Top News

NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Kansas
Darryn Peterson scores 26 and Flory Bidunga adds a double-double as Kansas tops Baylor 80-62
NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Providence
Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks

Top Clips

tour_down_under_1_16.png
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins stage 1
nbc_nba_minvshou_260116.jpg
HLs: Durant torches Timberwolves in win
nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Divisional Round

  
Published January 17, 2026 05:00 AM

After a thrilling Wild Card Weekend, the NFL Playoffs continue this afternoon with two Divisional Round matchups. First, at 4:30 PM ET, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Then, at 8:00 PM ET, Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Divisional Round playoff games.

Head to NBC and Peacock tomorrow evening to watch the LA Rams go head-to-head with the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET.

NFL: SEP 04 Cowboys at Eagles
2025-26 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games
The 2025-26 NFL wild card round is in the books, and eight teams remain in the playoffs.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Saturday, January 17:

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. (Fox)

RELATED: Bo Nix - Josh Allen just goes out there and does superhero stuff

How to watch LA Rams vs Chicago Bears:

  • When: Tomorrow, Sunday, January 18
  • Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Wild Card Round Scores:

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina Panthers 31.

Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27.

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Buffalo Bills 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Philadelphia Eagles 19.

New England Patriots 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3

Monday, January 12, 2026

Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

Sign up here to stream tomorrow night’s Rams vs Bears game on Peacock.

Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

