|3,042
|3,453
|-411
|-13.51%
|Grant Booth
|767
|871
|-104
|-13.56%
|Taisei Nagasaki(Am)
|1,687
|1,916
|-229
|-13.57%
|Rob Oppenheim
|564
|641
|-77
|-13.65%
|Liu Jiashuo
|3,664
|4,169
|-505
|-13.78%
|Salleh Al Kaabi(Am)
|3,664
|4,169
|-505
|-13.78%
|Ittisart Dumlert
|3,385
|3,852
|-467
|-13.80%
|Darren Howie
|1,681
|1,913
|-232
|-13.80%
|Frederik Schott
|384
|437
|-53
|-13.80%
|Chawalit Plaphol
|2,883
|3,281
|-398
|-13.81%
|Benjamin Hjort
|1,400
|1,594
|-194
|-13.86%
|Will Percival
|3,213
|3,660
|-447
|-13.91%
|Ville Virkkala(Am)
|2,534
|2,887
|-353
|-13.93%
|Otto Vanhatalo
|3,263
|3,718
|-455
|-13.94%
|Connor Wilson
|3,263
|3,718
|-455
|-13.94%
|Jiho Yang
|822
|937
|-115
|-13.99%
|Matthew Anderson
|400
|456
|-56
|-14.00%
|Ben El Cohn
|2,556
|2,914
|-358
|-14.01%
|Andrew Campbell
|1,138
|1,298
|-160
|-14.06%
|Pierre Garcia
|2,698
|3,082
|-384
|-14.23%
|Younghan Song
|273
|312
|-39
|-14.29%
|Wongsakorn Pikunsawat
|1,910
|2,183
|-273
|-14.29%
|Tanguy Marionex
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Liang Enqi
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Zhenhua Chen
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Jason Tang(Am)
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|De Liu
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Jiang Haoyu(Am)
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Harmeet Kahlon
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Digvijay Singh(Jan1972)
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Arun Baisoya
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Varun Sahay
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Seongkeun Cha
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Edward Nerstad(Am)
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Lavrans Broen Holm(Am)
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Frederik Richardson(Am)
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Eben Spangenberg
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Hannes Åkermark(Am)
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Lukas Magnusson
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Lucas Norman
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Gabriel Chibale
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Kelly Tembo
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Henry Mwanza(Am)
|4,181
|4,779
|-598
|-14.30%
|Deon Germishuys
|398
|455
|-57
|-14.32%
|Mohammed Fakhrul Akmal
|2,534
|2,898
|-364
|-14.36%
|Darcy Boyd
|2,865
|3,281
|-416
|-14.52%
|Jules Hacot
|3,876
|4,439
|-563
|-14.53%
|Mikkel Sadolin Jensen(Am)
|3,876
|4,439
|-563
|-14.53%
|Lucky Cruz
|3,876
|4,439
|-563
|-14.53%
|Levi Valdez
|3,876
|4,439
|-563
|-14.53%
|Saravit Kerdsinchai
|2,650
|3,035
|-385
|-14.53%
|Jason Hong
|1,396
|1,599
|-203
|-14.54%
|Olle Ryberg
|3,539
|4,054
|-515
|-14.55%
|Li-yuan Jerry Chen
|3,539
|4,054
|-515
|-14.55%
|James Sparrow
|3,539
|4,054
|-515
|-14.55%
|Minhyeok Yang
|1,037
|1,188
|-151
|-14.56%
|Sun Yan
|2,972
|3,405
|-433
|-14.57%
|Peter Kuest
|295
|338
|-43
|-14.58%
|MJ Daffue
|688
|789
|-101
|-14.68%
|Arjun Sharma
|1,559
|1,788
|-229
|-14.69%
|Marc Sabria Esteruelas
|2,736
|3,138
|-402
|-14.69%
|Paulo Pinto
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Lachlan Armour
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Peter Martin
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Peter Lonard
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Ethan Harvey(Am)
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Axell Gustavo Dos Santos
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Chen Peilin
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Wang Lei(July1977)
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Tian Wei
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Wang Xiaoshuai
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Zhu Geliang
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Knud Storgaard
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Philip Sillesen Nilsson
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Miika Makiluoma
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Titouan Berny
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Faustin Labadie-Destenaves
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Chi Hin Lou Tan
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Hakon Orn Magnusson
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Dulal Kalowar
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Pintu Haldar
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Deepak Chouhan
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Joseph Hanney
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Riccardo Baldissoni
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Ren Takeuchi
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Koki Ikemura
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Kota Iwai(Am)
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Towa Sakai
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Katsuya Nakagawa
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Keita Matsumura
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Masashi Shirouzu
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Seunghyun Kim(June1996)
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Daesik Sim
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|U-Minn Woon
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Sasidaran Muthiah
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Efren Serna-Jr
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Adrian Rodriguez
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Kayden Chang(Am)
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Ryan Chisnall
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Torbjorn Johansen
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Fabrizio De Abreu(Am)
|4,285
|4,915
|-630
|-14.70%
|Cameron Moralee
|4,285