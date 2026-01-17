What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Divisional Round
After a thrilling Wild Card Weekend, the NFL Playoffs continue this afternoon with two Divisional Round matchups. First, at 4:30 PM ET, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Then, at 8:00 PM ET, Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Divisional Round playoff games.
Head to NBC and Peacock tomorrow evening to watch the LA Rams go head-to-head with the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET.
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Saturday, January 17:
Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. (Fox)
RELATED: Bo Nix - Josh Allen just goes out there and does superhero stuff
How to watch LA Rams vs Chicago Bears:
- When: Tomorrow, Sunday, January 18
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
- Time: Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Wild Card Round Scores:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina Panthers 31.
Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27.
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Buffalo Bills 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24.
San Francisco 49ers 23, Philadelphia Eagles 19.
New England Patriots 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3
Monday, January 12, 2026
Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6.
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:
Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?
Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.
