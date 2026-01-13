49ers’ win over Eagles was the franchise’s 40th postseason victory, most in NFL history

The 49ers’ win in Philadelphia on Sunday was the 40th postseason win in the history of their franchise, the most in NFL history.

San Francisco is now 40-25 in the postseason in their history, giving the 49ers two more postseason wins than the second-place Patriots, who improved their franchise postseason record to 38-22 with Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

The 49ers earned one playoff win before they were members of the NFL, beating the New York Yankees in the 1949 All-America Football Conference playoffs. The NFL counts the records from the AAFC toward its official records, so that win counts as an NFL playoff win.

After the 49ers joined the NFL in 1950 they went through a long stretch of being an NFL bottom-feeder, winning only two playoff games in three decades. But in the 1980s they won 13 playoff games, and in the 1990s they won another nine playoff games. After a down period in which they won only one playoff game in 12 years, the 49ers then won five playoff games in three years with head coach Jim Harbaugh, and they’ve now won nine playoff games with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Now the 49ers will try to earn playoff win No. 41 on Saturday against the Seahawks.