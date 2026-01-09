2025-26 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games
The 2025-26 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday with wild card weekend, and we will be continually updating the schedule, scores and playoff bracket here:
AFC playoff bracket
1. Denver Broncos: First-round bye, will play at home against the lowest-seeded remaining team in the divisional round.
2. New England Patriots: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
3. Jacksonville Jaguars: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, January 11, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
4. Pittsburgh Steelers: vs. Houston Texans, Monday, January 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
5. Houston Texans: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, January 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
6. Buffalo Bills: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, January 11 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS
7. Los Angeles Chargers: at New England Patriots, Sunday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
NFC playoff bracket
1. Seattle Seahawks: First-round bye, will play at home against the lowest-seeded remaining team in the divisional round.
2. Chicago Bears: vs. Green Bay Packers, Saturday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video
3. Philadelphia Eagles: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, January 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox
4. Carolina Panthers: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, January 10 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox
5: Los Angeles Rams: at Carolina Panthers, Saturday, January 10 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox
6. San Francisco 49ers: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, January 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox
7. Green Bay Packers: at Chicago Bears, Saturday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video
Playoff schedule
Wild card round
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m. ET on Fox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET on CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
Monday, January 12, 2026
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Divisional round
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Divisional round Game 1, 4:35 p.m. ET
Divisional round Game 2, 8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 18, 2026
Divisional round Game 3, 3:05 p.m. ET
Divisional round Game 4, 6:40 p.m. ET
Conference championships
Sunday, January 25, 2026
AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS
NFC Championship Game 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox
Super Bowl XL
Sunday, February 8, 2026
AFC Championship Game winner vs. NFC Championship Game winner, 6:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock