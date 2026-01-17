What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Divisional Round

After a thrilling Wild Card Weekend, the NFL Playoffs continue this afternoon with two Divisional Round matchups. First, at 4:30 PM ET, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Then, at 8:00 PM ET, Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Divisional Round playoff games.

Head to NBC and Peacock tomorrow evening to watch the LA Rams go head-to-head with the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Saturday, January 17:

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. (Fox)

How to watch LA Rams vs Chicago Bears:

When: Tomorrow, Sunday, January 18

Tomorrow, Sunday, January 18 Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Time: Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Wild Card Round Scores:

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina Panthers 31.

Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27.

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Buffalo Bills 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Philadelphia Eagles 19.

New England Patriots 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3

Monday, January 12, 2026

Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.

