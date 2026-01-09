2025-26 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games

The 2025-26 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday with wild card weekend, and we will be continually updating the schedule, scores and playoff bracket here:

AFC playoff bracket

1. Denver Broncos: First-round bye, will play at home against the lowest-seeded remaining team in the divisional round.

2. New England Patriots: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, January 11, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: vs. Houston Texans, Monday, January 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

5. Houston Texans: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, January 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

6. Buffalo Bills: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, January 11 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

7. Los Angeles Chargers: at New England Patriots, Sunday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NFC playoff bracket

1. Seattle Seahawks: First-round bye, will play at home against the lowest-seeded remaining team in the divisional round.

2. Chicago Bears: vs. Green Bay Packers, Saturday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video

3. Philadelphia Eagles: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, January 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox

4. Carolina Panthers: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, January 10 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox

5: Los Angeles Rams: at Carolina Panthers, Saturday, January 10 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox

6. San Francisco 49ers: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, January 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox

7. Green Bay Packers: at Chicago Bears, Saturday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video

Playoff schedule

Wild card round

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Monday, January 12, 2026

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Divisional round

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Divisional round Game 1, 4:35 p.m. ET

Divisional round Game 2, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Divisional round Game 3, 3:05 p.m. ET

Divisional round Game 4, 6:40 p.m. ET

Conference championships

Sunday, January 25, 2026

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC Championship Game 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Super Bowl XL

Sunday, February 8, 2026

AFC Championship Game winner vs. NFC Championship Game winner, 6:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock